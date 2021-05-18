High school roundup: Bradford softball team wins ninth game

The Bradford softball team continues to cruise right along.
Playing a non-conference affair Saturday with Wilmot, the Red Devils jumped out to a 5-0 lead after two innings and rolled from there in a 10-4 victory.
The win improved Bradford, ranked third in the area by the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, to 9-1 overall.
“Our defense played a sound game and made Wilmot earn all of their runs, which is how we need to play to be successful this season,” Bradford coach John Ruffolo said.
Bradford’s Chloe Garofalo (two hits, run, RBI) put the Red Devils on the scoreboard in the bottom of the first inning with a leadoff home run.
Other leaders for the Red Devils were Mya Robinson (three hits, three runs, RBI), Abby Cecchi (three hits, two runs, two RBI), Jenna Schabel (two hits, run) and Montana Hipper (two hits, RBI). Rachel Madsen also had a hit, a run scored and an RBI.
Summer Bewick (three hits, run, RBI), Kimmy Zender (two hits, run), Hailie Morton (two hits), Jessica Dorobek (two hits, run) and Keghan Pye (two hits, RBI) led the Panthers.
Bradford’s Jenna Sykora earned the win, as she allowed 13 hits, two earned runs, one walk and struck out five in 6⅓ innings. Livie Lehman retired Wilmot’s final two hitters to close out the win.
Maddy Toro took the loss for Wilmot, as she allowed nine hits, five earned runs, three walks and struck out one in four innings. Katie Beagle allowed six hits and four earned runs in two innings of relief.
Lake Country Lutheran 12, St. Joseph 7
The host Lightning put seven runs on the scoreboard in the bottom of the fifth inning to break open a close game Saturday.
St. Joseph (3-4, 3-3 Metro Classic Conference) was led by Ellie Schuler (two hits, three runs scored, stolen base), Lauren Santarelli (two hits, three RBI) and Genna Bernhardt (two hits, run). Cami Nyara and Abby Ellingsworth also chipped in with one hit each.
Nyara took the loss, as she allowed 14 hits, four earned runs, five walks and struck out nine. St. Joseph had eight errors in the contest.
“This was a tough loss for us,” St. Joseph coach Doug Townsend said. “We let the game get away from us in the bottom of the fifth inning. We struggled on both sides of the ball. We made lots of errors that we don’t usually make.
“We failed to make the adjustments on the slower pitching we faced. We are a young team. I really believe in this team. We have lots of talent and will get better as the season goes on.”
Girls soccer
Waunakee 4, Tremper 1
Visiting Waunakee scored three goals in the first half to take control of a non-conference matchup Saturday.
Tremper’s lone goal came from Emily Slye, who scored off an assist by Brooke Clements, who took a pass from Katie Ver Hagen to set up the score.
“This was a tough game for us,” Tremper coach Todd Hardy said. “Waunakee is a really strong team and made numerous runs on us. Our defense held up well and turned them away numerous times.
“Kalista Street was super in goal for us, making a number of superior saves. Our whole team played with 90 minutes of intensity. We ran into some injury issues and only had two subs, so everyone was all hands on deck and really came through for us.”
Indian Trail 0, Burlington 0
The non-conference matchup Saturday ended in a scoreless tie.
Burlington outshot the Hawks, 10-9. Indian Trail coach Drew Baker credited goalies Diana Gonzalez-Neder and Rebecca Hannaman, who combined for the team’s first shutout of the season.
“We are still trying to piece everything together and find a way to be more efficient around goal,” Baker said.
Bradford 9, Racine Prairie 1
The Red Devils rebounded from a tough loss earlier in the week to an undefeated Green Bay Notre Dame team with victories of 9-0 over Oak Creek and the 9-1 win Friday at Racine Prairie.
Through four games, Bradford is 3-1 overall and 2-0 in the Southeast Conference.
Leaders to date are Haley Christianson (three goals, four assists), Riley Strelow (three goals, two assists), Mia Prince (two goals, four assists) and Anna Seymour (two goals, four assists).
“This team is the best scoring team we have seen at Bradford in girls soccer in over a decade,” Bradford coach David Naylor said. “We have a lot of weapons that can beat you in multiple ways, and that was on display all week.
“Even though we lost (6-1) to Notre Dame, we outshot them. We are outshooting our opponents, 87-27, and these are shots on goals, not just opportunities. We move the ball well and have some clinical finishers.”