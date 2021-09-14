High school roundup: Christian Life boys soccer team beats ranked opponent Lake Country Lutheran

The Christian Life boys soccer team notched a huge win Monday.

In a Midwest Classis Conference matchup with Lake Country Lutheran, which entered the match ranked No. 5 in Division-4 in the state coaches poll, the Eagles got out to a 2-0 lead and held on for a 2-1 victory at Christian Life.

CLS got on the board in the 30th minute when Micheal Oware drew a foul 30 yards from the goal and senior captain Emmett Markesse followed by driving the free kick into the upper right corner. Then, in the 56th minute, the Eagles went ahead 2-0 when Aiden Anderson crossed the ball to the middle and Andrew Myers flicked it over to Oware, who beat the LCL goalkeeper.

LCL, which dropped to No. 7 in Division-4 in this week's state coaches poll, scored in the 70th minute to make it 2-1 and then knocked one into the net off a corner kick in the final seconds, but the ball was put in by an LCL player's hand, so the goal was disallowed and the Eagles hung on for the win.

Kyle Schuman made 13 saves in net for the Eagles, and CLS coach Alan Krass also cited the play of defenders Harley Rivera and Jeremiah Bustamonte in the big victory.

St. Joseph 5, Milwaukee Audubon 0