High school roundup: Bradford outlasts Tremper in 5-set girls v-ball match

The Bradford and Tremper girls volleyball teams waged quite a battle on Tuesday night in a Southeast Conference match at the Bradford Fieldhouse.

Engaging in a back-and-forth affair, the Red Devils and Trojans went five sets, with Bradford hanging on for a hard-fought victory by scores of 25-22, 15-25, 25-17, 19-25, 15-10.

"This was a classic Bradford-Tremper match from the standpoint of having to fight and scrap for every point," Bradford coach Kyle Yackley said. "Tremper put a lot of pressure on us by getting high-quality swings and getting us out of system. They did a much better job of terminating out of defensive transition than we did.

"I'm proud of the fight we showed to battle through tough stretches. Our bench energy was the key. This was a total team win."

Indeed it was, as Bradford got big contributions from Riley Strelow (nine kills, three blocks), Makayla Eckel (eight kills, eight digs), Grace Hiegert (seven kills, five blocks), Mallory Malone (28 assists) and Ally Eckel (three aces, 29 digs) in improving to 2-1.

Tremper, meanwhile, was led by Kenzie Cope (seven aces, 10 kills, 18 digs), Lauren Coshun (seven kills, three blocks, 10 digs), Megan Jankowski (seven kills, 16 digs) and Brooke Clements (29 assists).