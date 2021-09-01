High school roundup: Bradford and Tremper square off in boys soccer, girls volleyball

Bradford-Tremper Week is well under way.
Culminating in Friday night's football game at Ameche Field, the crosstown rivals square off in multiple sports this week, and that started Tuesday with a boys soccer match at Ameche Field and a girls volleyball match at Tremper.
In boys soccer, the Red Devils and Trojans played to a 1-1 draw. In girls volleyball, the Trojans notched a four-set victory over the Red Devils. The rivals were also set to play each other in a boys volleyball match Wednesday night at Tremper, which ended too late to be included in Thursday's edition of the News.
Here's a closer look at Tuesday's boys soccer and girls volleyball action in the county:
Boys soccer
Bradford 1, Tremper 1
The Trojans scored early in the Southeast Conference match when Conner Heath converted a deflected shot that Bradford goalkeeper Mason Runyard had "no chance" to stop, according to first-year Bradford coach Johnny Rimkus.
The Red Devils picked up the pace about 15 minutes into the match, attacking through senior standout Erick Villalobos, and leveled the match early in the second half when Michael DeLuca was fouled in the penalty area and converted the penalty kick into the bottom right corner of the net.
Villalobos and Nakeo Romanovic combined to give Bradford several opportunities to take the lead after that, but Tremper held firm.
"Our back line and goalkeeper kept us in the game by stopping a few dangerous opportunities created by Tremper," Rimkus said in an email. "It was a classic, hard-fought and exciting match between crosstown teams, but the result was kept even."
The Tremper soccer Twitter feed echoed that sentiment: "A very tough, intra-city rivalry, a great game played by both sides (ends) in a 1-1 draw."
Shoreland Lutheran 11, Wilmot 1
The Pacers cruised to a non-conference win over the Panthers in a matchup between county programs at Wilmot.
Gabe Salvidar poured in five goals for Shoreland, Ayden Kamholz scored two and Connor Hahm, Soren Smith, Landon Voye and Tyler Schwartz each added one.
Wilmot did not report its goal scorer.
St. Joseph 6, SWCHA 0
The Lancers posted a non-conference shutout at Lisbon Oaks Park in Sussex.
Senior Andrew Alia led the Lancers with two goals and two assists, while freshman Peter Visconti also scored two goals. Juniors Diego Vasquez and Philip Rizzitano also tallied goals for the Lancers, Matt Schulte, James Zematis and goalkeeper Jack McTernan (two saves) led the defensive effort and sophomore Keegan Bradley turned in a solid performance at midfield, according to St. Joseph coach Gino Alia.
"This was a solid team effort," Alia said. "We have a ton of new players, and everyone was able to make a positive contribution in this match."
Girls volleyball
Tremper 3, Bradford 1
The Trojans won by game scores of 25-13, 25-27, 25-21, 25-22 to claim the SEC victory.
Jesena Borkowski led Tremper with 10 kills, Megan Jankowski had six kills and 13 digs, Lily Liebke totaled five digs, seven aces and 30 assists and Anna Hamm added 12 digs.
"I am very proud of our team's willingness to finish," Tremper coach Ashley Pecha said. "We did a great job of playing aggressive and controlling the tempo of the game. Bradford had scrappy defense and lots of hustle, which forced us to change our shots. We need to use this as a starting point for the season and continue to grow together as a team."
For the Red Devils, Nevaeh Thomas had 15 kills and two aces and Ally Eckel had six kills and seven digs.
"For having a such a young team, we showed a lot of growth and improvement," Bradford coach Kyle Yackley said. "We could have given up after set one and cashed it in. But we didn't. We battled back after getting down early in set two and had chances to win sets three and four. We are going to use this a valuable learning experience."
Franklin 3, Indian Trail 0
The Sabers won by game scores of 25-18, 25-14, 25-14 in the SEC match at Indian Trail.
Avery Longrie led the Hawks with 13 kills, Alyssa Ray had 20 assists and three aces, Erika Bando totaled 10 digs and three aces, Lauren Balli added 10 digs and Callesta Styles had two blocks.
Burlington 3, Central 0
The Demons, ranked 10th in Division-1 in the opening WisSports.net state coaches poll, swept the Falcons, 25-20, 25-19, 25-21, in the Southern Lakes Conference match at Burlington.
Sydney Selburg led Central with 14 assists and four aces, Lauren Foerster totaled six kills, three aces and 10 digs and Karis Bridleman had three aces, four kills and five digs.
"Kudos to Burlington with their relentless defense and a solid serve-receive," Central coach Megan Awe said. "They put the pressure on us from the service line. It was a good test for early in the season, as it exposed areas we need to continue to grow in."