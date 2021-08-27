High school roundup: Central's Kylie Walker sets school girls golf record with 6-under 66

The Central girls golf team's Walker twins had quite the day on the course Wednesday afternoon.

And for Kylie Walker, the outing at Morningstar Golf Course in Waukesha was extra special.

Walker, a sophomore, fired a round of 6-under-par 66 to earn medalist honors, breaking her own school record by six strokes in the process and leading the Falcons to the overall team title at the 18-team Mukwonago Invitational.

Walker's record-setting mark certainly stole the show, Central coach Ryan Dahl said.

“She was obviously very excited and had about a 12-footer for birdie on the last hole, and when she made that to shoot 66 gave a big fist pump, ran off and gave her sister and mom and dad a big hug,” Dahl said. “She already owned the school record, which was 72, so this was a big jump to get down to 66.

“She is a kid, that once she makes a birdie or two, she can get on a roll and play some really good golf.”

Dahl said Walker, who as a freshman last season finished tied for third in the WIAA Division-1 State Tournament, had solid shot placement throughout her round Wednesday.