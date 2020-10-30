High school roundup: Bradford girls volleyball swept at Burlington

Boys soccer

Muskego 2, Tremper 2

Muskego wins in shootout

The second-seeded Trojans had their season come to an end in difficult fashion Thursday night in a WIAA Division-1 sectional semifinal against the top-seeded Warriors in Muskego.

Vincent Bennage scored both of Tremper's goals, and the match remained tied at 2-2 through two overtimes.

But Muskego advanced to Saturday afternoon's sectional final at Union Grove against fellow No. 1 seed Elkhorn by defeating Tremper in the shootout, 5-3.

James Olsen tallied an assist for the Trojans in the match.

Despite the tough loss, first-year Tremper coach Rob Blascoe praised his players for completing the season under difficult circumstances. They had the best record in the Southeast Conference and claimed a regional title.

"To be able to have one (a season) was a plus," Blascoe said. "It obviously wasn't the choice we would've preferred as far as the content of it, but to be able to play was definitely a plus.