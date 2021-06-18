High school girls soccer: Bradford blanks Indian Trail, on to sectional final

"It will take our best game to advance."

The Red Devils played a good one Thursday and also got a good one from the Hawks. Bradford defeated Indian Trail, 5-0, in their lone regular-season meeting on May 27, but Naylor said he expected a closer match this time.

"I know (Indian Trail) coach (Drew) Baker well and knew that wouldn't be the score line again," Naylor said. "They have great coaching and fire and determination at Indian Trail, so I know we had to match their high intensity."

After the Hawks held the Red Devils at bay for a while, Bradford got on the board in the 10th minute when Haley Christianson took a pass and drove to the end line. She fed a pass to a streaking Kate Brown, whose shot slammed the crossbar and came down what was ruled just inside the goal line for a 1-0 halftime lead.

The match stayed that way until the 77th minute, when senior captain Riley Strelow intercepted a pass in the attacking third of the field, maneuvered through two defenders one-on-one and fed a pass to Brown, who buried it for a two-goal cushion.

Brown enters the sectional finals tied for sixth in the state in goals with 31 and fifth in the state in points with 75, according to WisSports.net.