High school roundup: Chon's hat trick leads Indian Trail boys soccer team to SEC win over Case

"This was our best performance to date," Tremper coach Ashley Pecha said. "We came out mentally tough and kept our composure during the entire match. We kept the pressure on Horlick at the service line and continued to thrive in all aspects of the game. ... We won as a team, and I am very proud of the way we came together."

Indian Trail 3, Racine Case 0

The host Hawks rolled to a 25-7, 25-23, 25-11 SEC sweep of the Eagles on Tuesday.

Leading Indian Trail were Avery Longrie (11 kills, two blocks), Alyssa Ray (31 assists), Mia Johnson (10 aces) and Lauren Balli (15 digs).

Oak Creek 3, Bradford 0

The Knights notched an SEC sweep of the Red Devils, 25-15, 25-7, 25-19, on Tuesday at Oak Creek.

Nevaeh Thomas (six kills), Ally Eckel (two aces, 12 digs), Rachel Madsen (11 assists) and Syderah Farmer (three blocks) led Bradford, which dropped to 2-8 overall and 0-2 in SEC play.