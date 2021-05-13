High school roundup: Bradford softball team pulls away to beat Central

After matching runs with Central in the early innings, the Bradford softball team pulled away for a 17-6 non-conference win Wednesday in Paddock Lake.

The Falcons took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first, then the Red Devils scored five runs in the top of the third. Central battled back with three runs in the bottom of the third to tie it at 5-5, but then Bradford busted loose with three runs in the fourth, four in the fifth, one in the sixth and four more in the seventh.

After Central got to Bradford starter Livie Lehmann for six runs in the first four innings, Jenna Skyora took the circle for the Red Devils and settled the game down. She worked three scoreless innings, allowing two hits and a walk with three strikeouts.

Bradford’s offense, meanwhile, was led by Lehmann, who went 3-for-5 with a homer and five RBI, and Syderah Farmer, who also homered and finished with two hits and three RBI. Also for the Red Devils, Chloe Garofalo was 3-for-5 with a double and three RBI, Rachel Madsen went went 4-for-5 with a double and Mya Robinson was 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI.