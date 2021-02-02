High school notebook: WIAA releases girls basketball regional brackets

The early postseason matchups are set for the county high school girls basketball programs after the WIAA released its regional brackets on Sunday evening.
Regional games begin Tuesday with the quarterfinals. Here's a look at the brackets:
Division-1
Indian Trail and Bradford received the top two seeds, respectively, in their seven-team regional and got first-round byes into the regional semifinals.
Tremper got the No. 3 seed but has already forfeited its quarterfinal game against sixth-seeded Racine Park, sending the Panthers to the regional semifinals at Bradford on Feb. 12.
Indian Trail will host the winner of Tuesday's regional quarterfinal between fourth-seeded Racine Case and fifth-seeded Racine Horlick at Case in a regional semifinal on Feb. 12.
Central was also placed into the Division-1 field since many teams opted out of the season due to the pandemic, forcing the WIAA to re-shuffle the divisions.
The Falcons received a No. 3 seed and a first-round bye in their five-team regional and will play at second-seeded Waterford in a regional semifinal on Feb. 12. Top-seeded Union Grove is on the other side of the bracket.
The regional finals are scheduled for Feb. 13. The regional champions will then be re-seeded for sectionals.
Division-2
Wilmot was given the top seed in its five-team regional. The Panthers will host the winner of Tuesday's regional quarterfinal between fourth-seeded Delavan-Darien and fifth-seeded Big Foot at Delavan-Darien in a regional semifinal on Feb. 12.
Second-seeded Whitewater hosts third-seeded East Troy in the other regional semifinal.
The regional final will be on Feb. 13, and the regional champion will be re-seeded for sectionals.
Division-3
Shoreland Lutheran received a No. 4 seed in its five-team regional and hosts fifth-seeded Racine St. Catherine's in a regional quarterfinal on Tuesday.
The winner plays at top-seeded Racine Lutheran in a regional semifinal on Feb. 12.
The regional final will be on Feb. 13, and the regional champion will be re-seeded for sectionals.
Division-4
St. Joseph received the top seed and a first-round bye in its five-team regional. The Lancers will host the winner of Tuesday's regional quarterfinal between Williams Bay and Racine Prairie at Prairie in a regional semifinal on Feb. 12.
Second-seeded Heritage Christian hosts third-seeded Milwaukee Academy of Science in the other regional semifinal.
The regional final will be on Feb. 13, and the regional champion will be re-seeded for sectionals.
Christian Life has opted out of the postseason this year, CLS athletic director Troy Tennyson confirmed.
The State Tournament semifinal pairings will be determined by re-seeding the four sectional champions. The state championship games will be played from Feb. 25-27 at two different sites. One is the La Crosse Center in La Crosse, and the second site is to be determined.
Gymnastics
The Wilmot Co-op gymnastics team won the Franklin Combined Triangular on Monday.
Wilmot posted a team total of 142.45 points, followed by Franklin Combined at 139.75 and Badger Combined at 135.4.
Wilmot claimed four of the top five spots in the all-around, as Malia Bronson was first (36.375), Jadyn Pye was second (36.25), Leeza Patterson finished fourth (34.925) and Hannah Clark placed fifth (34.9).
Pye and Patterson finished first and second in the floor exercise with scores of 9.55 and 9.25, respectively, Bronson was first on the balance beam with a 9.55, Pye and Bronson tied for second on the uneven bars with an 8.25 and Pye was first in the vault at 9.15.