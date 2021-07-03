High school notebook: Shoreland's Smith, St. Joseph's McGuire, Tremper's Jake named All-State for baseball

Shoreland Lutheran senior Sawyer Smith, St. Joseph senior Frank McGuire and Tremper junior Ivan Jake were recently named honorable mention All-State by the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association.

Additionally, Smith, an infielder who will play in college at NCAA Division II St. Cloud State, was named the Metro District Player of the Year for Division-3 after batting .510 with a homer, 16 stolen bases, 20 runs and 15 RBI.

McGuire, a catcher who plans to play in college at NCAA Division III UW-La Crosse, helped lead the Lancers to the WIAA Division-3 state title last week and finished the season with a .400 batting average, one homer, seven stolen bases, 14 runs and 20 RBI. He was also named first-team All-District by the WBCA.

And Jake, an infielder, finished with a .462 batting average to go with one homer, two stolen bases, 35 runs and 21 RBI in helping the Trojans to a share of the Southeast Conference title with Franklin.

Smith was also named to the Academic All-District Team for having a grade-point average of 3.8 or above and was joined by Shoreland senior Konnor Hill and St. Joseph senior Jack Davidson.

St. Joseph sophomore infielder Brady Davidson, meanwhile, was named second-team All-District.

Harrington named POY