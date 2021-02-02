High school notebook: WIAA releases girls basketball regional brackets

The regional final will be on Feb. 13, and the regional champion will be re-seeded for sectionals.

Christian Life has opted out of the postseason this year, CLS athletic director Troy Tennyson confirmed.

The State Tournament semifinal pairings will be determined by re-seeding the four sectional champions. The state championship games will be played from Feb. 25-27 at two different sites. One is the La Crosse Center in La Crosse, and the second site is to be determined.

Gymnastics

The Wilmot Co-op gymnastics team won the Franklin Combined Triangular on Monday.

Wilmot posted a team total of 142.45 points, followed by Franklin Combined at 139.75 and Badger Combined at 135.4.

Wilmot claimed four of the top five spots in the all-around, as Malia Bronson was first (36.375), Jadyn Pye was second (36.25), Leeza Patterson finished fourth (34.925) and Hannah Clark placed fifth (34.9).

Pye and Patterson finished first and second in the floor exercise with scores of 9.55 and 9.25, respectively, Bronson was first on the balance beam with a 9.55, Pye and Bronson tied for second on the uneven bars with an 8.25 and Pye was first in the vault at 9.15.

