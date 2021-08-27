High school roundup: Central's Kylie Walker sets school girls golf record with 6-under 66

The Central girls golf team's Walker twins had quite the day on the course Wednesday afternoon.
And for Kylie Walker, the outing at Morningstar Golf Course in Waukesha was extra special.
Walker, a sophomore, fired a round of 6-under-par 66 to earn medalist honors, breaking her own school record by six strokes in the process and leading the Falcons to the overall team title at the 18-team Mukwonago Invitational.
Walker's record-setting mark certainly stole the show, Central coach Ryan Dahl said.
“She was obviously very excited and had about a 12-footer for birdie on the last hole, and when she made that to shoot 66 gave a big fist pump, ran off and gave her sister and mom and dad a big hug,” Dahl said. “She already owned the school record, which was 72, so this was a big jump to get down to 66.
“She is a kid, that once she makes a birdie or two, she can get on a roll and play some really good golf.”
Dahl said Walker, who as a freshman last season finished tied for third in the WIAA Division-1 State Tournament, had solid shot placement throughout her round Wednesday.
“She knew when to take risks and when to lay back out of trouble and play for par,” Dahl said. “She hit a lot of good iron shots into greens, and it also helped that she made three or four 30-foot putts, too.”
Katelyn Walker, Kylie's twin sister who placed 22nd at state last year, was second for the Falcons on Wednesday with a round of 73. The Walkers were followed by Chloe Brown with a 79, Elle O’Reilly with an 82 and Carly Lois with a 93.
Central finished nine strokes ahead of second place Sussex Hamilton’s 309 and and 23 ahead of third-place Franklin’s 323. Mukwonago was fourth with a 343, followed by Brookfield East with a 346.
“Shooting 300 as a team is an incredible number,” Dahl said. “The competition was pretty good (Wednesday), and for them to post that number on a course they have never seen was very impressive. The practice time they have all put in is really starting to pay off for them.”
On Thursday, meanwhile, Central competed in a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet with Elkhorn at Brighton Dale Links and won, 162-241.
O'Reilly claimed medalist honors for the Falcons with a 38, followed by Katelyn Walker and Kylie Walker, each with a 39, Lois with a 46 and Brown with a 49.
Trojan Invitational
Bradford junior Ava Litkey carded a 41 on the front nine and a 46 on the back for an 18-hole total of 87 to place second overall Wednesday in the nine-team meet, hosted by Tremper at Bristol Oaks Country Club.
Cedarburg's Kate Bogenschutz claimed medalist honors with a 78 (39-39).
Also for Bradford, Skylar Battersby carded a 128 (59-59), but the Red Devils did not have enough golfers to post a team score.
Indian Trail, meanwhile, totaled a team score of 220 to place fourth among the six teams that posted team scores. Breanna Witt (56-52) and Maddie Dahlk (54-54) each shot a 108 to lead the Hawks, followed by Bailey Shermann with a 117 (58-59) and Annie Herrmann with a 119 (52-67).
For Tremper, which placed sixth with a team total of 255, Phina Troha shot a 113 (55-58), McKenna Furst carded a 115 (64-51), Rebecca Susmilch shot a 121 (62-59) and Mary Riese shot a 128 (75-54).
Cedarburg totaled a 165 to finish first in the team standings, followed by Racine Case at 195.
Southeast Conference Mini-Meet
In the third SEC Mini-Meet of the season, held Thursday at Maplecrest Country Club, Litkey fired a 41 to share medalist honors with Franklin's Olivia Schueller.
Also for the Red Devils, Battersby carded a 58.
For Indian Trail, Dahlk fired a 48, Herrmann carded a 52, Witt had a 55, Schumann carded a 58 and Morgan Calhoun totaled a 107.
For Tremper, Troha shot a 53, Susmilch shot a 59, Furst had a 64, Riese shot a 73 and Daniela Chiapetta carded a 77.
Franklin was first in the team standings with a 173, Indian Trail placed third at 213, Tremper was fifth at 249 and Bradford did not have enough golfers to factor in the team standings.
Girls tennis
Tremper 7, Bradford 0
The Trojans won all seven flights against the Red Devils on Thursday in a Southeast Conference dual match at Tremper.
In singles, Tremper's Isabella Gentz beat Bradford's Nina Lalla, 6-1, 6-1, at No. 1, Tremper's Lucia Ricker beat Bradford's Maddie Brown, 6-2, 6-2, at No. 2, Tremper's Anna McCormick beat Bradford's Alexa Didinsky 6-0, 6-1, at No. 3 and Tremper's Helen Bergeson beat Bradford's Victoria Roldan, 6-3, 6-1, at No. 4.
In doubles,
Boys soccer
Central 2, Indian Trail 2
The Falcons trailed the Hawks, 1-0, at halftime Wednesday night in a non-conference match played at Ameche Field, but they forced the tie with two goals by Marcos Lowe in the second half.
Lowe scored off an assist by Chris Garcia at the 57-minute mark and added an unassisted goal 10 minutes later to give the Falcons the lead. Indian Trail knotted things at 2-2 with six minutes left on David Chon's second goal of the match, which was assisted by Mason Wtorkowski.
“We'll take a draw,” Central coach Jon Kao said. “We were able to string together some promising moments and create some solid chances.
“Petar Minic and Ryan Dryer both nearly had goals in the first half. That freed Marcos to do some work, and he made good use of his chances. Putting in two (goals) against a quality opponent is a good confidence boost to start the season.”
Chon's first goal for the Hawks was assisted by Joel Lopez.
Oak Creek 4, Shoreland Lutheran 2
The Pacers dropped a non-conference season opener to the Knights on Thursday at Shoreland.
Gavin Moore scored unassisted for Shoreland in the 31st minute to pull the Pacers within 2-1, but Oak Creek scored the next two goals to extend its lead. Gabe Salvidar then scored in the 52nd minute on an Ethan Kassulke assist for Shoreland's second tally, but the Pacers couldn't pull closer after that.
Kaiden Love made 11 saves in net for the Pacers.
Girls volleyball
Burlington Invitational
Tremper posted a 2-2 record at the 12-team tournament Wednesday.
The Trojans opened pool play with a 13-25, 25-20, 15-13 win over Greenfield, then fell to Burlington, 25-15, 25-10.
With the split, Tremper moved into the Silver Bracket, where it beat Fort Atkinson, 25-13, 25-12, but fell to Whitefish Bay in the semifinals, 12-25, 25-23, 9-15.
Burlington won the team title with a 25-19, 25-27, 15-6 win over Sussex Hamilton in a rematch of last year’s WIAA Division-1 State Championship match. Hamilton beat the Demons, who have three state crowns to their credit, for the championship a year ago.
Boys volleyball
St. Catherine’s triangular
Bradford opened its season with matches against Racine St. Catherine’s and Shorewood. Final scores were not provided to the News.
Leaders for the Red Devils included Emilio Jaimes (seven digs), Charles Pryse (five digs), Gino Tovar (four kills) and Kyle Larsen (four kills).
“We are a very young and inexperienced team with a lot of heart and desire to get better,” Bradford coach Evan Winter said. “We faced great competition and got better from it. I am looking forward to helping these boys hone and refine their athletic abilities.”
Dan Truttschel