High school roundup: Central boys XC second in SLC Relays

The Central boys cross country team notched a second-place finish Thursday in the Southern Lakes Conference Relays at Burlington School Forest.
The Falcons totaled a team time of 1 hour, 28 minutes, 24.6 seconds, behind only Lake Geneva Badger’s 1:26:02.3 in the seven-team field.
Posting scoring times for Central were junior Will Allen (16:17.6), junior Daniel Koffen (17:22.1), senior Dylan Hartnek (17:35.9), freshman Travis Verhaalen (18:27.8) and sophomore Lucas Sternberg (18:41).
Allen’s time was the second-fastest individually among boys, just behind Badger sophomore Jackson Albanese’s 16:16.
Wilmot, meanwhile, finished sixth in the boys team standings with a time of 1:37:49.2.
Scoring for the Panthers were freshman Cael Handorf (18:42.1), sophomore Kieran Kendall (19:09.4), sophomore Josh Melka (19:21.5), sophomore Caleb Bruley (19:51.1) and senior Christian Obertin (20:44.9).
In the girls field, Central placed fifth (1:57:51.1) and Wilmot finished seventh (2:06:06.9) in the team standings.
Notching scoring times for the Falcons were junior Arianna Eiler (21:51.6), freshman Abbey Hart (22:09.4), junior Gina Grenyo (25:15.7), freshman Margaret Gillmore (24:24.2) and senior Kelsi Santos (25:10.1).
For the Panthers, sophomore Amber Blount (20:53.9), sophomore Emilee Olenick (24:29.1), senior Helena Gomez (24:39.3), sophomore Olivia Raymond (25:37.4) and senior Joshlyn Delargy (30:27) had scoring times.
Blount’s time was the third-fastest individually among girls, behind only Waterford senior Kelsey Radobicky (20:06.03) and Union Grove sophomore Riley Kayler (20:42.5).
Waterford won the girls team title with an overall time of 1:47:21.8.
Catholic Central InviteThe Shoreland Lutheran boys team finished second among three teams and the Shoreland girls team placed second among four teams Thursday in the Burlington Catholic Central Invite at Case Eagle Park in Rochester.
No individual results for the Pacers were provided.
Girls golf
Central 181, Wilmot 211
The Falcons defeated the Panthers in a Southern Lakes Conference dual match at Twin Lakes Country Club on Wednesday.
Central’s Kylie Walker claimed medalist honors with a 40, while Kate Walker shot a 43, Elle O’Reilly carded a 47, Jalyn Warren shot a 51 and Carly Lois had a 55 for the Falcons.
For Wilmot, Maddy Toro carded a 49, while Emma Schlagenhaft, Payton Morton and Julie Awe each shot a 54.
Central’s Chloe Brown shot a 48 to win JV medalist honors.
