High school roundup: Bradford edges Indian Trail in Southeast Conference boys soccer thriller

Senior captain Erick Villalobos' second-half goal was the difference for the Bradford boys soccer team in a 3-2 victory over crosstown rival Indian Trail in a Southeast Conference thriller at Jaskwhich Stadium on Tuesday night.

"This matchup was everything you could have asked for in a crosstown game," first-year Bradford coach Johnny Rimkus said. "It was an intense conference game and everything was left out on the field."

With the match tied at 2-2 in the second half, Villalobos came through, scoring on what Rimkus described as "an absolute rocket from 30 yards out" to give the Red Devils the lead.

"With the game on the line, our senior captain delivered one of the best goals of his career," Rimkus said.

Indian Trail took a 1-0 lead in the first half before Bradford tied it up on Nick Serrano's goal from the top of the box. The Red Devils then took a 2-1 lead when Mason Runyard put home a rebound, but the Hawks tied it up again at 2-2 on a penalty kick before Villalobos' tie-breaker.

Bradford goalkeeper Dylan Rosales made several big saves, including late in the match when he got his hand on an Indian Trail shot and pushed it wide. That gave the Hawks a corner kick, but the Red Devils were able to regroup and keep the lead.