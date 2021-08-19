High school girls golf: Central places fourth in one meet, first in another

In its biggest test of the young season, the Central girls golf team notched a strong fourth-place finish out of 28 teams at the Brookfield Central/Mequon Homestead Invite on Monday and Tuesday at Wanaki Golf Course in Menomonee Falls.
The Falcons carded a team total of 644 in the two-day, 36-hole meet, behind only first-place Middleton (619), Sussex Hamilton (627) and Kettle Moraine (632) in the strong field.
Six of the eight schools that qualified for the team portion of the WIAA Division-1 State Tournament last year, including defending state champion Brookfield Central, were in the field at Wanaki this week. And Middleton won the state team title in 2019 before not competing in the fall last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Central, meanwhile, is trying to get to the State Tournament as a team this year after falling short in 2020 by seven strokes at sectionals.
Sophomore twin sisters Kylie and Katelyn Walker, who finished tied for third and 22nd, respectively, as individuals in the State Tournament last year, led the way for the Falcons at Wanaki. Kylie Walker carded a two-round total of 150 (74-76) to place ninth, while Katelyn Walker totaled a two-day total of 155 (75-80) to finish 16th.
Also for Central, Chloe Brown tied for for 41st at 167 (79-88), Elle O'Reilly tied for 49th at 172 (91-81) and Carly Lois carded a 94 in the first round but did not play a second round. Only the top four individuals for each team were counted in the team scores.
Union Grove's Norah Roberts, who tied for third with Kylie Walker in the State Tournament last year, won medalist honors in the loaded field by two strokes over Middleton's Ellie Frisch after firing a two-round total of 141 (75-66).
Taylor Clark Invite
The Falcons then competed in the Taylor Clark Invite on Thursday at Brighton Dales Links and won the seven-team meet with a team score of 303.
The Falcons had four of the top five individuals, led by O'Reilly, who fired a 73 to tie for the top score with Roberts. Katelyn Walker placed third with a 75, Kylie Walker was fourth with a 76 and Brown was fifth with a 79. Lois, meanwhile, finished 10th with a 91.
Union Grove placed second in the team standings at 332, while Wilmot was fifth at 412.
Julia Awe led the Panthers with a 97, followed by Payton Morton (99), Shauna Starzec (105) and Emma Schlagenhaft (111).