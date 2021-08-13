 Skip to main content
High school girls golf: Litkey finishes second to lead Bradford in season-opening meet
High School Girls Golf

Ava Litkey kicked off the girls golf season Thursday by finishing in second place for Bradford in a Southeast Conference Mini-Meet on the Ives Grove Links Blue Course in Sturtevant.

In what was the first official day of competition for the 2021-22 high school sports calendar, Litkey, a junior, fired a 41 for the Red Devils. That was two strokes behind Franklin senior Caelan Lee, who won medalist honors with a 39.

The Sabers also had the lowest team score of 177.

Bradford didn't have enough golfers overall to post a team score, but Indian Trail (234) and Tremper (261) placed fourth and sixth, respectively, among the six schools that had team scores.

Leading the way for Indian Trail were senior Breanna Witt and junior Maddie Dahlk, who each shot a 55. Sophomore Bailey Schumann carded a 59 for the Hawks, freshman Morgan Calhoun had a 65 and junior Annie Herrmann carded a 70.

For Tremper, sophomore Rebecca Susmilch and freshman McKenna Furst each shot a 62, Mary Riese carded a 68 and junior Phina Troha had a 69.

In addition to Litkey, senior Skyler Battersby (59) and senior Jenna Hutchings (64) also competed for Bradford.

