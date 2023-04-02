Cold, classic Wisconsin spring weather dampened the conditions Saturday afternoon at Ameche Field.

It made it hard to score for the Tremper girls soccer team, competing in its second match of the season against nonconference foe Elkhorn.

Coming off a 6-0 beat-down of crosstown rival St. Joseph, Emily Slye and the Trojans had to ramp up their defensive intensity just to come away with a 1-1 tie Saturday.

Tremper is now 1-0-1 on the season. Elkhorn dropped to 1-0-1.

Whereas goals were easy to come by in the season opener against the Lancers, things weren't looking good after the Elks' Abby Kiel gave her squad a 1-0 lead in the first half.

Slye, a junior who notched an assist in the season opener, answered with a goal to tie the score at 1-1 before halftime.

Tremper picked up the defense in the second half, holding the Elks scoreless.

That was made possible by the solid goalkeeper play of Kallista Street, who finished with two saves.

Tremper returns home at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday night to battle Southeast Conference rivals Racine Horlick.