High school roundup: Christian Life boys soccer team beats ranked opponent Lake Country Lutheran

The Christian Life boys soccer team notched a huge win Monday.
In a Midwest Classis Conference matchup with Lake Country Lutheran, which entered the match ranked No. 5 in Division-4 in the state coaches poll, the Eagles got out to a 2-0 lead and held on for a 2-1 victory at Christian Life.
CLS got on the board in the 30th minute when Micheal Oware drew a foul 30 yards from the goal and senior captain Emmett Markesse followed by driving the free kick into the upper right corner. Then, in the 56th minute, the Eagles went ahead 2-0 when Aiden Anderson crossed the ball to the middle and Andrew Myers flicked it over to Oware, who beat the LCL goalkeeper.
LCL, which dropped to No. 7 in Division-4 in this week's state coaches poll, scored in the 70th minute to make it 2-1 and then knocked one into the net off a corner kick in the final seconds, but the ball was put in by an LCL player's hand, so the goal was disallowed and the Eagles hung on for the win.
Kyle Schuman made 13 saves in net for the Eagles, and CLS coach Alan Krass also cited the play of defenders Harley Rivera and Jeremiah Bustamonte in the big victory.
St. Joseph 5, Milwaukee Audubon 0
Matt Schulte and Andrew Alia each had two goals and an assist Monday to lead the Lancers to a 5-0 non-conference win at Anderson Park/Troha Field.
Schulte started the scoring in the 30th minute when he headed in a Philip Rizzitano corner kick, and the score stayed 1-0 into halftime. The Lancers quickly extended their lead in the second half, however, as Alia scored in the opening minute off a Schulte assist, freshman Peter Visconti made it 3-0 with an unassisted goal and Schulte scored his second goal in the 47th minute off an Alia assist for a 4-0 advantage.
Alia finished the scoring with his second goal of the match in the 66th minute.
"We had good opportunities early on but struggled to find that first goal," St. Joseph coach Gino Alia said. "Schulte's header got us on track. Our energy and ball movement to start the second half was great and led to three exceptional goals in the span of seven minutes."
Gino Alia also cited the play of Ian Ittner, Keegan Bradley, James Zematis, Caiden Lecce and Giovanni Bosco for the Lancers.