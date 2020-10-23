High school girls volleyball: Bradford advances with sweep of Indian Trail

The Bradford girls volleyball team advanced to the WIAA Division-1 regional finals with a 25-17, 25-17, 25-18 sweep of crosstown rival Indian Trail on Thursday night in a regional semifinal match at the Bradford Fieldhouse.
The second-seeded Red Devils will play top-seeded Union Grove at 7 p.m. Saturday, with the winner advancing to sectionals.
“Once we settled in to each set we started to roll,” Bradford coach Kyle Yackley said. “All year we have been working on putting pressure on our opponents from the service line and when we take swings. (Thursday), we were exceptional at this. We had our best attacking night in terms of serving percentage. Our defense was outstanding.”
Bradford was led by Marin Ovitt (nine kills, four aces), Makayla Eckel (six kills, 14 digs), Ally Eckel (30 digs, 6 aces), Nevaeh Thomas (six kills) and Riley Strelow (six kills).
No stats were provided for Indian Trail, which was seeded third in the regional draw.
Union Grove 3, Tremper 0The host and top-seeded Broncos advanced with a 25-9, 25-18, 25-22 sweep of the fifth-seeded Trojans in a regional semifinal Thursday.
Tremper was led by junior outside hitter Megan Jankowski (two aces, eight kills, 12 digs), junior middle hitter Meghan Ignarski (four kills, two blocks), senior setter Brooke Clements (two aces, 14 assists, 10 digs) and junior libero Anna Hamm (one ace, one assist, 12 digs).
“We fought hard the last two sets of the match,” Tremper coach Ashley Pecha said. “We were neck-and-neck with Union Grove, playing very high-level volleyball for most of the night. But we were unable to find our passion and excitement, making it very difficult for us to control the tempo of the game. The scores do not reflect the battle we fought. I am very proud of our performance both on and off the court.
“I am very thankful for the season that we had and am so proud of each and every player on this team. Our underclassmen have some large shoes to fill for this amazing senior class. They will never be forgotten.”
East Troy 3,
Shoreland Lutheran 0The second-seeded and host Trojans swept the third-seeded Pacers, 25-19, 25-16, 25-20, in a WIAA Division-2 regional semifinal Thursday.
No other information was provided as of Friday morning.
St. Joseph 3,
Racine Prairie 0The top-seeded Lancers cruised past the fourth-seeded Hawks, 25-19, 26-24, 25-21, in a WIAA Division-3 regional semifinal match Thursday night at the Madrigrano Gymnasium.
That sets up an all-Kenosha regional final showdown between St. Joseph and second-seeded Christian Life at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Madrigrano Gymnasium.
St. Joseph was led by by Tori Schuler (21 kills, 15 digs), Marti Harrington (14 digs), Ellie Schuler (32 assists) and Sydney Antonneau (three aces).
“We started the match off slow, but our strong serving game and some in-game adjustments which were executed well helped lead us to a victory,” St. Joseph coach Whitney Witthun said.
Christian Life 3,
Racine Lutheran 0The second-seeded and host Eagles swept the third-seeded Crusaders, 25-16, 25-11, 25-14, in a WIAA Division-3 regional semifinal Thursday to set up a regional final match at top-seeded St. Joseph.
No other information was provided as of Friday morning.
