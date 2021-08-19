 Skip to main content
High school girls golf: Locals compete in Southeast Conference Mini-Meet
High school girls golf: Locals compete in Southeast Conference Mini-Meet

In the second Southeast Conference Girls Golf Mini-Meet of the season, held Wednesday at Petrifying Springs Golf Course, Indian Trail senior Breanna Witt and Bradford junior Ava Litkey each shot a 45 over nine holes to lead the local contingent.

Racine Case sophomore Leslie Million carded a 42 to claim medalist honors.

Also for Indian Trail, junior Maddie Dahlk and sophomore Annie Herrmann each shot a 54, freshman Morgan Calhoun carded a 56 and sophomore Bailey Schmuann shot a 58.

For Bradford, in addition to Litkey, senior Skyler Battersby carded a 55 and senior Jenna Hutchings shot a 62.

And for Tremper, junior Phina Troha carded a 54, sophomore Rebecca Susmilch shot a 56, Mary Riese had a 59 and senior Daniela Chiapetta shot a 63.

Franklin shot the lowest team score with a 186.

