High school girls soccer roundup: Shoreland beats Dominican in thriller

Kaylee Carter scored in the 74th minute and her sister Lauren scored in the 90th as the Shoreland Lutheran girls soccer team opened its season Wednesday with a 5-3 victory over Whitefish Bay Dominican in a Metro Classic Conference thriller.
It was a back-and-forth match, as Dominican took a 1-0 lead in the second minute before Lauren Carter scored on a Nadiah Ali assist in the seventh and Shay Lange scored unassisted in the 22nd to give Shoreland a 2-1 lead.
The Knights tied it again in the 38th minute before Yasmine Van De Water gave the Pacers a 3-2 lead with an unassisted tally. Dominican then tied it one more time before the Carter sisters put it away.
Cami Lowman made three saves in net for Shoreland, which plays a non-conference match at Lakeside Lutheran on Friday.
St. Joseph 11, Greendale Martin Luther 3
Martina Harrington scored five goals as the Lancers returned to the pitch after missing last season with a Metro Classic victory at Martin Luther.
Harrington, who was a first-team All-Metro Classic selection in 2019 as a freshman, also added an assist. Elizabeth Russert, meanwhile, had three goals and three assists for St. Joseph, freshman Ava Rizzitano had two goals and an assist in her high school debut, Sydney Antonneau added a goal and an assist and Madison Leinenweber and Daniella Bosco had one assist each.
"It was great for the girls to finally return to the pitch after a 23-month break from competition," St. Joseph coach Gino Alia said. "After such a long break and with losing seven seniors who brought our program to a new level, we — myself, along with assistant coaches Raul Chavez-Gutierrez and Josh Strangberg — really didn’t know what to expect.
"We know we have a number of talented players, and they collectively displayed glimpses of what they can do."
St. Joseph hosts Brookfield Academy in a non-conference match Friday at Anderson Park/Troha Soccer Fields.
Bradford 3, Tremper 0
The Red Devils opened their season with a shutout of the Southeast Conference and crosstown rival Trojans on Tuesday at Bradford Stadium.
Kate Brown scored two goals for Bradford, once in the first half off an Anna Seymour assist and once in the second on a Riley Strelow assist. Haley Christianson then added an insurance goal on a pass from Seymour.
"It's always hard to start the season versus your rivals," Bradford coach David Naylor said. "I respect (Tremper) coach (Todd) Hardy and the amazing success he has had, and so it's always a gigantic task to start with Tremper first.
"However, (Tuesday) was a team win. Lots of hustle from everyone. We really worked hard to the ball and defensively making things hard for Tremper to move the ball efficiently."
Naylor also praised the defensive play of Reaghan Spencer, Nicole Johnson and Vaneza Aguilar.
Bradford is next scheduled to host Green Bay Notre Dame on Monday, while Tremper is scheduled to host Burlington at Ameche Field on Friday.
University School 14, Christian Life 0
The Eagles lost their Midwest Classic Conference and season opener on Wednesday in Milwaukee.
CLS coach Alan Krass cited the play of Emily Asmann and Rachel Sheppard.
"The opening game was a tough one," Krass said. "The team played hard in the loss, but our lack of experience came out in the result."