High school roundup: Bradford softball team blanks Franklin

The Bradford softball team cruised to a 14-0 Southeast Conference win over Franklin in five innings Thursday at Bradford.
The Red Devils (4-1 overall, 3-1 SEC) jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first inning, keyed by Jenna Sykora's bases-clearing three-run double with the bases loaded.
Sykora also controlled the game in the circle, allowing four hits with five strikeouts and three walks. Her defense played a strong game behind her, according to Bradford coach John Ruffolo.
"Jenna had great velocity and she challenged Franklin hitters," Ruffolo said.
Bradford was scheduled to host Elkhorn in a non-conference game Friday at Bullen Middle School. That game ended too late to be included in Saturday's edition of the News.
Tremper 9, Racine Case 6
Freshman Maritza Martinez belted a three-run home run in the bottom of the sixth to help the Trojans complete an SEC comeback victory Thursday at Tremper.
Senior Kelsey Cantrell tied the game at 6-6 with a single that drove in senior Brooke Lange, who hit a two-out triple to start Tremper's rally. Another single by sophomore Malia Esposito followed before Martinez's two-strike, game-winning homer.
Tremper freshman Payton Eschbach earned the complete-game win for the Trojans (2-5 overall, 2-2 SEC).
Tremper was scheduled to play a non-conference doubleheader Friday at Hartland Arrowhead, which ended too late to be included in Saturday's edition of the News.
Oak Creek 5, Indian Trail 0
The Hawks' first loss of the season came at the expense of Oak Creek pitcher Riley Grudziehneck, who twirled a no-hitter in the SEC game Thursday at Indian Trail.
Indian Trail dropped to 6-1 overall and 3-1 in the SEC going into Friday's non-conference home game against Divine Savior Holy Angels, which ended too late to be included in Saturday's edition of the News.
"It was a tough game, and give credit to Oak Creek’s starter Riley Grudziehneck," Indian Trail coach Matt Bradley said of Thursday's defeat. "She was really strong, and we didn’t have an answer. ... We will regroup, and it’s my job to figure out a way to have us ready the next time we face her."
Morgan Fuhrer worked a complete game for Indian Trail in the defeat, allowing just three hits with four walks and six strikeouts.
Girls soccer
Central 5, Delavan-Darien 0
The Falcons opened their season with a Southern Lakes Conference road shutout of the Comets on Thursday.
Maddie Haubrich had two goals and an assist for Central, Kiley Cummings, Anastasia Minic and Caroline Hill each scored once and Jordan Roscioli and Alex Denman had an assist each.
"We had to wait a little bit longer to get our season started, but the result was well worth it," Central coach Jon Kao said. "Getting a big win early in the season is always a big boost to confidence.
"... It was also a good sign to have so many different names on the score sheet and showed a true team effort."
Boys golf
St. Joseph 203, Bradford 206
The Lancers edged the Red Devils by three strokes in a non-conference dual match Thursday at Bristol Oaks Country Club.
St. Joseph's Sam Paupore and Bradford's Mitchell Swanson shared medalist honors with a 44 each.
Also for the Lancers, Thomas Dippel shot a 45, Aidan O'Brien carded a 51, Matthew Keeter shot a 52 and Jonathon Warosh had a 73.
For Bradford, Vito Cucunato shot a 58 and Dominic Manna and Luis Canady each carded a 59.