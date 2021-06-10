High school girls soccer roundup: Indian Trail wins to set up regional final match with Tremper

The recent tradition of the Tremper and Indian Trail girls soccer teams meeting in a WIAA Division-1 regional final was interrupted last year only because the COVID-19 pandemic cancelled the season.
Well, it's back.
For the fifth straight time, the Trojans and Hawks will meet in a regional final when the Southeast Conference and city rivals square off 7 p.m. Saturday at Ameche Field. Tremper is the No. 2 seed, while Indian Trail is seeded No. 3. The Trojans have won the previous four regional finals between the teams.
The rivals tied, 1-1, in their lone regular-season meeting this year, which came on May 18 at Jaskwhich Stadium.
"We are looking forward to Saturday and know what we need to do," Indian Trail coach Drew Baker said. " ... There cannot be a tie on Saturday."
Tremper had a bye through Tuesday's regional semifinals, while Indian Trail did its part to set up the regional final by dispatching sixth-seeded Racine Horlick, 6-0, on Tuesday at Jaskwhich Stadium.
Emma Jiter gave the Hawks a 1-0 lead when she converted a nice pass from Evelina Martinez in the third minute, then Zoraya Marquez scored in the ninth minute for a 2-0 lead after Nami Gerrits slipped a pass through following some nice combination play.
In the second half, Alyssa Perez scored unassisted in the 46th minute, Gerrits scored on a Jay Gomez assist in the 70th, Gomez scored unassisted in the 81st and Eliza Robertson scored on an Olivia Gosda assist in the 86th.
Indian Trail outshot Horlick, 32-9, and Rebecca Hannaman and Diana Gonzalez-Neder each made four saves in net for the Hawks.
"We played our best game of the season," Baker said. "Each and every player made their teammates better. I felt that we possessed the ball well, defended well and created good scoring opportunities.
"The girls understand how important playoffs are, and when you are playing to keep your season alive that you you can't be complacent and need elevate your game, which I felt we brought (Tuesday) night."
Also in Divison-1 regional final action Saturday, top-seeded Bradford hosts fourth-seeded Racine Park at 1 p.m. The winner of that match will play the winner of the Tremper-Indian Trail match in a sectional semifinal next week Thursday.
Central 5, Waukesha North 0
The third-seeded Falcons had no problem taking care of sixth-seeded Waukesha North on Tuesday in a WIAA Division-2 regional semifinal, which was played at Waukesha North because Central was hosting the Southern Lakes Conference Track and Field Meet.
Central will now play at second-seeded Waterford on Saturday in a regional final. The Wolverines blanked seventh-seeded Wilmot, 10-0, in Tuesday's regional semifinals.
For the Falcons on Tuesday, Maddie Haubrich scored twice off assists from Ani Minic and Alex Denman, Minic scored two unassisted goals and Jordan Roscioli added an unassisted tally. Lola Minic made five saves in net for her seventh shutout of the season.
"It was a night where everything seemed to come together at the right time," Central coach Vlatko Minic said. "The team was playing well, and we were able to rest some legs by getting girls who normally don't see as much playing time on the field."