High school girls golf: Central places fourth in one meet, first in another

In its biggest test of the young season, the Central girls golf team notched a strong fourth-place finish out of 28 teams at the Brookfield Central/Mequon Homestead Invite on Monday and Tuesday at Wanaki Golf Course in Menomonee Falls.

The Falcons carded a team total of 644 in the two-day, 36-hole meet, behind only first-place Middleton (619), Sussex Hamilton (627) and Kettle Moraine (632) in the strong field.

Six of the eight schools that qualified for the team portion of the WIAA Division-1 State Tournament last year, including defending state champion Brookfield Central, were in the field at Wanaki this week. And Middleton won the state team title in 2019 before not competing in the fall last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Central, meanwhile, is trying to get to the State Tournament as a team this year after falling short in 2020 by seven strokes at sectionals.

Sophomore twin sisters Kylie and Katelyn Walker, who finished tied for third and 22nd, respectively, as individuals in the State Tournament last year, led the way for the Falcons at Wanaki. Kylie Walker carded a two-round total of 150 (74-76) to place ninth, while Katelyn Walker totaled a two-day total of 155 (75-80) to finish 16th.