High school girls golf: Locals compete in Southeast Conference Mini-Meet

Racine Horlick's Sasha Schick tees off on the 10th hole of Petrifying Springs Golf Course during a Southeast Conference Girls Golf Mini-Meet on Wednesday.
KENOSHA NEWS STAFF
In the second Southeast Conference Girls Golf Mini-Meet of the season, held Wednesday at Petrifying Springs Golf Course, Indian Trail senior Breanna Witt and Bradford junior Ava Litkey each shot a 45 over nine holes to lead the local contingent.
Racine Case sophomore Leslie Million carded a 42 to claim medalist honors.
Also for Indian Trail, junior Maddie Dahlk and sophomore Annie Herrmann each shot a 54, freshman Morgan Calhoun carded a 56 and sophomore Bailey Schmuann shot a 58.
For Bradford, in addition to Litkey, senior Skyler Battersby carded a 55 and senior Jenna Hutchings shot a 62.
And for Tremper, junior Phina Troha carded a 54, sophomore Rebecca Susmilch shot a 56, Mary Riese had a 59 and senior Daniela Chiapetta shot a 63.
Franklin shot the lowest team score with a 186.
IN PHOTOS: Area girls golfers compete in a Southeast Conference Mini-Meet
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
