High school roundup: Bradford boys soccer team wins opener

The Bradford boys soccer team opened its season with a 2-1 Southeast Conference victory at Franklin on Monday.

The Red Devils scored both their goals in the first half, with Erick Villalobos setting up both with crossing passes. Michael DeLuca converted one in the 20th minute and Jelani Lawson converted another in the 33rd, both on headers.

The Sabers got their lone tally in the 77th minute off Bradford freshman goalkeeper Mason Runyard, who Bradford coach Scott Wolf called "outstanding" in earning his first high school win.

"This was a great way to start the season," Wolf said. "Other SEC teams played two last week, and (Monday) was our first completion of the year. The team was very strong in their midfield and forward play, and I'm excited to see how their chemistry improves in the upcoming weeks."

Girls tennis

Central 6, Wilmot 1

The Falcons defeated the Panthers in a Southern Lakes Conference match on Monday at Wilmot.

Central dropped just two games in the four singles matches, with Tristin Jantz (No. 1), Chloe Alcalde (No. 2) and Christina Ekkela (No. 3) all winning 6-0, 6-0. Morgan Chyla, meanwhile, notched a 6-2, 6-0 victory at No. 4 singles.