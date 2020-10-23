High school girls volleyball: Bradford advances with sweep of Indian Trail

“We fought hard the last two sets of the match,” Tremper coach Ashley Pecha said. “We were neck-and-neck with Union Grove, playing very high-level volleyball for most of the night. But we were unable to find our passion and excitement, making it very difficult for us to control the tempo of the game. The scores do not reflect the battle we fought. I am very proud of our performance both on and off the court.

“I am very thankful for the season that we had and am so proud of each and every player on this team. Our underclassmen have some large shoes to fill for this amazing senior class. They will never be forgotten.”

East Troy 3,

Shoreland Lutheran 0The second-seeded and host Trojans swept the third-seeded Pacers, 25-19, 25-16, 25-20, in a WIAA Division-2 regional semifinal Thursday.

No other information was provided as of Friday morning.

St. Joseph 3,

Racine Prairie 0The top-seeded Lancers cruised past the fourth-seeded Hawks, 25-19, 26-24, 25-21, in a WIAA Division-3 regional semifinal match Thursday night at the Madrigrano Gymnasium.