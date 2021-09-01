High school roundup: Bradford and Tremper square off in boys soccer, girls volleyball

"This was a solid team effort," Alia said. "We have a ton of new players, and everyone was able to make a positive contribution in this match."

Girls volleyball

Tremper 3, Bradford 1

The Trojans won by game scores of 25-13, 25-27, 25-21, 25-22 to claim the SEC victory.

Jesena Borkowski led Tremper with 10 kills, Megan Jankowski had six kills and 13 digs, Lily Liebke totaled five digs, seven aces and 30 assists and Anna Hamm added 12 digs.

"I am very proud of our team's willingness to finish," Tremper coach Ashley Pecha said. "We did a great job of playing aggressive and controlling the tempo of the game. Bradford had scrappy defense and lots of hustle, which forced us to change our shots. We need to use this as a starting point for the season and continue to grow together as a team."

For the Red Devils, Nevaeh Thomas had 15 kills and two aces and Ally Eckel had six kills and seven digs.