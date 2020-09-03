High school roundup: Central's Alllen wins Lancer Invitational boys title

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Central juniors Will Allen and Arianna Eiler led the Falcons to a strong showing in the Lancer Invitational, hosted by St. Joseph on Wednesday at UW-Parkside's Wayne E. Dannehl National Cross Country Course.

Allen posted a time of 16 minutes, 54.8 seconds to win the boys individual title, while Eiler finished second in the girls field in 22:58.8. With a team score of 55 points, the Falcons finished second in the 11-team boys field. They were also second in the nine-team girls field with 86 points.

Also notching a top-10 finish for the Central boys was senior Dylan Hartnek, who was 10th in 18:30.2. Senior Daniel Koffen was 11th (18:34.11), sophomore Lucas Sternberg placed 16th (19:40) and freshman Travis Verhaalen finished 17th (19:40.5) to round out Central's scoring.

Led by senior Rocco Matteucci's ninth-place finish in 18:31.4, the St. Joseph boys placed fourth in the team standings with 133 points.

Also scoring for the Lancers were senior Hayden Dippel (24th, 20:09.8), senior Joseph Istvanek (27th, 20:13.7), junior Ethan Eposito (35th, 20:40.3) and sophomore Aidan Mullen (20:53.4).

Shoreland Lutheran, meanwhile, finished 11th with 299 points.