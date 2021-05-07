High school roundup: Bradford softball team blanks Franklin

Tremper was scheduled to play a non-conference doubleheader Friday at Hartland Arrowhead, which ended too late to be included in Saturday's edition of the News.

Oak Creek 5, Indian Trail 0

The Hawks' first loss of the season came at the expense of Oak Creek pitcher Riley Grudziehneck, who twirled a no-hitter in the SEC game Thursday at Indian Trail.

Indian Trail dropped to 6-1 overall and 3-1 in the SEC going into Friday's non-conference home game against Divine Savior Holy Angels, which ended too late to be included in Saturday's edition of the News.

"It was a tough game, and give credit to Oak Creek’s starter Riley Grudziehneck," Indian Trail coach Matt Bradley said of Thursday's defeat. "She was really strong, and we didn’t have an answer. ... We will regroup, and it’s my job to figure out a way to have us ready the next time we face her."

Morgan Fuhrer worked a complete game for Indian Trail in the defeat, allowing just three hits with four walks and six strikeouts.

Girls soccer

Central 5, Delavan-Darien 0

The Falcons opened their season with a Southern Lakes Conference road shutout of the Comets on Thursday.