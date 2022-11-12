High school girls swimming: Tremper's Brewster, Lake Geneva Badger shine at state

Both the Lake Geneva Badger swim team, which features three standouts from Central High School, and Tremper's Teiya Brewster landed inside the top 10 at the WIAA Girls Division 1 Swimming and Diving State Championships Saturday at the Waukesha South Natatorium.

The Badgers placed eighth as a team, and Brewster, a senior, took ninth in the diving competition.

“It (state championships) went well,” Badger head coach Allison Whowell said. “Our girls have high expectations and they swam really well. I think sometimes when they work so hard, they set the bar high for themselves. In many races, we swam faster than we were last weekend (at sectionals). To be here and swim with the best girls in the state is awesome.”

Badger had a total of 98 points.

Brewster totaled 403.55 points after her 11 dives. Kristina Wittman of Germantown won the state diving meet with 461.8 points.

"Teiya had a great state performance," said Tremper coach Tracey Keckler. "She was focused and determined, she performed well. Teiya ended up ninth today, and we couldn’t be prouder of how she represented Tremper. While our team is young, we have some amazing seniors we will miss, but we look forward to continue to grow our program."

The best individual finish for the Badger Co-op swim team and for a Kenosha County swimmer came near the end of the meet when MacKenzie Thomas, a Central High School junior, placed fourth overall in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:03.77.

The Badger relay team of sophomore Aspen Whowell, Thomas, freshman Addison Palmer (Central) and senior Zoe McNeil (Central) opened the swimming events with a sixth-place finish in the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1:46.97.

Thomas followed that up a few events later in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 23.57, placing her in seventh.

Palmer came in 14th in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 58:39.

Badger added another top 10 finish, placing ninth, in the 200-yard freestyle relay with the team of Thomas, junior Kylie Kramp, Nelson and McNeill.

In the final relay, the 400-yard freestyle relay, the team of Palmer, junior Cora Singleton, Nelson and Aspen Whowell came in 15th place to close out the championships as the eighth-best girls swim team in the state.

“I’m extremely proud of the girls,” Whowell said. “They’re great supporters of each other, they work hard, and they are always encouraging each other. We have great sportsmanship and just good all-around athletes.”

Tremper flourished under new coach

Keckler took over after 15 years with the same head coach.

Keckler, a former swimmer at Carthage College, used to coach at Menasha and Oshkosh West high schools.

Along with Brewster, the Trojans had several standout swimmers this season.

"Tracey knew it would take some time to earn the respect and trust of the girls and parents," Tremper assistant coach Rebecca Clements said. "She did that very quickly as each of the 20 girls on the team started to get best times.

"Even though we may not have always finished among the top teams at invitational meets, we still ended our season strong with 278 best times this year, several of them being lifetime bests with our more seasoned swimmers."

Clements added the team isn't filled with club swimmers like other teams in the Southeast Conference, but several girls still stood out with lifetime bests this season.

Seniors Lauren Clements and Autumn Ekkela were leaders and ended their careers with personal bests at sectionals, Clements in the 200 IM and 100 breaststroke and Ekkela in the 500 freestyle and 100 butterfly.

"Lauren and Autumn were great role models for the other swimmers this year with their hard work and dedication to the team," Coach Clements said.

Clements, Ekkela, sophomore Katie Lokken and freshman Sydney Aldrich took third at the SEC meet with a time of 1:50.78.

Other standout swimmers for Tremper this year were sophomore Mackenzie Dawson, who swims the 500 freestyle, and junior, Rebecca Susmilch, who swims the 100 breaststroke.

"We are very happy with how are first season went," Coach Clements added. "We have come a long way since August when we started. We had girls come out this year that didn't even know how to swim, one of them a senior. We are proud of our six seniors this year, which include Lauren Clements, Autumn Ekkela, Maya Seegobin, Teiya Brewster, Ashley Ramirez, and Sydney Bigden-Russell. We are welcoming to anyone that would like to be a part of our team and look forward to next year."

Coach Clements also coached 25 years ago for Tremper with Jeff Wirch, but mainly diving. She dove for Tremper as a student-athlete 30 years ago.

"It has been such a special experience to coach my daughter her senior year," Coach Clements said about coaching her daughter Lauren. "It is something the both of us will remember forever."