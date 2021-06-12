High school girls soccer: Bradford rolls to 6-0 win over Racine Park to advance to D-1 sectionals

The top-seeded Bradford girls soccer team was the prohibitive favorite against fourth-seeded Racine Park in a WIAA Division-1 girls soccer match at Bradford Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
But the Red Devils didn't take the Panthers lightly, and it paid off.
Mindful that Park scored three goals in the teams' lone regular-season meeting on June 1, a 10-3 Bradford victory, the Red Devils locked down defensively Saturday and cruised to a 6-0 shutout win to advance to Thursday's sectional semifinals.
Bradford will host as the top seed against a city rival, either second-seeded Tremper or third-seeded Indian Trail. The Trojans hosted the Hawks in a regional final Saturday night. See kenoshanews.com/sports for an update on that game.
Against Park, meanwhile, Bradford coach David Naylor commended the defensive work of Nicole Johnson, Vaneza Aguilar and Reaghan Spencer, who are the Red Devils' defenders after the team switched to three during the season. Anna Seymour did the double-teaming from her midfield position to deny the Panthers space.
"Earlier in the season, we gave up three goals to Park, so we know they have some offensive power," Naylor said. "We bracketed their top players with two defenders any time they got up the field, so as a defense we really played very well."
Offensively, Bradford got on the board in the 12th minute when Mia Prince converted a nice entry pass from Ava Litkey for a 1-0 lead.
"Frankly, it was one of our best sequences this year and shows we still have lots of room to progress as a team," Naylor said of that goal.
The Red Devils had six different goal scorers, as Kate Brown, Hannah Tenuta, Katherine Feick, Riley Strelow and Haley Christianson joined Prince on the scoresheet, while Leah Klemp, Christianson, Tenuta and Brown joined Litkey with assists.
Getting scoring from various players will be key going forward for Bradford, as teams will surely continue to double-team Brown. Her 29 goals were tied for sixth and her 71 points ranked sixth alone in the state going into Saturday's later games, according to WisSports.net.
Park senior Alexis Betker, meanwhile, ranked fifth in goals (30) and seventh in points (70), but the Red Devils held her without a point Saturday.
In addition to Bradford, Tremper and Indian Trail in Division-1, Central, St. Joseph and Shoreland Lutheran also played WIAA regional final matches on Saturday, the Falcons in Division-2 and the Lancers and Pacers in Division-4.
Central, seeded third, played at second-seeded Waterford on Saturday night. Top-seeded St. Joseph, ranked No. 3 in Division-4 in the latest state coaches poll, hosted fifth-seeded Racine St. Catherine's late Saturday afternoon at Ameche Field. Third-seeded Shoreland, meanwhile, played at second-seeded and second-ranked Wind Point Prairie on Saturday night.
This story will be updated to include those games.