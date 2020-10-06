High school roundup: Bradford boys soccer wins

The Bradford boys soccer team notched a 5-2 Southeast Conference win over Oak Creek on Monday at Bradford Stadium.
Martin Torres scored in the 15th minute off an Erick Villalobos assist, Alex Calderwood assisted a Villalobos tally in the 22nd and Michael DeLuca made it 3-2 in the 35th to make it 3-0.
After the Knights closed within 3-2, Christian Andrade scored in the 63rd minute and assisted a Torres goal in the 75th to put the game away for the Red Devils.
"Our midfield came out to play tonight and put pressure on the Oak Creek goalie with shots from all over the field," Bradford coach Scott Wolf said. "Brodie Klinefelter anchored the defense and helped to limit Oak Creek to only a few quality shots."
Tremper 5, Franklin 3
Vincent Bennage scored three goals, Ryan Whynott and Aiden Schwalbe each scored one and James Oleson and Matt Thomsen each had assists in the Trojans' SEC win Monday at Franklin.
Tremper improved to 4-1.
Girls volleyball
St. Joseph 3, Racine Prairie 1
The Lancers won the Metro Classic Conference match, 23-25, 25-22, 26-24, 25-17, on Monday at Prairie.
St. Joseph was led by Tori Schuler (22 kills, 20 digs, five aces), Ellie Schuler (33 assists) and Marti Harrington (19 digs).
"The girls really rallied together and won in a complete team effort this match," St. Joseph coach Whitney Witthun said.
Shoreland Lutheran 3, Greendale Martin Luther 0
The visiting Pacers swept the Metro Classic match, 25-22, 25-18, 25-12, on Monday.
Natalie Brug led Shoreland with nine kills, Emma Schattschneider had eight kills and nine assists and Madelyn Kassulke tallied 13 assists.
Indian Trail 3, Franklin 1
The host Hawks notched a 21-25, 26-24, 25-22, 25-20 Southeast Conference victory on Friday night.
Indian Trail coach Ashley Kuehl cited the play of seniors Angelica Cuevas, Bella Bratzke and Sophia Menke.
Lake Geneva Badger 3, Central 1
The visiting Badgers knocked off the Falcons, 30-28, 25-18, 23-25, 25-19, on Saturday in a Southern Lakes Conference match in Paddock Lake.
Central was led by Lauren Foerster (16 kills, two aces, two blocks, 12 digs), Sydney Selburg (20 assists, five aces), Olivia Webers (six kills, eight digs) and Abby Conrad (14 digs).
Cross country
The Wilmot cross country team competed in a Southern Lakes Conference meet at the Burlington School Forest on Saturday.
The boys team finished fourth, led by freshman Cael Handorf's personal-best time of 17 minutes, 39 seconds, which was the 21st-fastest time in school history. Sophomores Josh Melka, Caleb Bruley, Kieran Kendall and Luke Pietluck also scored points for the Panthers.
Sophomore Amber Blount finished fourth overall to lead Central in the girls race, while sophomores Emilee Olenick and Olivia Raymond rounded out the scoring.
