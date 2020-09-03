High school roundup: Central's Alllen wins Lancer Invitational boys title

Central juniors Will Allen and Arianna Eiler led the Falcons to a strong showing in the Lancer Invitational, hosted by St. Joseph on Wednesday at UW-Parkside's Wayne E. Dannehl National Cross Country Course.
Allen posted a time of 16 minutes, 54.8 seconds to win the boys individual title, while Eiler finished second in the girls field in 22:58.8. With a team score of 55 points, the Falcons finished second in the 11-team boys field. They were also second in the nine-team girls field with 86 points.
Also notching a top-10 finish for the Central boys was senior Dylan Hartnek, who was 10th in 18:30.2. Senior Daniel Koffen was 11th (18:34.11), sophomore Lucas Sternberg placed 16th (19:40) and freshman Travis Verhaalen finished 17th (19:40.5) to round out Central's scoring.
Led by senior Rocco Matteucci's ninth-place finish in 18:31.4, the St. Joseph boys placed fourth in the team standings with 133 points.
Also scoring for the Lancers were senior Hayden Dippel (24th, 20:09.8), senior Joseph Istvanek (27th, 20:13.7), junior Ethan Eposito (35th, 20:40.3) and sophomore Aidan Mullen (20:53.4).
Shoreland Lutheran, meanwhile, finished 11th with 299 points.
Scoring for the Pacers were freshman Asher Patterson (54th, 22:05), sophomore Angel Ayala (62nd, 22:52.5), sophomore Andy Duff (72nd, 23:37.6), freshman Henry Wagner (99th, 26:36.5) and junior Noah Moore (101st, 27:24.6).
Sheboygan Lutheran won the boys team title with 36 points.
In the girls field, Central freshman Abbey Hart notched a top-10 finish, placing eighth in 23:45.9. Junior Gina Grenyo (19th, 24:28.5, senior Kelsi Santos (31st, 26:40.2) and freshman Audrey Zeller (36th, 27:09.6) rounded out the scoring for Central's girls.
Shoreland senior Kyrie Patterson had a strong race, placing third overall in 23:02. Senior Lydia Zarling (11th, 23:58.5), freshman Belle Zarling (28th, 25:58.5), sophomore Abbie Lange (33rd, 26:47.5) and junior Ella Van Buren (41st, 27:38) rounded out the scoring for the Pacers, who finished fourth with 103 points.
St. Joseph, meanwhile, placed ninth with 199 points. Scoring for the Lancers were sophomore Hannah Shibilski (26th, 25:52.7), freshman Hannah Verbsky (44th, 28:02.6), freshman Stella Matteucci (49th, 29:34.2), freshman Coryn Marik (53rd, 30:13.6) and senior Grace Prostko (54th, 30:16.3).
DASH junior Terez Wycklendt won the individual girls title with a time of 22:05.4, while Ozaukee won the girls team title with 35 points.
Girls golf
Union Grove 167, Central 173
The Broncos nipped the Falcons in a Southern Lakes Conference dual match Wednesday at the Brighton Dale Links Red Pines Course.
Union Grove's Norah Roberts fired a 35, edging Central's Kylie Walker (39) for medalist honors.
Also for the Falcons, Kate Walker shot a 43, Elle O'Reilly carded a 44, Jalyn Warren had a 47 and Carly Lois totaled a 52.
Central's Kat Van Kammen fired a 42 to claim JV medalist honors.
