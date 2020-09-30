High school roundup: Bradford outlasts Tremper in 5-set girls v-ball match

The Bradford and Tremper girls volleyball teams waged quite a battle on Tuesday night in a Southeast Conference match at the Bradford Fieldhouse.
Engaging in a back-and-forth affair, the Red Devils and Trojans went five sets, with Bradford hanging on for a hard-fought victory by scores of 25-22, 15-25, 25-17, 19-25, 15-10.
"This was a classic Bradford-Tremper match from the standpoint of having to fight and scrap for every point," Bradford coach Kyle Yackley said. "Tremper put a lot of pressure on us by getting high-quality swings and getting us out of system. They did a much better job of terminating out of defensive transition than we did.
"I'm proud of the fight we showed to battle through tough stretches. Our bench energy was the key. This was a total team win."
Indeed it was, as Bradford got big contributions from Riley Strelow (nine kills, three blocks), Makayla Eckel (eight kills, eight digs), Grace Hiegert (seven kills, five blocks), Mallory Malone (28 assists) and Ally Eckel (three aces, 29 digs) in improving to 2-1.
Tremper, meanwhile, was led by Kenzie Cope (seven aces, 10 kills, 18 digs), Lauren Coshun (seven kills, three blocks, 10 digs), Megan Jankowski (seven kills, 16 digs) and Brooke Clements (29 assists).
"I am very proud of my team for not giving up tonight — we played hard and put up a fight," Tremper coach Ashley Pecha said. "We began Set 1 with a lead and should have capitalized on it, instead of allowing Bradford back in. We had more serving errors than usual, which gave Bradford free points. We played well throughout the match by pushing our hitters to change up their shots and swing aggressively.
"I do see the passion and heart radiating off these girls, which makes me appreciative. I believe I am leading our team in the right direction and we are playing high-level volleyball."
Central 3, Delavan-Darien 1
The host Falcons improved to 2-3 with the Southern Lakes Conference victory on Tuesday, winning by scores of 25-18, 24-26, 25-8, 25-14.
Lauren Foerster had a huge match for Central, compiling 15 kills, six aces and 10 digs. Sydney Selburg totaled 34 assists, six kills and four aces and Olivia Webers added 10 kills and 10 digs.
The Falcons racked up 19 aces.
"We had a balanced offense for most the night and did a great job controlling most of the match from the service line," Central coach Megan Awe said.
Shoreland Lutheran 3, Racine Lutheran 1
The host Pacers, who lost to the Crusaders in five sets the last time the teams met, got some revenge on Tuesday in a Metro Classic Conference match.
Shoreland was led by Natalie Brug (18 kills, two blocks), Emma Schattschneider (four aces, 11 kills, 12 assists) and Madelyn Kassulke (21 assists).
No game scores were provided.
Boys volleyball
Tremper 3, Bradford 0
The Trojans swept the Red Devils in a Southeast Conference match on Tuesday at the Bradford Fieldhouse.
No game scores were provided.
Leading Tremper were Kane Palmer (34 assists, two aces, two kills, three blocks), Torin Byrnes (16 kills, one ace, one assist, two blocks), Tristan Preuss (one ace, six kills, three blocks), Ashton Valentine (seven kills, two blocks), Brandon Johnson (one ace, two kills, two blocks) and Wyatt Modory (four kills, three blocks).
No stats were provided for Bradford.
Boys soccer
Central 1, Waterford 1
The host Falcons battled the Wolverines to a tie in Southern Lakes Conference match on Tuesday.
Central's goal came when Austin Dawson delivered a corner kick that Petar Minic headed into the back of the net in the 23rd minute.
"We were able to create a lot of chances tonight, and we're starting to find our rhythm," Central coach Jon Kao said. "Our front line was able to put a lot of pressure on Waterford's defense, and their keeper came up huge several times to deny us. We got a little lazy in the transition and got caught. Other than that one slip-up, we played a solid game in all phases."
