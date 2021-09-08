High school roundup: Chon's hat trick leads Indian Trail boys soccer team to SEC win over Case

Junior David Chon recorded a hat trick Tuesday night to lead the Indian Trail boys soccer team to a 5-1 Southeast Conference win over Racine Case at Jaskwhich Stadium.
Chon scored unassisted in the fourth minute then added another tally off an Alex Gutierrez assist in the ninth. Gutierrez then assisted another goal, this one by Tommy Marhefka in the 15th minute, and Juan Otero Herreras scored his first goal of the season in the 31st to give the Hawks a 4-0 halftime lead.
Chon scored his third goal in the 45th minute before the Eagles avoided the shutout by scoring in the 55th.
Indian Trail will compete Friday and Saturday in the Mike Dillett Tournament at New Berlin West.
Oak Creek 3, Bradford 1
After an early goal by the Knights when Bradford was caught out of position, the Red Devils couldn't catch up Tuesday in an SEC loss at Oak Creek.
Bradford did manage to get on the board with about seven minutes left in the match when Michael DeLuca cleaned up a free kick by Nick Serrano, and Bradford coach Johnny Rimkus cited the play of DeLuca at forward, Serrano at midfield, Leander Reinshagen at defense and Jordan Manjarrez at midfield.
"It was a hard-fought match on both ends," Rimkus said. "... We gained momentum We were knocking on the door all game but fell shy on missed opportunities in front of the net."
Central 14, Wilmot 0
The Falcons rolled to a Southern Lakes Conference victory Tuesday over the county rival Panthers at Wilmot.
Jacob Ludwig and Andrew Hernandez each scored three goals for Central, Connor Carlson and Jacob Meredith each had two and Sam Correa, Kyle Martinez, Carlo Perez and Dylan Bruni each added one. Chase Mosback, meanwhile, had two assists, while Carlson, Kade Edwards, Jacob Ludwig and Hernandez each had a helper.
"You have to respect Wilmot's work ethic and determination," Central coach Jon Kao said. "... On our end, we came with a mission and we executed. We were able to get some inexperienced players some playing time and help the team grow as a whole. Hopefully, this serves as a good launching point for the rest of the season."
St. John's NW Military 3, Christian Life 1
The host Eagles dropped a Midwest Classic Conference and season opener on Tuesday.
Michael Oware beat several defenders to score the lone goal for CLS with 10 minutes left in the match, while Kyle Shuman made 15 saves in net for the Eagles, including on three breakaways.
"Michael's goal was a great individual effort," CLS coach Alan Krass said. "It showed his skill and speed, an exceptional play.
"... Our inexperience showed today in our first game of the season. We had some moments but need to keep working to find more consistent play."
Girls volleyball
Central 3, Lake Geneva Badger 0
The Falcons notched a 25-18, 25-20, 25-19 SLC road sweep of the Badgers on Tuesday to improve to 6-4 overall and 1-1 in the conference.
Lauren Foerster led Central with 14 kills, seven digs and two aces, Sydney Selburg totaled nine aces, four kills, two blocks, 24 assists and four digs and Jessie Richards added three aces, two blocks and three kills.
"We are starting to find ourselves, and (Tuesday) night was a team effort," Central coach Megan Awe said. "Each player owned their role throughout the whole match. Proud of the improvements made by this group thus far."
Central competes in the Kettle Moraine Lutheran Tournament on Saturday.
Tremper 3, Racine Horlick 0
The Trojans swept the Rebels, 25-18, 25-12, 25-20, in an SEC match Tuesday at Horlick.
Leading Tremper were Kasie Kahl (10 kills, block, five digs), Meghan Ignarski (seven kills, block, ace), Lily Liebke (26 assists, six kills, six aces), Chloe Wamboldt (11 digs) and Hannah Bergeson (two kills, nine aces, four digs).
"This was our best performance to date," Tremper coach Ashley Pecha said. "We came out mentally tough and kept our composure during the entire match. We kept the pressure on Horlick at the service line and continued to thrive in all aspects of the game. ... We won as a team, and I am very proud of the way we came together."
Indian Trail 3, Racine Case 0
The host Hawks rolled to a 25-7, 25-23, 25-11 SEC sweep of the Eagles on Tuesday.
Leading Indian Trail were Avery Longrie (11 kills, two blocks), Alyssa Ray (31 assists), Mia Johnson (10 aces) and Lauren Balli (15 digs).
Oak Creek 3, Bradford 0
The Knights notched an SEC sweep of the Red Devils, 25-15, 25-7, 25-19, on Tuesday at Oak Creek.
Nevaeh Thomas (six kills), Ally Eckel (two aces, 12 digs), Rachel Madsen (11 assists) and Syderah Farmer (three blocks) led Bradford, which dropped to 2-8 overall and 0-2 in SEC play.
"Right now, we are struggling with generating offense," Bradford coach Kyle Yackley said. "The serve-and-pass part of the game is the most important aspect, and we aren’t doing that with consistency. We were able to be better in that part of the game in set three, but not able to do it long enough."
Girls golf
Burlington 188, Wilmot 211
The Demons edged the Panthers in an SLC dual match Tuesday at Browns Lake Golf Course in Burlington.
Payton Morton led Wilmot with a 49, followed by Emma Schlagenhaft (50), Shauna Starzec (56), Vivian Kveck (56) and Julia Awe (63).
Burlington's Abigail Weiler claimed medalist honors with a 47.