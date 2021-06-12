High school girls soccer: Bradford, St. Joseph advance to sectional semifinals; Central, Shoreland fall

The top-seeded Bradford girls soccer team was the prohibitive favorite against fourth-seeded Racine Park in a WIAA Division-1 girls soccer match at Bradford Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
But the Red Devils didn't take the Panthers lightly, and it paid off.
Mindful that Park scored three goals in the teams' lone regular-season meeting on June 1, a 10-3 Bradford victory, the Red Devils locked down defensively Saturday and cruised to a 6-0 shutout win to advance to Thursday's sectional semifinals.
Bradford will host city rival and third-seeded Indian Trail, which squeezed past second-seeded Tremper, 1-0, in a regional final Saturday night at Ameche Field. A game time for Thursday has not been announced yet.
The winner advances to face either top-seeded Muskego, ranked No. 3 in Division-1 in the latest state coaches poll, or third-seeded Oak Creek in a sectional final on Saturday at Ameche Field.
Against Park, meanwhile, Bradford coach David Naylor commended the defensive work of Nicole Johnson, Vaneza Aguilar and Reaghan Spencer, who are the Red Devils' defenders after the team switched to three during the season. Anna Seymour did the double-teaming from her midfield position to deny the Panthers space.
"Earlier in the season, we gave up three goals to Park, so we know they have some offensive power," Naylor said. "We bracketed their top players with two defenders any time they got up the field, so as a defense we really played very well."
Offensively, Bradford got on the board in the 12th minute when Mia Prince converted a nice entry pass from Ava Litkey for a 1-0 lead.
"Frankly, it was one of our best sequences this year and shows we still have lots of room to progress as a team," Naylor said of that goal.
The Red Devils had six different goal scorers, as Kate Brown, Hannah Tenuta, Katherine Feick, Riley Strelow and Haley Christianson joined Prince on the scoresheet, while Leah Klemp, Christianson, Tenuta and Brown joined Litkey with assists.
Getting scoring from various players will be key going forward for Bradford, as teams will surely continue to double-team Brown. Her 29 goals rank eighth and her 71 points rank seventh in the state through regional finals, according to WisSports.net.
Park senior Alexis Betker, meanwhile, ranked fifth in goals (30) and seventh in points (70), but the Red Devils held her without a point Saturday.
Division-2
Waterford 4, Central 1
The third-seeded Falcons fell to the second-seeded Wolverines on Saturday night in a WIAA Division-2 regional final at Waterford.
The Wolverines advanced to face top-seeded Waukesha West in a sectional semifinal Thursday in Waukesha.
No other details were available as of Sunday morning.
Division-4
St. Joseph 11, Racine St. Catherine's 1
The much-anticipated rematch is all set.
The Lancers, seeded No. 1 and ranked No. 3 in Division-4 in the latest state coaches poll, dispatched the fifth-seeded Angels on Saturday afternoon in a WIAA Division-4 regional final at Ameche Field to set up a sectional semifinal showdown Thursday against second-seeded and second-ranked Wind Point Prairie.
That match will be hosted by St. Joseph at Ameche Field at 7 p.m.
St. Joseph and Prairie tied for the Metro Classic Conference title with identical 7-0-1 records in conference play. The ties came when they played each other to a 5-5 deadlock on May 26 at Prairie in their lone regular-season meeting.
The winner will take on either top-seeded and fifth-ranked Brookfield Academy or sixth-seeded Heritage Christian/University Lake in a sectional final 7 p.m. Saturday at Prairie with a trip to the State Tournament on the line.
In the regional final, meanwhile, St. Joseph scored twice in the first two minutes to jump out to an early lead on St. Catherine's. Elizabeth Russert scored a minute in off a Martina Harrington assist, then Elise Harron followed right after with an unassisted tally.
"The girls played with great energy from the kickoff," St. Joseph coach Gino Alia said. "The first two goals alone were textbook examples of how simple teamwork and defensive pressure can produce immediate results."
For the match, Harrington, a junior, finished with three goals and an assist and through the regional finals leads the state in both goals (44) and points (101), according to WisSports.net. Freshman Ava Rizzitano, meanwhile, also had three goals and an assist and is now tied for fifth in the state in goals (30) and fourth in points (76).
Additionally, Harron finished with two goals, Katelyn Vitkus had two goals and an assist and Daniella Bosco and Sydney Antonneau each added assists. Alia also cited the play of Savannah Reed, Maddie Leinenweber and Molly Morrow.
"It's easy to look at an 11-1 score and see the offensive side of things," Alia said. "But none of this happens without defensive production at all levels of the field and connections being made from one player to the next. This was an exceptional team performance."
Wind Point Prairie 4, Shoreland Lutheran 2
The third-seeded Pacers battled tooth-and-nail with the second-seeded and second-ranked Hawks on Saturday night at Prairie but eventually succumbed in a WIAA Division-4 regional final.
After Prairie took a 1-0 lead in the fourth minute, Shoreland tied the score in the 12th when Lauren Carter scored off an assist from Kaylee Carter. But the Hawks took control by scoring the next three goals.
The Pacers added a final tally in the 88th minute when Nadiah Ali scored off a Julia Heathcock assist. Anna Becker made eight saves in net for Shoreland, which finished with a 9-6 overall record after finishing alone in third place in the Metro Classic behind St. Joseph and Prairie.
"I would like to thank seniors Madeline Bailey, Amanda Krause, Maria Sosa, Cami Lowman, Anna Becker, Lydia Zarling, Yasmine Van De Water and Nadiah Ali for their tremendous leadership and play over the past four years," Shoreland coach Matt Grow said.