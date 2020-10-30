High school roundup: Bradford girls volleyball swept at Burlington

The Bradford girls volleyball team faced a tall task Thursday night in a WIAA Division-1 sectional semifinal at Burlington.
The fourth-seeded Red Devils certainly battled, but the top-seeded Demons — ranked No. 6 in the latest WisSports.net Division-1 state coaches poll — were too much to handle and prevailed in a sweep, 25-12, 25-14, 25-17.
Bradford, which finished second in the Southeast Conference, ended its season with a 6-5 mark and a regional title.
"I am going to miss this group who have persevered through a difficult season," Bradford coach Kyle Yackley said. "The score of (Thursday's) match doesn’t reflect how well we actually played. We got lots of great swings and Burlington played amazing defense. We got lots of touches on their swings with our block that they did a great job of covering."
The Red Devils were led by Nevaeh Thomas (six kills), Mallory Malone (10 assists), Ally Eckel (19 digs) and Makayla Eckel (seven digs).
Burlington advances to host second-seeded Muskego in a sectional final at 3 p.m. Saturday. The Demons, who won back-to-back state titles in 2011-12 and 2017-18, are seeking their seventh state appearance in a row and 11th in 12 years.
The Division-1 State Tournament is scheduled to be a one-day event on Saturday, Nov. 7, at Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln.
Boys soccer
Muskego 2, Tremper 2
Muskego wins in shootout
The second-seeded Trojans had their season come to an end in difficult fashion Thursday night in a WIAA Division-1 sectional semifinal against the top-seeded Warriors in Muskego.
Vincent Bennage scored both of Tremper's goals, and the match remained tied at 2-2 through two overtimes.
But Muskego advanced to Saturday afternoon's sectional final at Union Grove against fellow No. 1 seed Elkhorn by defeating Tremper in the shootout, 5-3.
James Olsen tallied an assist for the Trojans in the match.
Despite the tough loss, first-year Tremper coach Rob Blascoe praised his players for completing the season under difficult circumstances. They had the best record in the Southeast Conference and claimed a regional title.
"To be able to have one (a season) was a plus," Blascoe said. "It obviously wasn't the choice we would've preferred as far as the content of it, but to be able to play was definitely a plus.
"The boys stepped up big and handled things well. Any time you're given adversity, it's difficult at that age. These guys stepped up really well."
The Division-1 State Tournament will be played Saturday, Nov. 7, at Mukwonago.
