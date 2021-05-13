High school roundup: Bradford softball team pulls away to beat Central

After matching runs with Central in the early innings, the Bradford softball team pulled away for a 17-6 non-conference win Wednesday in Paddock Lake.
The Falcons took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first, then the Red Devils scored five runs in the top of the third. Central battled back with three runs in the bottom of the third to tie it at 5-5, but then Bradford busted loose with three runs in the fourth, four in the fifth, one in the sixth and four more in the seventh.
After Central got to Bradford starter Livie Lehmann for six runs in the first four innings, Jenna Skyora took the circle for the Red Devils and settled the game down. She worked three scoreless innings, allowing two hits and a walk with three strikeouts.
Bradford’s offense, meanwhile, was led by Lehmann, who went 3-for-5 with a homer and five RBI, and Syderah Farmer, who also homered and finished with two hits and three RBI. Also for the Red Devils, Chloe Garofalo was 3-for-5 with a double and three RBI, Rachel Madsen went went 4-for-5 with a double and Mya Robinson was 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI.
“After a shaky start, we were able to put some quality at-bats together and put the game out of reach,” said Bradford coach John Ruffolo, whose team improved to 7-1 and was ranked No. 3 in the latest Milwaukee Journal Sentinel area poll.
“Jenna Sykora did an outstanding job with three scoreless innings in relief. Some of our younger players are starting to get comfortable at the plate, and they’re driving the ball with power the way that we know they are capable.”
Central, meanwhile, dropped to 4-7. No stats were available for the Falcons as of Thursday morning.
Bradford was scheduled to play Racine Park at Humble Park in Racine on Thursday. That game ended too late to be included in Friday’s edition of the News.
Central is scheduled to play Friday at Waterford in Southern Lakes Conference action.
Waterford 5, Tremper 1
The host Trojans knotted the score at 1-1 in the first inning, but the Wolverines scored four unanswered runs to pull away for the non-conference win Wednesday at Anderson Field.
Tremper junior Hailie Eschbach led the way with two hits and scored Tremper’s lone run. Senior Kelsey Cantrell and freshman Payton Eschbach each added a hit for Tremper.
Eschbach went the distance in the circle and allowed nine hits and struck out two.
“I thought Payton pitched very well against a strong-hitting Waterford team,” Tremper coach Dan Truttschel said. “We left some plays on the field that we need to make. But we competed against a tough non-conference opponent.”
Tremper was scheduled to host Franklin on Thursday, a game that ended too late to be included in Friday’s edition of the News.
Indian Trail 2, Lake Geneva Badger 1
Skylar Schmidt struck out 16 batters and Alona Boydston doubled in Addison Johnson in the bottom of the sixth for the go-ahead run, as the host Hawks snapped their four-game losing streak Wednesday with a non-conference win.
Johnson singled in the sixth before Boydston doubled her in, and Emma Giese also had one of Indian Trail’s three hits. Schmidt, meanwhile, allowed three hits and walked four in her dominating performance.
The Hawks improved to 7-4.
“It was great to finally get back in the win column,” Indian Trail coach Matt Bradley said. “Our confidence had been a little down, and hopefully this gets us back on track.
“Skylar had a tough loss on Monday, and it was great to see her get the win and 16 strikeouts. She has been amazing for us. Great effort all around by the team.”
Indian Trail was scheduled to host Racine Horlick on Thursday. That game ended too late to be included in Friday’s edition of the News.
Lake Country Lutheran 5, Christian Life 3
The visiting Eagles dropped a close Midwest Classic Conference game Wednesday, despite out-hitting LCL, 8-4.
Ashlie Miles pitched well for CLS in the loss, allowing three hits and two runs over four innings with one walk and four strikeouts. Offensively, Ashley Plapp, Lauralei Palmer and Paige Stare each had multiple hits.
The Eagles played Thursday at St. Augustine Prep in Milwaukee, a game that ended too late to be included in Friday’s edition of the News.
Girls soccer
St. Joseph 8, St. Thomas More 0
The Lancers improved to 3-0 in the Metro Classic Conference with a shoutout victory Wednesday at Anderson Park/Troha Field.
Junior Martina Harrington had another spectacular game for St. Joseph with four goals, while freshman Ava Rizzitano had two goals and two assists and also earned a penalty kick that Harrington converted. Katelyn Vitkus and Daniella Bosco also tallied goals for the Lancers, while Elizabeth Russert, Elise Harron and Savannah Reed were credited with assists.
“It was a solid team effort,” St. Joseph coach Gino Alia said. “We made some nice connections and played well at every level of the field. Amazing what a day off and a Peloton stretching class can do for a team.”
St. Joseph plays at county rival Shoreland Lutheran in a key Metro Classic showdown at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Shoreland Lutheran 4, Racine Lutheran 0
The Pacers went into their big match against the Lancers on a high note with a Metro Classic blanking of the Crusaders on Wednesday night at Shoreland.
Lauren Carter, Yasmine Van De Water and Julia Heathcock all scored a goal in the first half as Shoreland built a 3-0 halftime lead, then Heathcock added another in the second half. Maren Fitzpatrick, Kaylee Carter and Lauren Carter tallied one assist apiece.
Cami Lowman made four saves for the Pacers, who improved to 3-1 overall and 3-0 in the Metro Classic.
Shoreland coach Matt Grow also cited the play of Maddie Bailey and Ashley Adams on defense.
Lake Country Lutheran 10, Christian Life 0
The host Eagles were blanked Wednesday in a Midwest Classic Conference match.
CLS coach Alan Krass said Ryleigh Wido and Abby Hanson played well in the loss.