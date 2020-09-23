High school roundup: Bradford edges Tremper in SEC girls tennis

The Bradford girls tennis team edged Tremper, 4-3, during a Southeast Conference match on Tuesday at Tremper.
The Red Devils won three of the four singles flights, with Alyssa Davison notching a 6-3, 6-1 victory over Izzy Gentz at No. 1. At No. 2, Bradford's Olivia Tenuta defeated Tremper's Lucia Richer, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2, and at No. 3, Bradford's Izzy Knick defeated Tremper's Courtney Wood, 7-6, 6-2.
The Trojans got their singles victory at No. 4, as Anna McCormick defeated Hayden Kozmer, 6-1, 6-2.
Tremper captured two of three doubles flights, with Naomi Donkor and Isabella Deimhauser teaming at No. 1 to beat Abby Cecchi and Jovanna Radulovic, 3-6, 6-1, 6-2. At No. 2, Tremper's duo of Isabelle Capodarco and Allison Renner defeated Bradford's duo of Holly Valentine and Julianna Torres, 7-5, 4-6, 6-4.
Bradford won at No. 3 doubles, as Chloe Kroeger and Nina Lall beat Jordan Ichen and Drue DeBettignies, 2-6, 6-1, 6-4.
Tremper 7, Racine Horlick 0
The visiting Trojans swept the Rebels on Monday in what was considered a non-conference match.
Winning for Tremper in singles were Gentz (No. 1), Richer (No. 2), Wood (No. 3) and McCormick (No. 4).
Winning for Tremper in doubles were Donkor and Deimhauser (No. 1), Renner and Capodarco (No. 2) and Ichen and DeBettignies (No. 3).
Central 7, Delavan-Darien 0
The host Falcons won every flight against the Comets in a Southern Lakes Conference match on Tuesday.
Winning for Central in singles were Tristin Jantz (No. 1), Chloe Alcalde (No. 2), Christina Ekkela (No. 3) and Morgan Chyla (No. 4).
Winning for Central in doubles were Emily Wermeling and Alexandra Wells (No. 1), Makayla Millhouse and Delaney Hawkins (No. 2) and Ava Bridleman and Elaina Murray (No. 3).
Cross country
Duck Pond Invitational
St. Joseph senior Rocco Matteucci broke the finish line in 17 minutes, 34.1 seconds Tuesday to finish first among 48 boys runners in Fontana.
Matteucci finished well ahead of second place, as Watertown Luther Prep freshman Elliott Heiderich crossed in 18:29.9.
The Lancers also finished first in the four-team boys standings with 32 points, edging the 39 posted by Watertown Luther Prep.
All five St. Joseph boys scorers finished in the top 10, as senior Hayden Dippel was sixth (19:35.6), senior Joseph Istvanek was seventh (19:42.3), junior Ethan Esposito was eighth (19:59.9) and sophomore Aidan Mullen was 10th (20:18).
In the girls field, sophomore Hannah Shibiliski paced the Lancers with a 26th-place finish in 25:28. Also scoring for the Lancers were freshman Stella Matteucci (28th, 26:00.4), freshman Hannah Verbsky (31st, 26:20), senior Grace Prostko (39th, 27:31) and senior Emma Getka (40th, 28:04.2).
St. Joseph placed fourth in the girls team standings.
Girls volleyball
Racine Prairie 3, Shoreland Lutheran 0
The Prairie Hawks swept the host Pacers in a Metro Classic Conference match on Tuesday.
Shoreland was led by Natalie Brug (five kills), Madelyn Kassulke (18 assists) and Yasmine Van De Water (nine digs).
Franklin 3, Bradford 0
The Sabers swept the host Red Devils in Bradford's Southeast Conference and season opener, 25-11, 25-18, 25-23, on Tuesday.
"(Tuesday) was an opening night like I've never experienced in my 23 years at Bradford," Bradford coach Kyle Yackley said. "Not just the no fans, social distancing and mask. But we came out and could tell it was our first match of the season. Franklin got in two matches last week.
"... Of the 75 points they scored, we gave them over 45 on errors. We are happy with how we played better with each set, so there are positives to build on.
Makayla Eckel led the Red Devils with 10 kills and four aces, Ally Eckel had 12 digs, Mallory Malone totaled 20 assists and seven digs and Riley Strelow added four kills.
Waterford 3, Central 0
The Wolverines swept the host Falcons in Southern Lakes Conference match on Tuesday, 25-13, 25-12, 25-15.
Central, which dropped to 1-3 in SLC play, was led by Sydney Selburg (10 assists, three aces), Lauren Foerster (six kills, block, six assists) and Olivia Webers (two aces, seven kills, five digs).
"As a team, we are still struggling to find consistency in our serve-receive, as well as simply playing all out," Central coach Megan Awe said. "Waterford is a strong team."
Tremper-IT Vball 1
Tremper-IT Vball 2
Tremper-IT Vball 3
Tremper-IT Vball 4
Tremper-IT Vball 5
Tremper-IT Boys Soccer 3
Tremp-IT Soccer 1
Tremper-IT Soccer 2
Tremper-IT Soccer 4
Tremper-IT Soccer 5
TREMPER VS BRADFORD SWIMMING
TREMPER VS BRADFORD SWIMMING
TREMPER VS BRADFORD SWIMMING
TREMPER VS BRADFORD SWIMMING
TREMPER VS BRADFORD SWIMMING
TREMPER VS BRADFORD SWIMMING
Girls Vball 1
Girls Vball 2
Girls Vball 3
Girls Vball 4
Girls Vball 5
Girls Vball 6
Girls Vball 7
Girls Vball 8
Girls Vball 9
TREMPER SOCCER PRACTICE
TREMPER SOCCER PRACTICE
TREMPER SOCCER PRACTICE
TREMPER SOCCER PRACTICE
TREMPER SOCCER PRACTICE
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!