High school girls golf: Central wins Southern Lakes Conference Tournament, sights set on postseason

The Central girls golf team is going into the postseason on a mission to make the WIAA Division-1 State Tournament, and the Falcons started by winning a conference title.

In a tight battle for first place, Central fired a team total of 331 to edge Union Grove by three strokes on Tuesday in the Southern Lakes Conference Tournament at Evergreen Golf Club in Elkhorn.

Central claimed three of the top five individual spots, as Kylie Walker finished second with a 75, her twin sister Katelyn Walker placed third with a 79 and Elle O'Reilly tied for fourth with an 85. Union Grove's Norah Roberts bested Kylie Walker by three shots to claim medalist honors with a 72.

Also for Central, Chloe Brown notched a top-10 finish by placing 10th at 92, while Carly Lois carded a 96 to tie for 13th, though each team's highest score was thrown out in totaling the team scores.

Wilmot, meanwhile, finished fifth in the seven-team meet with a total score of 446. The Panthers were led by Payton Morton, who tied for 13th with a 96.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Also for Wilmot, Emma Schlagenhaft carded a 107, Vivian Kveck shot a 118, Shauna Starzec had a 125 and Julia Awe carded a 136.