High school girls soccer roundup: Shoreland beats Dominican in thriller

"It was great for the girls to finally return to the pitch after a 23-month break from competition," St. Joseph coach Gino Alia said. "After such a long break and with losing seven seniors who brought our program to a new level, we — myself, along with assistant coaches Raul Chavez-Gutierrez and Josh Strangberg — really didn’t know what to expect.

"We know we have a number of talented players, and they collectively displayed glimpses of what they can do."

St. Joseph hosts Brookfield Academy in a non-conference match Friday at Anderson Park/Troha Soccer Fields.

Bradford 3, Tremper 0

The Red Devils opened their season with a shutout of the Southeast Conference and crosstown rival Trojans on Tuesday at Bradford Stadium.

Kate Brown scored two goals for Bradford, once in the first half off an Anna Seymour assist and once in the second on a Riley Strelow assist. Haley Christianson then added an insurance goal on a pass from Seymour.

"It's always hard to start the season versus your rivals," Bradford coach David Naylor said. "I respect (Tremper) coach (Todd) Hardy and the amazing success he has had, and so it's always a gigantic task to start with Tremper first.