High school girls soccer: Bradford rolls to 6-0 win over Racine Park to advance to D-1 sectionals

Offensively, Bradford got on the board in the 12th minute when Mia Prince converted a nice entry pass from Ava Litkey for a 1-0 lead.

"Frankly, it was one of our best sequences this year and shows we still have lots of room to progress as a team," Naylor said of that goal.

The Red Devils had six different goal scorers, as Kate Brown, Hannah Tenuta, Katherine Feick, Riley Strelow and Haley Christianson joined Prince on the scoresheet, while Leah Klemp, Christianson, Tenuta and Brown joined Litkey with assists.

Getting scoring from various players will be key going forward for Bradford, as teams will surely continue to double-team Brown. Her 29 goals were tied for sixth and her 71 points ranked sixth alone in the state going into Saturday's later games, according to WisSports.net.

Park senior Alexis Betker, meanwhile, ranked fifth in goals (30) and seventh in points (70), but the Red Devils held her without a point Saturday.

In addition to Bradford, Tremper and Indian Trail in Division-1, Central, St. Joseph and Shoreland Lutheran also played WIAA regional final matches on Saturday, the Falcons in Division-2 and the Lancers and Pacers in Division-4.