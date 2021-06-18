High school girls soccer: St. Joseph outlasts Wind Point Prairie to advance to D-4 sectional final

St. Joseph's potent scoring combination of junior Martina Harrington and freshman Ava Rizzitano struck early in Thursday's match. First, Harrington played a perfect cross to Elizabeth Russert, who directed the ball into the back of the net for a 1-0 lead in the ninth minute.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"Russ and Marti did a fantastic job working that goal and setting an early tone for the team," Alia said.

In the 21st minute, Harrington earned a penalty kick after being fouled in the box. Her penalty kick was stopped by Prairie's goalkeeper, but Rizzitano alertly put the deflected shot back into the net for a 2-0 lead, which held up through the first half.

"That was a key play," Alia said. "The PK save was a huge boost for Prairie, but fortunately it only lasted a few seconds, thanks to Ava’s heady play."

Going into the sectional finals, Harrington leads the state in both goals (44) and points (102), while Rizzitano ranks sixth in goals (31) and fourth in points (78), according to WisSports.net.

That duo nearly extended St. Joseph's lead to 3-0 in the 60th minute after Harrington again earned a penalty kick. Rizzitano took it this time, but her shot was deflected by the Prairie keeper, this time over the crossbar.