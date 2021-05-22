High school girls soccer roundup: Central earns big non-conference win over Tremper

The Central girls soccer team notched a big non-conference win Friday night.
With three second-half goals, the Falcons broke a 1-1 halftime tie to earn a 4-2 victory over Tremper at Ameche Field.
Unbeaten in its last five matches, Central improved to 6-1-2.
Maddie Haubrich scored on a Caroline Hill assist for Central's first-half goal. In the second half, Hill found the net on an Audrey Zeller helper, Haubrich scored her second goal, this time unassisted, and then Haubrich assisted an Alex Denman tally for the final score.
"It really was a collective effort," Central coach Vlatko Minic said. "Players in all positions had to step up and play their role, and everyone performed well. It was especially (nice) to see Hill on the scoresheet, because she really is such a positive leader for the team.
"A big win, and hopefully (it) gives us the momentum we need to take on Waterford (in Southern Lakes Conference play) Tuesday."
No information was available for Tremper as of Saturday morning.
On Thursday, visiting Central tied SLC foe Union Grove, 1-1.
Zeller scored on a Kiley Cummings assist in the 75th minute to give the Falcons a 1-0 lead, but the Broncos scored the equalizer about a minute later, and that's how the match would end.
St. Joseph 14, Christian Life 0;
St. Joseph 10, Clinton/Beloit Turner 0
The Lancers outscored their opposition by 24 goals in rolling to non-conference wins Wednesday night at Ameche Field against the Eagles and Friday at Anderson Park/Troha Field against Clinton/Turner.
St. Joseph improved to 7-1-1 on the season with the two victories.
Against CLS, Junior Martina Harrington scored three goals in just 13 minutes of play for the Lancers, freshman Ava Rizzitano had two goals and three assists in 20 minutes and freshman Jayla Isenberg scored twice. Scoring one goal each were freshman Daniella Bosco, sophomores Hannah Shibilski, Elise Harron and Mikayla Zuberbuehler, junior Elizabeth Russert and seniors Sydney Antonneau and Molly Morrow.
Against Beloit/Turner, Harrington totaled three goals and two assists, Rizzitano had two goals and two assists, Russert added two goals an an assist, sophomore Katelyn Vitkus scored twice and freshman Stella Matteucci tallied a goal. Harron and Katie Leinenweber, meanwhile, had assists.
Wind Point Prairie 5, Shoreland Lutheran 1;
Shoreland Lutheran 6, Living Word Lutheran 0
After a Metro Classic Conference loss at Prairie — ranked No. 1 in Division-4 in the latest state coaches poll — on Wednesday, the Pacers bounced back with a non-conference shutout road win on Friday.
In Friday's match, Julia Heathcock and Yasmine Van De Water each scored twice for the Pacers (5-3 overall, 4-2 Metro Classic), Shay Lange and Nadiah Ali each scored once and Lange and Maren Fitzpatrick had assists.
Cami Lowman made for saves in net for Shoreland, while Van De Water moved into a tie for fourth place on the program's all-time scoring list with 2019 graduate Aminah Diagne.
In Wednesday's loss to Prairie, Van De Water scored the Pacers' lone goal in the 69th minute and Lowman made 15 saves. Shoreland coach Matt Grow also cited the play of sophomore Kylah Diagne in her first extended playing time.
Heritage Christian 10, Christian Life 0
The Eagles dropped a Midwest Classic Conference match Thursday at Anderson Park/Troha Field.
CLS coach Alan Krass said Anna Hendrick and Dakota Snow played well in the loss.
State tourney back at Uihlein
The WIAA announced on Friday that the State Tournament will return this year to Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee, where it's been held since 2004, pending Board of Control approval.
The four-division tournament will be held over a two-day period from June 24-25 using both Kohler Engines Field and Pat Jones Field simultaneously for the semifinal games. The accommodations and guidelines at Uihlein will permit unrestricted attendance for each of the two days of competition, according to a WIAA news release.
The semifinals and finals in each respective division will be played on the same day, with Divisions 1 and 2 scheduled for Thursday, June 24, and Divisions 3 and 4 on Friday, June 25.