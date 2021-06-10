High school girls soccer roundup: Indian Trail wins to set up regional final match with Tremper

The recent tradition of the Tremper and Indian Trail girls soccer teams meeting in a WIAA Division-1 regional final was interrupted last year only because the COVID-19 pandemic cancelled the season.

Well, it's back.

For the fifth straight time, the Trojans and Hawks will meet in a regional final when the Southeast Conference and city rivals square off 7 p.m. Saturday at Ameche Field. Tremper is the No. 2 seed, while Indian Trail is seeded No. 3. The Trojans have won the previous four regional finals between the teams.

The rivals tied, 1-1, in their lone regular-season meeting this year, which came on May 18 at Jaskwhich Stadium.

"We are looking forward to Saturday and know what we need to do," Indian Trail coach Drew Baker said. " ... There cannot be a tie on Saturday."

Tremper had a bye through Tuesday's regional semifinals, while Indian Trail did its part to set up the regional final by dispatching sixth-seeded Racine Horlick, 6-0, on Tuesday at Jaskwhich Stadium.

Emma Jiter gave the Hawks a 1-0 lead when she converted a nice pass from Evelina Martinez in the third minute, then Zoraya Marquez scored in the ninth minute for a 2-0 lead after Nami Gerrits slipped a pass through following some nice combination play.