High school girls golf: Central wins WIAA Division-1 state team title; Kylie Walker ties for 5th

The Central girls golf team wasn't satisfied to just reach the WIAA Division-1 State Tournament this season.

If you're there, why not win the whole thing?

That's exactly what the Falcons did Monday and Tuesday at University Ridge in Verona, carding a two-day team total of 61-over-par 637 (318-319) to finish seven strokes ahead of Sussex Hamilton's 68-over 644 (323-321) and 13 clear of Middleton's 74-over 650 (318-332).

Last year, Central finished third in its sectional, missing a state team appearance by seven strokes. The Falcons qualified this year with a second-place finish in their sectional, which they hosted at The Club at Strawberry Creek last week, and this week everything came together to win a state title.

Central went into Tuesday's second round tied for the lead with Middleton at 318, five strokes ahead of Hamilton (323) and eight ahead of Brookfield Central and Bay Port (326) after Monday's first round. But the Falcons seized the lead early in Tuesday's proceedings and didn't relinquish it.