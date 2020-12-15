High school notebook: Bradford's Lampe named All-State honorable mention in football

Bradford senior linebacker Brock Lampe was named Associated Press All-State honorable mention when the AP All-State teams were announced late Monday night.
Lampe wrapped up his stellar career for the Red Devils, in which he was a three-year varsity player, by leading the Southeast Conference in total tackles (61) and tackles for loss (13) and also had two sacks and a safety.
Lampe was named the SEC Defensive Player of the Year and was also a first-team All-SEC selection on offense at fullback, as he served as Bradford's lead blocker and rushed for 337 yards and a touchdown.
Among Racine County players, Racine Lutheran senior Nolan Kraus was named first-team All-State as an all-purpose player, while Burlington senior running back Zach Wallace and Racine Lutheran senior defensive end Nathan Zawicki received honorable mention.
Muskego senior safety Hunter Wohler, a 6-foot-2, 205-pound University of Wisconsin recruit, was named the AP State Player of the Year for the second consecutive season. Edgar's Jerry Sinz, meanwhile, was named the Coach of the Year.
Smith scores 34 for Pacers
Sawyer Smith had a career night Monday, but it wasn't quite enough for the Shoreland Lutheran boys basketball team.
Smith, a senior, poured in 34 points, but the Pacers dropped an 80-65 Metro Classic Conference decision to Greendale Martin Luther at Shoreland.
Smith finished 12-of-18 from the field, including 4-of-8 from 3-point range, and 6-of-7 from the free-throw line. Shoreland (1-2 overall, 0-2 Metro Classic) also got 16 points, 10 rebounds and two steals from Quentin Bolton, while Konnor Hill had a team-high six assists.
Martin Luther (2-3, 1-2) was led by Sylvere Campbell's 17 points and 14 apiece from Demerius Shakur and Tre Burris.
Big games on tap
Kenosha County will host a couple of the top teams in the state this weekend in boys basketball action.
On Friday at 7 p.m., St. Joseph will host Racine St. Catherine's in a big Metro Classic showdown at the Madrigrano Gymnasium.
The Angels feature an All-State backcourt of NCAA Division I commits in seniors Tyrese Hunter (Iowa State) and Kamari McGee (UW-Green Bay). According to the recruiting website 247sports, Hunter was the No. 49-ranked recruit nationally and the No. 8-ranked point guard in the Class of 2021 when he committed to Iowa State.
Ranked No. 1 in Division-3 in the inaugural WisSports.net state coaches poll, St. Catherine's (4-0 overall, 3-0 Metro Classic) is a big favorite to win a state title. The Angels have won 29 games in a row over two seasons, but they've had close calls recently, edging Burlington Catholic Central 56-52 last week Wednesday and rallying from a big deficit to beat Martin Luther, 58-55, on Friday.
The Angels were scheduled to play two more difficult games before Friday, a non-conference game Tuesday night at Milwaukee Academy of Science (ranked No. 6 in Division-4) and a massive Metro Classic game Friday night at Racine Prairie, ranked No. 2 in Division-4.
St. Joseph, meanwhile, doesn't play again until Friday and will be waiting for St. Catherine's with its own unblemished 2-0 mark (overall and Metro Classic). The Lancers are led by wing Andrew Alia, regarded among the top juniors in the state.
Then, on Saturday at 2 p.m., Prairie will come off its Thursday showdown with St. Catherine's by visiting Wilmot for a non-conference game.
The Hawks are coached by St. Joseph graduate Jason Atanasoff and feature 6-4 senior wing Antuan Nesbitt, who's receiving significant college interest.
In other boys basketball action this weekend, Central hosts Union Grove and Wilmot hosts Waterford on Friday night in Southern Lakes Conference action, Shoreland and Catholic Central play a home-and-home Metro Classic set at Catholic Central on Friday and at Shoreland on Saturday and Christian Life plays Midwest Classic Conference road games at St. John's NW Military (ranked No. 2 in Division-3) on Friday and at Living Word Lutheran on Saturday.
In girls action, Central hosts Union Grove prior to the boys game and Wilmot plays at Waterford in the SLC on Friday, while Shoreland and Catholic Central play Metro Classic games at Catholic Central before the boys game on Friday and at Shoreland after the boys game on Saturday.
