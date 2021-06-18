High school girls soccer: St. Joseph outlasts Wind Point Prairie to advance to D-4 sectional final

The St. Joseph and Wind Point Prairie girls soccer teams tied for first place in the Metro Classic Conference this season and tied each other in their lone regular-season meeting.
So it seemed more and more certain, as the season wound down, that a postseason reckoning between the two area powers would be in store.
Well, that came Thursday night at Ameche Field, as the top-seeded Lancers and second-seeded Hawks — ranked third and second, respectively, in Division-4 in the latest state coaches poll — engaged in a WIAA Division-4 sectional semifinal.
And it was St. Joseph that survived, as the Lancers built an early two-goal lead and survived some second-half drama for a 2-1 win and a trip to Saturday's sectional final, which will be hosted by Prairie.
St. Joseph, which improved to 13-1-2 on the season, will meet fellow top seed and fifth-ranked Brookfield Academy with the trip to the State Tournament on the line on Friday, June 25, at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee. The Lancers are looking to return there after winning the Division-4 state title in 2018.
Beating Prairie was a huge step.
"This was one of the most intense, hard-fought matches that I’ve been a part of," St. Joseph coach Gino Alia said. "Our girls were focused, relentless and earned every bit of this win."
St. Joseph's potent scoring combination of junior Martina Harrington and freshman Ava Rizzitano struck early in Thursday's match. First, Harrington played a perfect cross to Elizabeth Russert, who directed the ball into the back of the net for a 1-0 lead in the ninth minute.
"Russ and Marti did a fantastic job working that goal and setting an early tone for the team," Alia said.
In the 21st minute, Harrington earned a penalty kick after being fouled in the box. Her penalty kick was stopped by Prairie's goalkeeper, but Rizzitano alertly put the deflected shot back into the net for a 2-0 lead, which held up through the first half.
"That was a key play," Alia said. "The PK save was a huge boost for Prairie, but fortunately it only lasted a few seconds, thanks to Ava’s heady play."
Going into the sectional finals, Harrington leads the state in both goals (44) and points (102), while Rizzitano ranks sixth in goals (31) and fourth in points (78), according to WisSports.net.
That duo nearly extended St. Joseph's lead to 3-0 in the 60th minute after Harrington again earned a penalty kick. Rizzitano took it this time, but her shot was deflected by the Prairie keeper, this time over the crossbar.
The Hawks took advantage to slice their deficit to 2-1 in the 73rd minute when they scored on a scramble after a corner kick. But St. Joseph's defense, led by seniors Sydney Antonneau, Molly Morrow, Maddie Leinenweber and Savannah Reed, held off Prairie from there, while keeper Sarah Ryan made eight saves in net for the match.
"We shifted to a more defensive approach in the final 20 minutes, and it paid off," Alia said. "Normally we don’t like to sacrifice offense, but we needed to make adjustments, and the girls executed. I can’t say enough about the defensive play of our seniors . ... Our keeper, Sarah Ryan, came up huge time and again.
"The girls really left it all on the field. I'm happy for them, and so proud of not only how well they played, but how well they represent St. Joe's."