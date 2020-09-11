High school roundup: Central boys XC second in SLC Relays

For the Panthers, sophomore Amber Blount (20:53.9), sophomore Emilee Olenick (24:29.1), senior Helena Gomez (24:39.3), sophomore Olivia Raymond (25:37.4) and senior Joshlyn Delargy (30:27) had scoring times.

Blount’s time was the third-fastest individually among girls, behind only Waterford senior Kelsey Radobicky (20:06.03) and Union Grove sophomore Riley Kayler (20:42.5).

Waterford won the girls team title with an overall time of 1:47:21.8.

Catholic Central InviteThe Shoreland Lutheran boys team finished second among three teams and the Shoreland girls team placed second among four teams Thursday in the Burlington Catholic Central Invite at Case Eagle Park in Rochester.

No individual results for the Pacers were provided.

Girls golf

Central 181, Wilmot 211

The Falcons defeated the Panthers in a Southern Lakes Conference dual match at Twin Lakes Country Club on Wednesday.

Central’s Kylie Walker claimed medalist honors with a 40, while Kate Walker shot a 43, Elle O’Reilly carded a 47, Jalyn Warren shot a 51 and Carly Lois had a 55 for the Falcons.