High school girls golf: Central wins WIAA Division-1 state team title; Kylie Walker ties for 5th

The Central girls golf team wasn't satisfied to just reach the WIAA Division-1 State Tournament this season.
If you're there, why not win the whole thing?
That's exactly what the Falcons did Monday and Tuesday at University Ridge in Verona, carding a two-day team total of 61-over-par 637 (318-319) to finish seven strokes ahead of Sussex Hamilton's 68-over 644 (323-321) and 13 clear of Middleton's 74-over 650 (318-332).
Last year, Central finished third in its sectional, missing a state team appearance by seven strokes. The Falcons qualified this year with a second-place finish in their sectional, which they hosted at The Club at Strawberry Creek last week, and this week everything came together to win a state title.
Central went into Tuesday's second round tied for the lead with Middleton at 318, five strokes ahead of Hamilton (323) and eight ahead of Brookfield Central and Bay Port (326) after Monday's first round. But the Falcons seized the lead early in Tuesday's proceedings and didn't relinquish it.
After finishing tied for third as a freshman last year, Central sophomore Kylie Walker made a bid for the individual state title this week. She fired a 1-over-par 73 in Monday's first round to go into Tuesday's second round alone in sixth place, five shots behind New Richmond's Lanie Veenendall, who shot a 4-under 68 on Monday, with four golfers between Walker and the lead.
But Walker surged up the leaderboard on the front nine Tuesday with a sizzling 3-under 66 and at one point was tied for first place. She couldn't sustain that pace on the back nine, however, shooting a 6-over 42 to finish the second round at 3-over 75.
Still, with a two-round total of 4-over 148 (73-75), Walker finished tied for fifth in leading the Falcons to the state team title. Stevens Point's Riley Pechinski, who started Tuesday two strokes off the lead, fired a 1-under 70 on Tuesday to finish as the only golfer under par with a two-round total of 3-under 141 (70-71) to win the state individual title by two shots over Union Grove's Norah Roberts and Appleton North's AJ Powell, who tied for second at 2-over 146.
It certainly took more than Kylie Walker's top-five finish, however, to deliver Central a state team title.
Katelyn Walker, Kylie's twin sister, also finished in the top 10 individually, carding a two-day total of 8-over 152 (76-76) to finish alone in ninth place.
Junior Elle O'Reilly, meanwhile, shot a 24-over 168 (86-82) to tie for 33rd and sophomore Chloe Brown carded a 14-over 169 (83-86) to tie for 36th.
Senior Carly Lois also played for the Falcons and finished 72nd with a two-round total of 200 (97-103), but the highest score for each team is thrown out in the team scores.