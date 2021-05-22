High school girls soccer roundup: Central earns big non-conference win over Tremper

The Central girls soccer team notched a big non-conference win Friday night.

With three second-half goals, the Falcons broke a 1-1 halftime tie to earn a 4-2 victory over Tremper at Ameche Field.

Unbeaten in its last five matches, Central improved to 6-1-2.

Maddie Haubrich scored on a Caroline Hill assist for Central's first-half goal. In the second half, Hill found the net on an Audrey Zeller helper, Haubrich scored her second goal, this time unassisted, and then Haubrich assisted an Alex Denman tally for the final score.

"It really was a collective effort," Central coach Vlatko Minic said. "Players in all positions had to step up and play their role, and everyone performed well. It was especially (nice) to see Hill on the scoresheet, because she really is such a positive leader for the team.

"A big win, and hopefully (it) gives us the momentum we need to take on Waterford (in Southern Lakes Conference play) Tuesday."

No information was available for Tremper as of Saturday morning.

On Thursday, visiting Central tied SLC foe Union Grove, 1-1.