High school girls swimming: Badger Co-op captures SLC title with Central, Wilmot swimmers key in their state run

PADDOCK LAKE — You may take one look at the name, Badger Co-op, and glance over it when reading scores in the newspaper or on your phone.

It seems that name suggests the girls swimmers are from Lake Geneva Badger High School, but the key word here is “Co-op.”

Cooperative, specifically “co,” means joint, mutual or common, according to the Oxford dictionary, so it means several high schools join to form one super team.

That’s not exactly true, because it’s actually done out of necessity—certain schools barely have any swimmers and not every school has a pool.

Enter the Central and Wilmot swimming student-athletes.

MacKenzie Thomas of Central broke a long-standing Badger High School pool record in the 50 freestyle earlier this year against Burlington Co-op with a time of 23.91 seconds.

Thomas also won the 50 free and 100 breaststroke SLC titles at last weekend’s Southern Lakes Conference tournament at Jefferson.

As a team, Badger actually won it all, taking first place with 533.5 points, far ahead of second-place Burlington’s 489.

Badger coach Alison Whowell says her squad geared up for today’s WIAA Division 1 sectional by winning the 200 medley relay last Saturday and having their backup relay team come in third.

The team, which consists of swimmers from Badger, Central and Wilmot high schools, also won the 200 freestyle relay, and Cora Singleton won the 500 freestyle.

Thomas was a member of the winning 200 medley relay with Kylie Kramp, Addison Palmer and Zoe McNeill, and Abbey Leach, Addisyn Nelson and McNeill joined Thomas on the 200 freestyle relay squad.

“State qualifying swims will be determined this Saturday at the sectional meets,” Whowell added. “We are hoping to have 7+ individual swims and qualify all 3 relays.

“We have nine girls competing at sectionals – hoping to have seven individual swims qualify for state and qualify all three relays.”

Along with Thomas, Badger Co-op features several standout swimmers from Central and Wilmot high schools.

Whowell said it was a large Kenosha County contingent this year.

Central swimmers include Thomas, seniors Abigail Nosalik and McNeill, junior Alexis Palmer, and freshmen Addison Palmer and Emily Bush.

Brianna Hamel and Bella Hailey attend Wilmot.

Also, Mila Fink, a foreign-exchange student that goes to Wilmot, swims for Badger.

Since both schools don’t have a pool, these girls must drive anywhere from 15 to 20 minutes west down Highway 50 to Lake Geneva, every day after school, for practice.

“No challenges with transportation,” Whowell said. “Our team did a great job with carpooling, and it actually helps the girls bond and get to know each other. All of our swimmers from Central and Wilmot have had a great season so far including conference wins and JV conference wins. We’re looking to have MacKenzie Thomas, Zoe McNeill and Addison Palmer all on our state team.”

“We’re looking forward to a great finish. The girls have worked hard, and I’m excited to see how they do. We have a great chance to accomplish our goals and possibly break a few team records which would be very exciting.”

Her ‘big season meet’ is today

Thomas, who had a hand in four conference championship last weekend, said her times weren’t the best at the conference meet, but she was content with them.

She claims today’s sectional meet, which will take place today at 1 p.m. at Racine Case High School. The diving competition, with Badger’s Wylde Chupich, starts at 6 p.m.

Thomas is excited about her squad’s chances.

“We’re stacking up the 200 medley relay, with Aspen Whowell (backstroke), me (breaststroke), Addison Palmer (fly), and Zoe McNeill (free),” Thomas said. “This should be a fun relay and is expected to do well. Personally, there’s still a lot up in the air for me, but I do have goals set for myself and am hoping to do well.”

The goal?

Simple.

Get to state as much as humanly possible.

“My goal for sectionals is to qualify for state in everything I compete in,” Thomas added. “The team has done very well this year.”

Thomas says the Kenosha County flavor is strong on the Badgers.

She’s grown close with her classmates.

“Mila Fink is our foreign exchange student from Germany and goes to Wilmot,” Thomas said. “I believe Mila will be competing in the 200 free on Saturday. Zoe McNeill and Addison Palmer both go to Westosha Central with me and are also taking part in the 200 medley relay.

“Zoe McNeill will be on the 200 free relay as well. I’d say we‘ve gotten very close because we do spend quite a bit of time in the car together (20 minutes) and all the time in the pool. Unfortunately for me, this is Zoe’s senior season and will be our last high school meets together. Zoe’s definitely been like a big sister to me so although I’ll miss her, I’m so excited for what the future holds for her.”

For the sectionals and state, it will be about seeing all the hard work pay off.

Thomas believes the Badgers are ready to break some school records, make a little history and finish the season on top.

“I’m very excited to see what these next two Saturdays hold for the team,” Thomas added. “We’ve put in a lot of work this season so I think it’ll definitely pay off. I think some records are ready to be broken, both individually and collectively. But the most important thing to me is that the girls end the season proud of themselves and what we accomplish as a team.”

Badger Co-op has made the Lake Geneva, Central and Wilmot communities proud already.