High school girls soccer roundup: St. Joseph girls tops Shoreland in Metro Classic showdown

The St. Joseph girls soccer team may have a young roster, but the Lancers had no trouble in what was probably their biggest test of the season so far.
In a Metro Classic Conference showdown between teams that entered the match undefeated in conference play, St. Joseph rolled to a 5-1 victory over Shoreland Lutheran on Friday night at Shoreland.
The Lancers were again led by a pair of talented non-seniors in junior Martina Harrington, who had two goals and an assist, and freshman Ava Rizzitano, who racked up three goals and two assists.
St. Joseph coach Gino Alia also cited the defensive play of Sydney Antonneau, Savannah Reed, Madison Leinenweber and goalkeeper Sarah Ryan (14 saves).
"First, credit to both teams for playing the right way, with intensity and great sportsmanship," Alia said. "Our defensive play at all levels and our goalkeeper were outstanding. The girls did a great job connecting with one another, and Ava and Martina finished when they needed to.
"It's always hard to predict the outcome of these crosstown, conference rivalry matchups, but you know that every player leaves it all on the field. Every single girl on our roster (Friday) night worked for and earned this win."
St. Joseph (4-1-1 overall, 4-0 Metro Classic) ran up a 3-0 halftime lead, as Harrington scored off a Rizzitano assist in the 11th minute, Rizzitano scored off a Harrington helper in the 35th and Katelyn Vitkus assisted Rizzitano's second goal in the 40th.
Harrington and Rizzitano each scored another goal in the second half, with Shoreland's Yasmine Van De Water converting an unassisted tally for the Pacers' lone goal in the 67th minute.
Shoreland coach Matt Grow cited the play of goalkeeper Cami Lowman, who made 12 saves as the Pacers dropped to 3-2 overall and 3-1 in the Metro Classic.
Central 3, Burlington 0
The Falcons improved to 5-1 overall and stayed unbeaten in Southern Lakes Conference play Thursday with a shutout victory over the Demons in Paddock Lake.
Kiley Cummings converted a breakaway that was set up by a Caroline Hill pass in the sixth minute to get Central on the board, then Ani Minic scored directly off a corner kick in the 51st and Alex Denman scored off a rebound of an Alyssa Klementzos shot in the 52nd.
"The back line deserves credit for a clean sheet, but the standout players for us played in the middle," Central coach Vlatko Minic said. "Ani Minic and Alyssa Klementzos were able to hold the middle and distribute the ball. That allowed us to really have a balanced attack."