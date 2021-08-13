High school girls golf: Litkey finishes second to lead Bradford in season-opening meet

Ava Litkey kicked off the girls golf season Thursday by finishing in second place for Bradford in a Southeast Conference Mini-Meet on the Ives Grove Links Blue Course in Sturtevant.
In what was the first official day of competition for the 2021-22 high school sports calendar, Litkey, a junior, fired a 41 for the Red Devils. That was two strokes behind Franklin senior Caelan Lee, who won medalist honors with a 39.
The Sabers also had the lowest team score of 177.
Bradford didn't have enough golfers overall to post a team score, but Indian Trail (234) and Tremper (261) placed fourth and sixth, respectively, among the six schools that had team scores.
Leading the way for Indian Trail were senior Breanna Witt and junior Maddie Dahlk, who each shot a 55. Sophomore Bailey Schumann carded a 59 for the Hawks, freshman Morgan Calhoun had a 65 and junior Annie Herrmann carded a 70.
For Tremper, sophomore Rebecca Susmilch and freshman McKenna Furst each shot a 62, Mary Riese carded a 68 and junior Phina Troha had a 69.
In addition to Litkey, senior Skyler Battersby (59) and senior Jenna Hutchings (64) also competed for Bradford.
BRADFORD - FIRST DAY OF FOOTBALL
The Bradford football team conducts offensive line drills Tuesday near the school during the first day of high school football practice around the state. First-year Bradford coach Gaz Osmani is silhouetted between the legs of the player on the right.
IN PHOTOS: The Bradford football team runs its first day of practice for the 2021 season
SEAN KRAJACIC photos, Kenosha News
Bradford senior quarterback Nate Olson throws to a teammate Tuesday near the school during the first day of high school football practice around the state.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
Bradford sophomore Ty Wakefield goes past first-year coach Gaz Osmani Tuesday near the school during the first day of high school football practice around the state.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
First-year Bradford coach Gaz Osmani talks to his team in a huddle Tuesday near the school during the first day of high school football practice around the state.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
Bradford senior quarterback Nate Olson throws to a teammate Tuesday near the school during the first day of high school football practice around the state.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
First-year Bradford coach Gaz Osmani keeps an eye on a player Tuesday near the school during the first day of high school football practice around the state.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
Bradford senior quarterback Nate Olson runs the ball Tuesday near the school during the first day of high school football practice around the state.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
Bradford senior quarterback Nate Olson, center, looks for daylight Tuesday near the school during the first day of high school football practice around the state.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
Bradford first-year coach Gaz Osmani directs his team Tuesday near the school during the first day of high school football practice around the state.
