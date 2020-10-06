High school roundup: Bradford boys soccer wins

The Bradford boys soccer team notched a 5-2 Southeast Conference win over Oak Creek on Monday at Bradford Stadium.

Martin Torres scored in the 15th minute off an Erick Villalobos assist, Alex Calderwood assisted a Villalobos tally in the 22nd and Michael DeLuca made it 3-2 in the 35th to make it 3-0.

After the Knights closed within 3-2, Christian Andrade scored in the 63rd minute and assisted a Torres goal in the 75th to put the game away for the Red Devils.

"Our midfield came out to play tonight and put pressure on the Oak Creek goalie with shots from all over the field," Bradford coach Scott Wolf said. "Brodie Klinefelter anchored the defense and helped to limit Oak Creek to only a few quality shots."

Tremper 5, Franklin 3

Vincent Bennage scored three goals, Ryan Whynott and Aiden Schwalbe each scored one and James Oleson and Matt Thomsen each had assists in the Trojans' SEC win Monday at Franklin.

Tremper improved to 4-1.

Girls volleyball

St. Joseph 3, Racine Prairie 1