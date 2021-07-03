High school notebook: Shoreland's Smith, St. Joseph's McGuire, Tremper's Jake named All-State for baseball

Shoreland Lutheran senior Sawyer Smith, St. Joseph senior Frank McGuire and Tremper junior Ivan Jake were recently named honorable mention All-State by the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association.
Additionally, Smith, an infielder who will play in college at NCAA Division II St. Cloud State, was named the Metro District Player of the Year for Division-3 after batting .510 with a homer, 16 stolen bases, 20 runs and 15 RBI.
McGuire, a catcher who plans to play in college at NCAA Division III UW-La Crosse, helped lead the Lancers to the WIAA Division-3 state title last week and finished the season with a .400 batting average, one homer, seven stolen bases, 14 runs and 20 RBI. He was also named first-team All-District by the WBCA.
And Jake, an infielder, finished with a .462 batting average to go with one homer, two stolen bases, 35 runs and 21 RBI in helping the Trojans to a share of the Southeast Conference title with Franklin.
Smith was also named to the Academic All-District Team for having a grade-point average of 3.8 or above and was joined by Shoreland senior Konnor Hill and St. Joseph senior Jack Davidson.
St. Joseph sophomore infielder Brady Davidson, meanwhile, was named second-team All-District.
Harrington named POY
St. Joseph junior forward Martina Harrington was named the Metro Classic Conference Player of the Year for girls soccer when the teams were announced recently.
Harrington finished the season with 44 goals and 102 points, which both ranked first in the state, according to WisSports.net stats. She helped lead the Lancers to a share of the Metro Classic title with Wind Point Prairie.
St. Joseph then defeated Prairie in a WIAA Division-4 sectional semifinal before falling to Brookfield Academy in the sectional final.
St. Joseph senior defender Savannah Reed, meanwhile, was selected as the Metro Classic Defensive Player of the Year.
Joining Harrington and Reed on the first team were St. Joseph freshman midfielder Ava Rizzitano, who ranked eighth in the state with 31 goals and sixth with 78 points, and Shoreland sophomore midfielder Julia Heathcock.
Named to the second team were St. Joseph junior goalkeeper Sarah Ryan, St. Joseph sophomore defender Katelyn Vitkus, Shoreland senior defender Madeline Bailey, St. Joseph senior midfielder Sydney Antonneau and Shoreland senior forward Yasmine Van De Water.
Softball All-Stars
Bradford seniors Chloe Garofalo and Abby Cecchi, Wilmot seniors Anna Wischnowski and Hailie Morton and Central senior Delaney Hawkins are listed on the roster for the Wisconsin Fastpitch Coaches Association All-Star Game rosters.
Garofalo and Cecchi are on the Division-1 Red Team, while Wischnowski, Morton and Hawkins are on the Division-1 Black Team.
The WFSCA All-Star Game is scheduled for July 12-13 at the Woodside Sports Complex in Wisconsin Dells.