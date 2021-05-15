High school girls soccer roundup: St. Joseph girls tops Shoreland in Metro Classic showdown

The St. Joseph girls soccer team may have a young roster, but the Lancers had no trouble in what was probably their biggest test of the season so far.

In a Metro Classic Conference showdown between teams that entered the match undefeated in conference play, St. Joseph rolled to a 5-1 victory over Shoreland Lutheran on Friday night at Shoreland.

The Lancers were again led by a pair of talented non-seniors in junior Martina Harrington, who had two goals and an assist, and freshman Ava Rizzitano, who racked up three goals and two assists.

St. Joseph coach Gino Alia also cited the defensive play of Sydney Antonneau, Savannah Reed, Madison Leinenweber and goalkeeper Sarah Ryan (14 saves).

"First, credit to both teams for playing the right way, with intensity and great sportsmanship," Alia said. "Our defensive play at all levels and our goalkeeper were outstanding. The girls did a great job connecting with one another, and Ava and Martina finished when they needed to.

"It's always hard to predict the outcome of these crosstown, conference rivalry matchups, but you know that every player leaves it all on the field. Every single girl on our roster (Friday) night worked for and earned this win."