High school roundup: Bradford edges Indian Trail in Southeast Conference boys soccer thriller

Senior captain Erick Villalobos' second-half goal was the difference for the Bradford boys soccer team in a 3-2 victory over crosstown rival Indian Trail in a Southeast Conference thriller at Jaskwhich Stadium on Tuesday night.
"This matchup was everything you could have asked for in a crosstown game," first-year Bradford coach Johnny Rimkus said. "It was an intense conference game and everything was left out on the field."
With the match tied at 2-2 in the second half, Villalobos came through, scoring on what Rimkus described as "an absolute rocket from 30 yards out" to give the Red Devils the lead.
"With the game on the line, our senior captain delivered one of the best goals of his career," Rimkus said.
Indian Trail took a 1-0 lead in the first half before Bradford tied it up on Nick Serrano's goal from the top of the box. The Red Devils then took a 2-1 lead when Mason Runyard put home a rebound, but the Hawks tied it up again at 2-2 on a penalty kick before Villalobos' tie-breaker.
Bradford goalkeeper Dylan Rosales made several big saves, including late in the match when he got his hand on an Indian Trail shot and pushed it wide. That gave the Hawks a corner kick, but the Red Devils were able to regroup and keep the lead.
Rimkus also pointed out the defensive performance of senior Cristian Andrade for stopping Indian Trail's attack on the wing, as well as Michael DeLuca for both providing pressure up top and getting back on defense.
"You can’t teach the type of work ethic that Michael has," Rimkus said. "He’s locked in on every play and gives the game everything he has."
No further details were submitted for Indian Trail as of Wednesday morning.
Tremper 11, Racine Park 1
The Trojans cruised past the Panthers in an SEC match on Tuesday at Ameche Field and now have a conference title in their sights with two SEC matches remaining.
With its fourth straight win, Tremper improved to 8-1-3 overall and 4-0-1 in the SEC and moved into a tie for first place in the conference with Oak Creek after the Knights' scoreless tie with Franklin on Tuesday.
Following non-conference road matches against Waukesha South on Thursday and Racine St. Catherine's on Friday, the Trojans return to SEC play at Franklin next week Tuesday. Tremper and Oak Creek then close the SEC schedule against each other on Oct. 12 at Ameche Field, with the conference title possibly on the line.
Against Park on Tuesday, Ryan Whynott, Conner Heath and Aiden Schwalbe each scored two goals for Tremper, while Daniel Chiapetta, Isaac Kushner, Reymundo Solis, Collin Droessler and Gianni Cairo scored one each.
Shoreland Lutheran 0, Racine St. Catherine's 0
The Pacers and Angels battled to a scoreless draw Tuesday in a Metro Classic Conference match at Shoreland.
Kaiden Love made 10 saves in net for Shoreland (4-6-1 overall, 2-1-1 Metro Classic) to help keep the match scoreless, and Shoreland coach Dan Hahm cited freshman Gavin Moore's play at forward for giving the Pacers some scoring opportunities.
"We knew St. Cat's is a quality club despite their record (2-9-2), knowing their competition (is) top programs in D-1 and D-2 like Arrowhead and Elkhorn, which they putting up respectable fights (against)," Hahm said. "So there are ties you are disappointed with and there are ties you are ecstatic about. (Tuesday) leans closer to the latter.
"We executed well defensively. In most cases, we stifled, deflected or made shots predictable. And when St. Cat’s had clean looks, Kaiden Love was sensational in his shot-stopping."
Lake Geneva Badger 3, Central 0
The Falcons were blanked by the Badgers on Tuesday in a Southern Lakes Conference match in Paddock Lake.
Central coach Jon Kao cited the play of Chase Mosback on defense.
"We knew coming into this game Badger was going to be a tough opponent," Kao said. "They've been lighting up the scoreboard left and right, and they showed their quality. They have a dynamic attack we struggled to contain, and we were sluggish in responding with our own offense."
Girls volleyball
Indian Trail 3, Bradford 1
The Hawks notched a four-set win SEC over the Red Devils on Tuesday at Indian Trail, 25-20, 12-25, 25-20, 25-8.
For Bradford, Nevaeh Thomas had nine kills, Syderah Thomas tallied 10 kills and six blocks, Ally Eckel had 21 digs and Rachel Madsen totaled 21 assists.
No stats were provided for Indian Trail as of Wednesday morning.
"We played three of our best sets of the season to start the match, but everything fell apart in set four," Bradford coach Kyle Yackley said. "Biggest difference was we were getting swings and putting pressure on them. In set four, all the pressure was put on us."
Girls tennis
Wind Point Prairie 4, Central 3
The Falcons dropped a tight non-conference dual match to the Hawks on Tuesday at Prairie.
Winning for Central were Mary Kinzler at No. 3 singles, Gianna Mandli at No. 4 singles and the No. 1 doubles team of Tristin Jantz and Christina Ekkela.