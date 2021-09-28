High school girls tennis: Central places second in Southern Lakes Conference Tournament

The Central girls tennis team claimed conference championships in four of seven flights on Thursday and Saturday of last week on its way to a second-place team finish in the Southern Lakes Conference Tournament at Burlington.
Christina Ekkela finished first at No. 2 singles, Grace Hanke was first at No. 4 singles, the duo of Alexandra Wells and Chloe Alcalde was first at No. 1 doubles and the tandem of Abby Yule and Sam Wenberg finished first at No. 3 doubles.
At No. 2 singles, Ekkela defeated Wilmot's Maddie Haug, 6-0, 6-0, Elkhorn's Ava Gromacki, 6-4, 6-4 and Lake Geneva Badger's Tinker Trent (no score provided) to win the title.
At No. 4 singles, meanwhile, Hanke defeated Union Grove's Elivia Garcia, 6-0, 6-0, Burlington's Holly Adamek, 6-0, 6-1, and Badger's Annie McEneany, 3-6, 6-6 (7-5), ret., to finish first.
In the doubles field, the teams of Wells and Alcalde and Yules and Wenberg each went 3-0 in their flights to claim titles. Full names of their opponents were not available.
Central also got a third-place finish at No. 1 singles from Tristin Jantz, who went 2-1 in the tournament and defeated Burlington's Adalie Rauch, 6-2, 6-0, in the third-place match. Jantz advanced to the second round of the WIAA Division-1 State Tournament singles draw as a junior last year.
Also for the Falcons in last week's SLC Tournament, Morgan Chyla won two matches at No. 3 singles before losing to Badger's Lauren Haase, 6-0, 6-1, in the first-place match, while the duo of Makayla Millhouse and Riley Spencer won a pair of matches at No. 2 doubles before falling in the first-place match.
With 24 points total, the Falcons finished second in the eight-team standings, two points behind Badger, which scored 26 points. Wilmot, meanwhile, didn't score a point and finished eighth.
Girls tennis players will begin the road to the WIAA State Tournament with subsectionals and sectionals next week. Central will be in a Division-1 subsectional Monday at Racine Case, along with Bradford, Tremper and Indian Trail, while Wilmot will be in a Division-1 subsectional Monday at Badger.