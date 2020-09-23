High school roundup: Bradford edges Tremper in SEC girls tennis

In the girls field, sophomore Hannah Shibiliski paced the Lancers with a 26th-place finish in 25:28. Also scoring for the Lancers were freshman Stella Matteucci (28th, 26:00.4), freshman Hannah Verbsky (31st, 26:20), senior Grace Prostko (39th, 27:31) and senior Emma Getka (40th, 28:04.2).

St. Joseph placed fourth in the girls team standings.

Girls volleyball

Racine Prairie 3, Shoreland Lutheran 0

The Prairie Hawks swept the host Pacers in a Metro Classic Conference match on Tuesday.

Shoreland was led by Natalie Brug (five kills), Madelyn Kassulke (18 assists) and Yasmine Van De Water (nine digs).

Franklin 3, Bradford 0

The Sabers swept the host Red Devils in Bradford's Southeast Conference and season opener, 25-11, 25-18, 25-23, on Tuesday.

"(Tuesday) was an opening night like I've never experienced in my 23 years at Bradford," Bradford coach Kyle Yackley said. "Not just the no fans, social distancing and mask. But we came out and could tell it was our first match of the season. Franklin got in two matches last week.