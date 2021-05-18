High school roundup: Bradford softball team wins ninth game

Maddy Toro took the loss for Wilmot, as she allowed nine hits, five earned runs, three walks and struck out one in four innings. Katie Beagle allowed six hits and four earned runs in two innings of relief.

Lake Country Lutheran 12, St. Joseph 7

The host Lightning put seven runs on the scoreboard in the bottom of the fifth inning to break open a close game Saturday.

St. Joseph (3-4, 3-3 Metro Classic Conference) was led by Ellie Schuler (two hits, three runs scored, stolen base), Lauren Santarelli (two hits, three RBI) and Genna Bernhardt (two hits, run). Cami Nyara and Abby Ellingsworth also chipped in with one hit each.

Nyara took the loss, as she allowed 14 hits, four earned runs, five walks and struck out nine. St. Joseph had eight errors in the contest.

“This was a tough loss for us,” St. Joseph coach Doug Townsend said. “We let the game get away from us in the bottom of the fifth inning. We struggled on both sides of the ball. We made lots of errors that we don’t usually make.

“We failed to make the adjustments on the slower pitching we faced. We are a young team. I really believe in this team. We have lots of talent and will get better as the season goes on.”