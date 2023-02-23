BROOKFIELD - The ponds of Brookfield were a bit too hard to navigate for the Kenosha Thunder hockey squad Tuesday night.

Playing in a WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal, the Thunder saw its historic season come to an end with a 5-2 defeat at the hands of Brookfield Stars.

It was the best season in school history for the Thunder, who won a school-record 19 games (19-7) and advanced to sectionals for the first time. They reached the "Sweet 16" in Division 1 for the first time.

Though the final score seems lopsided, Kenosha had a very real chance to win in the third period.

The Thunder took a 2-1 lead into the third, but then the Stars fired off four goals in the final 10 minutes - the final two off power plays - to storm back for the victory.

"Tough loss for our guys tonight, I still think we were the better team and athletes," Thunder head coach Joe Trifone said. "Up 2-1 with 10 minutes left in the game, four penalty calls were detrimental especially after having a goal waved off. It was a tough spot being down two varsity goal-tenders but Dylan Masnova played a spectacular game as did juniors Dylan Kozak and Davis Schlagenhaft."

"Nick Seidman, Aiden Bratzke and Henry Pratt led the way defensively. Finishing in the Sweet 16 in the state was a great accomplishment by our players. We will be loaded again next season."

Brookfield opened the scoring at the 6:06 mark with an even strength goal, and Kenosha answered with Wilmot junior Davis Schlagenhaft's power play goal early in the second period to make it 1-1. He was assisted by Indian Trail senior Aiden Bratzke.

Central junior Dylan Kozak gave the Thunder a 2-1 lead a few minutes later in the second, and Kenosha seemed in control.

But Brookfield turned up the heat and scored twice in 30 seconds halfway through the third period to lead, 3-2.

Two late penalties by the Thunder gave the Stars an extended power play, during which they scored their final goals of the night, in a matter of only one minute at the 14:06 and 15:20 marks.

According to team representative Jesse Seidman, 50 students rode the fan bus from Kenosha to Brookfield to cheer on the team, and many more made the trip on their own.

"You would never have known the Thunder were not the home team, as the faithful Thunder fans packed the visitor’s section at the Brookfield rink," Seidman added. "They never lost hope and stayed afterwards to congratulate the team on a great season as they emerged from the locker room."

Kenosha out-shot Brookfield, 30-25. Wilmot junior goalie Dylan Masanova led the Thunder with 20 saves.

Brookfield goalie Augustus Jones paced the Stars with 28 saves.

Trifone says it was a wildly successful season for the Thunder, despite the loss.

“We are very pleased with the season," he said. "The players have led the Thunder to the best finish in their history I believe. It’s always hard to see the guys after the last game, seeing how much work they put in to get this far. Being in the Sweet 16 is a heck of an accomplishment. We are very proud of our players.”

“Players make it special, but mostly the fact that our top players from our community played for our community. Everyone who filled the stands this season also made it special - what an electric crowd every night our team really fed off of it. Our student body was fantastic, whoever says kids aren't participating anymore, clearly were not at Thunder games. Student spirit is still alive in my opinion.”

The Thunder will say goodbye to 13 seniors, but 25 players will be returning next year, and the coaches are already excited for another strong season next year.

“An absolute great group of seniors this year, Mateo Pagliaroni, Kole Miller, Zach Mitchell have been here from the time we stepped in, so proud of them," Trifone said. "We also had great leadership from players like Nick Seidman, Tyler Shike, Aidan Bratzke, Sam Ellefson. Unbelievable talent with Lucas Eltoft, Liam Von Ellm McKenna and Jake Schulte, they put on a show every weekend. And our role players that were our glue guys like Tyler Magnan and Henry Pratt."

"We thank all of them and are glad to have them as part of the Thunder alum. We are pretty loaded for next season as well and hopefully we can finish some unfinished business.”

Brookfield 5, Kenosha Thunder 2

Period 1:

6:06 Brookfield – #10 Colton Schneider assisted by #7 Jack Templeton [Even Strength]

Period 2:

1:29 Kenosha – #33 Davis Schlagenhaft (Junior, Wilmot) assisted by #7 Aiden Bratzke (Senior, Indian Trail) [Power Play]

5:08 Kenosha – #24 Dylan Kozak (Junior, Central) unassisted [Even Strength]

Period 3:

7:07 Brookfield – #34 Cooper Simon assisted by #18 Adam Jensen [Even Strength]

7:29 Brookfield – #18 Adam Jensen assisted by #20 George Hoyt [Even Strength]

14:06 Brookfield – #34 Cooper Simon assisted by #7 Jack Templeton and #10 Colton Schneider [Power Play]

15:20 Brookfield – #19 Josh Wasielewski assisted by #8 Harrison Kennedy [Power Play]

Total Shots: Kenosha 30, Brookfield 25

Kenosha Goalie: #30 Dylan Masanova (Junior, Wilmot) – 20 saves

Brookfield Goalie: #30 Augustus Jones – 28 saves