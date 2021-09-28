High school girls tennis: Central places second in Southern Lakes Conference Tournament

The Central girls tennis team claimed conference championships in four of seven flights on Thursday and Saturday of last week on its way to a second-place team finish in the Southern Lakes Conference Tournament at Burlington.

Christina Ekkela finished first at No. 2 singles, Grace Hanke was first at No. 4 singles, the duo of Alexandra Wells and Chloe Alcalde was first at No. 1 doubles and the tandem of Abby Yule and Sam Wenberg finished first at No. 3 doubles.

At No. 2 singles, Ekkela defeated Wilmot's Maddie Haug, 6-0, 6-0, Elkhorn's Ava Gromacki, 6-4, 6-4 and Lake Geneva Badger's Tinker Trent (no score provided) to win the title.

At No. 4 singles, meanwhile, Hanke defeated Union Grove's Elivia Garcia, 6-0, 6-0, Burlington's Holly Adamek, 6-0, 6-1, and Badger's Annie McEneany, 3-6, 6-6 (7-5), ret., to finish first.

In the doubles field, the teams of Wells and Alcalde and Yules and Wenberg each went 3-0 in their flights to claim titles. Full names of their opponents were not available.