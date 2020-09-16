High school roundup: Central girls v-ball opens with win

The Central girls volleyball team got its 2020 season off on the right foot.
In a Southern Lakes Conference match at Elkhorn on Tuesday night, the Falcons swept the Elks, 25-22, 25-16, 25-12.
Sydney Selburg passed out 25 assists for Central, Lauren Foerster totaled 12 kills and nine digs, Karis Bridleman had nine kills, five aces and nine digs and Olivia Webers tallied six kills, four aces and seven digs.
"It was a program sweep," said Central coach Megan Awe, whose team plays Thursday at Lake Geneva Badger. "The team played with pure enthusiasm. Simply thrilled to be out on the court competing."
Burlington Catholic Central 3, St. Joseph 0
The Lancers had a tough draw to open their season, as they hosted the defending WIAA Division-4 state runner-up Hilltoppers in a Metro Classic Conference match at Madrigrano Gymnasium on Tuesday.
Catholic Central won by scores of 25-12, 25-14, 25-20.
Tori Schuler (10 kills, 13 digs), Sydney Antonneau (13 digs), Ellie Schuler (17 assists) and Marti Harrington (11 digs) led St. Joseph.
"There is a lot of heart on this team," St. Joseph coach Whitney Witthun said. "We lost one of our starters early, but we were able to come together and finish the match strong."
Racine Lutheran 3, Shoreland Lutheran 2
The host Pacers won the first set and claimed the fourth set to force a winner-take-all fifth, which the Crusaders won, 16-14, in a Metro Classic match on Tuesday.
Natalie Brug and Chloe Epker each had 12 kills for Shoreland, Madelyn Kassulke tallied 19 assists, Yasmine Van De Water had 23 digs and Mia Majerko notched three blocks.
Boys volleyball
Wilmot 3, Burlington 2
The host Panthers won the five-set Southern Lakes Conference thriller on Tuesday night, 36-34, 25-27, 25-20, 22-25, 15-6.
Chase Ketterhagen led the Demons with 16 kills and 15 digs. No stats were provided for Wilmot.
Boys soccer
Elkhorn 5, Central 1
The host Falcons dropped their Southern Lakes Conference and season opener to the Elks on Tuesday night.
Elkhorn, which won the SLC and reached the WIAA Division-2 state semifinals last season, led 2-0 at halftime. The lead grew to 4-0 before Central got on the board in the 82nd minute.
Joey Pflug played a through ball to Dom Arturi, which drew a foul in the penalty area, and Dylan Bruni buried the penalty kick into the lower right corner.
"This was the first game of the season, and we knew going against a tough opponent with an untested formation and new players up and down the lineup was going to be a strong test," Central coach Jon Kao said. "Despite that, the boys performed admirably, and we were able to correct issues that emerge only when you play other teams at full speed."
Girls golf
Lake Geneva Badger 178, Wilmot 213
The Badgers claimed the victory in a Southern Lakes Conference dual match at the Geneva National Golf Club Trevino Course on Tuesday.
Emma Schlagenhaft led the Panthers (1-5 SLC) with a 47, Maddy Toro shot a 51, Payton Morton carded a 54, Vivian Kveck had a 61 and Casey Christiansen shot a 71.
Grace Geils fired a 39 for Badger to claim medalist honors.
Girls tennis
Central 6, Waterford 1
The host Falcons won the Southern Lakes Conference match on Tuesday.
Winning in singles for Central were Tristin Jantz (No. 1), Chloe Alcalde (No. 2) and Christina Ekkela (No. 3). Winning in doubles were Emily Wermeling and Alexandra Wells (No. 1), Makayla Millhouse and Delaney Hawkins (No. 2) and Ava Bridleman and Hawkins (No. 3).
Morgan Chyla also competed at No. 4 singles for Central.
Racine Prairie 7, St. Joseph 0
Competing at singles for the visiting Lancers in Tuesday's Metro Classic Conference defeat were Hannah Altergott (No. 1), Casey Meyer (No. 2), Elise Herron (No. 3) and Lauren Palmieri (No. 4).
Playing for St. Joseph in doubles were Maddie Leinenweber and Katie Leinenweber (No. 1), Madeline Lucci and Grace Boyd (No. 2) and Kamryn Hoppe and Alex Alvarez (No. 3).
Jaclyn Palmen, a Kenosha resident, teamed with Gabriela Davis to win in No. 1 doubles for Prairie.
