High school girls soccer: Bradford, St. Joseph advance to sectional semifinals; Central, Shoreland fall

"The girls played with great energy from the kickoff," St. Joseph coach Gino Alia said. "The first two goals alone were textbook examples of how simple teamwork and defensive pressure can produce immediate results."

For the match, Harrington, a junior, finished with three goals and an assist and through the regional finals leads the state in both goals (44) and points (101), according to WisSports.net. Freshman Ava Rizzitano, meanwhile, also had three goals and an assist and is now tied for fifth in the state in goals (30) and fourth in points (76).

Additionally, Harron finished with two goals, Katelyn Vitkus had two goals and an assist and Daniella Bosco and Sydney Antonneau each added assists. Alia also cited the play of Savannah Reed, Maddie Leinenweber and Molly Morrow.

"It's easy to look at an 11-1 score and see the offensive side of things," Alia said. "But none of this happens without defensive production at all levels of the field and connections being made from one player to the next. This was an exceptional team performance."

Wind Point Prairie 4, Shoreland Lutheran 2

The third-seeded Pacers battled tooth-and-nail with the second-seeded and second-ranked Hawks on Saturday night at Prairie but eventually succumbed in a WIAA Division-4 regional final.