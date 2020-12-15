High school notebook: Bradford's Lampe named All-State honorable mention in football

The Angels were scheduled to play two more difficult games before Friday, a non-conference game Tuesday night at Milwaukee Academy of Science (ranked No. 6 in Division-4) and a massive Metro Classic game Friday night at Racine Prairie, ranked No. 2 in Division-4.

St. Joseph, meanwhile, doesn't play again until Friday and will be waiting for St. Catherine's with its own unblemished 2-0 mark (overall and Metro Classic). The Lancers are led by wing Andrew Alia, regarded among the top juniors in the state.

Then, on Saturday at 2 p.m., Prairie will come off its Thursday showdown with St. Catherine's by visiting Wilmot for a non-conference game.

The Hawks are coached by St. Joseph graduate Jason Atanasoff and feature 6-4 senior wing Antuan Nesbitt, who's receiving significant college interest.

In other boys basketball action this weekend, Central hosts Union Grove and Wilmot hosts Waterford on Friday night in Southern Lakes Conference action, Shoreland and Catholic Central play a home-and-home Metro Classic set at Catholic Central on Friday and at Shoreland on Saturday and Christian Life plays Midwest Classic Conference road games at St. John's NW Military (ranked No. 2 in Division-3) on Friday and at Living Word Lutheran on Saturday.