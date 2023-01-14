High school hockey: Kenosha Thunder knocks off Milwaukee Marquette for first time in 9 years

PLEASANT PRAIRIE - "It's exciting, huh? It's been three and a half years of hard work to get this club to where we're at. It's so good to see the kids in the stands again, having fun, it's awesome."

This is the kind of reaction you would expect from a head coach after his team just pulled off a late, dramatic, and historic victory, and his players rush to the stand and celebrate with a large, ecstatic crowd.

Can you tell Joe Trifone was just a little excited to knock off state powerhouse Milwaukee Marquette?

The sport is actually hockey, and in Kenosha County, it's kind of a big deal.

Thanks to the Kenosha Thunder.

From the Pleasant Prairie Patriots, to Kenosha Vipers, to the Thunder at the high school level, hockey has a strong presence in the area, both boys and girls, from a young age, just like basketball, football, baseball or any sport, and years of hard work and dedication were on display in a marquee matchup Friday night at the Pleasant Prairie Rec Plex.

And you have to imagine the amount of Chicago Blackhawks fans in the area is pretty big, considering the Rec Plex sits just south of Kenosha, and only about 55 minutes from Chicago and the United Center.

With just under seven minutes left in the third period, and the score tied 2-2, Central High School junior Dylan Kozak hustled down the ice and found himself in the right place at the right time to make the game-winning goal.

After Indian Trail senior Liam Von Ellm-McKenna fired a slap shot that was saved by the Marquette goalie, the puck trickled back into play and Kozak was Johnny on the Spot for what proved to be the game-winner in a thrilling 3-2 victory over the Thunder's Classic 8 rival.

It was the first win over mighty Milwaukee Marquette in nine years, according to Trifone.

After the clock hit zeroes, a packed home crowd embraced the Thunder players, who skated over to the plexiglass separating the ice rink from the bleachers and banged on the glass in celebration while the young fans screamed and cheered.

It was a powerful scene that showed hockey is definitely moving the needle in the county, and this team, which consists of players from Tremper, Indian Trail, Wilmot, Central, Lakeview and Racine Case, is trending upward with a 10-4 record and after breaking a third-place tie with Marquette in the standings.

"This was a really big game for us," Trifone added. "We prepared well and had a good plan. The kids worked hard in practice all week long and believed in each other.

"On the game-winner, Dylan has been a finisher for us. It was a big goal for him, and I'm so proud of him."

Kozak, Tremper senior Jake Schulte and Indian Trail junior Devin Al Sager each had a goal, Schulte in the first period and Al Sager in the second.

The back-and-forth game also featured assists by Central senior Tyler Shike (Schulte goal) and a double assist on Al Sager's goal by Lakeview senior Lucas Eltoft and Schulte.

The Thunder dominated the offensive attack by out-shooting Marquette, 26-12, and Indian Trail junior goalkeeper Logan Korhonen had a huge game with 10 saves.

None more impressive than his saves in the final 2:55, when a Thunder player had to sit out due to a penalty.

The 6-5 power-play advantage didn't help the Hilltoppers, who couldn't score on Korhonen and stellar overall team defense from the Thunder.

"It feels incredible because we've never beaten Marquette, and last year they beat us 21-0," Kozak said. "I wasn't on the team, but it feels good to beat them.

"On my goal, we called a play where we stretched weak side. It didn't work really well, but we got it up to our center Liam, he bumped it to me, I chipped it to him, he put it on net, and that's how it all happened."

For Korhonen, he just tried to bear down in the final minutes to preserve the victory.

"I tried to bear down and play as hard as I can," Korhonen added. "My teammates got my back, and I got their back. It was one amazing game from all of us."

Korhonen said he feels good about this team, and if they can put it all together, they can go far in the playoffs.

Kozak and Korhonen have played the last three or four years together on the Vipers.

They love the speed of the game of hockey, and the team bonding.

"A game like this, where we all jumped on the glass, the energy was amazing," Korhonen said. "The team bonding, the energy, I love that."

For Kozak, it's a true passion, and the sky's the limit.

"The pace, it's so fast, it's not like any other sport," he said. "It's fun. There's so much that goes into it. It's physical, fast and fun."

Trifone said Schulte, Von Ellm-McKenna offensively and Aidan Bratzke (Indian Trail senior) on defense were "unbelievable" Friday night.

Also, he said Korhonen's prowess in goal late in the game is his personality. He doesn't get super high, or super low, and Trifone said they're proud of him.

"Our board and our staff have been working really hard to get more fans in here, and I think we're moving in the right direction," Trifone said. "We'd like to win a couple playoff games and possibly get to the state tournament this year. That's our goal. That's what the kids set out to do. We're just starting to gel right now, so it's pretty fun."

Kenosha is 3-3 in the Classic 8, behind University School of Milwaukee and Arrowhead in the standings with two conference games left, including a big matchup with Arrowhead next week.

"Hockey's a big sport in this area," Trifone said. "The Vipers have 300 kids that play, and another club, and a high school team. We have guys that get to a high level like AAA then come back to the high school team."

The Thunder's next home game at the Rec Plex is Friday, Jan. 27 against Deerfield, Ill. Junior varsity starts at 5 p.m., with varsity to follow at 7 p.m.

Kenosha 3, Milwaukee Marquette 2

Period 1: (Shots: Kenosha 10, Marquette 5)

12:36 Marquette: #27 assisted by #14 and #8 [Even Strength]

6:54 Kenosha: Jake Schulte (Senior, Tremper) assisted by Tyler Shike (Senior, Central) [Power Play]

1:27 Marquette: #1 assisted by #6 and #20 [Power Play]

Period 2: (Shots: Kenosha 8, Marquette 3)

13:59 Kenosha: Devin Al Sager (Junior, Indian Trail) assisted by Lucas Eltoft (Senior, Lakeview) and Jake Schulte (Senior, Tremper) [Even Strength]

Period 3: (Shots: Kenosha 8, Marquette 4)

7:20 Kenosha: Dylan Kozak (Junior, Central) assisted by Liam Von Ellm-McKenna (Senior, Indian Trail) [Even Strength]

Total Shots: Kenosha 26, Marquette 12

Goalie: Logan Korhonen (Junior, Indian Train) – 10 saves