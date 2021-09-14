 Skip to main content
High school roundup: Christian Life boys soccer team beats ranked opponent Lake Country Lutheran
Christian Life School logo

The Christian Life boys soccer team notched a huge win Monday.

In a Midwest Classis Conference matchup with Lake Country Lutheran, which entered the match ranked No. 5 in Division-4 in the state coaches poll, the Eagles got out to a 2-0 lead and held on for a 2-1 victory at Christian Life.

CLS got on the board in the 30th minute when Micheal Oware drew a foul 30 yards from the goal and senior captain Emmett Markesse followed by driving the free kick into the upper right corner. Then, in the 56th minute, the Eagles went ahead 2-0 when Aiden Anderson crossed the ball to the middle and Andrew Myers flicked it over to Oware, who beat the LCL goalkeeper.

LCL, which dropped to No. 7 in Division-4 in this week's state coaches poll, scored in the 70th minute to make it 2-1 and then knocked one into the net off a corner kick in the final seconds, but the ball was put in by an LCL player's hand, so the goal was disallowed and the Eagles hung on for the win.

Kyle Schuman made 13 saves in net for the Eagles, and CLS coach Alan Krass also cited the play of defenders Harley Rivera and Jeremiah Bustamonte in the big victory.

St. Joseph 5, Milwaukee Audubon 0

Matt Schulte and Andrew Alia each had two goals and an assist Monday to lead the Lancers to a 5-0 non-conference win at Anderson Park/Troha Field.

Schulte started the scoring in the 30th minute when he headed in a Philip Rizzitano corner kick, and the score stayed 1-0 into halftime. The Lancers quickly extended their lead in the second half, however, as Alia scored in the opening minute off a Schulte assist, freshman Peter Visconti made it 3-0 with an unassisted goal and Schulte scored his second goal in the 47th minute off an Alia assist for a 4-0 advantage.

Alia finished the scoring with his second goal of the match in the 66th minute.

"We had good opportunities early on but struggled to find that first goal," St. Joseph coach Gino Alia said. "Schulte's header got us on track. Our energy and ball movement to start the second half was great and led to three exceptional goals in the span of seven minutes."

Gino Alia also cited the play of Ian Ittner, Keegan Bradley, James Zematis, Caiden Lecce and Giovanni Bosco for the Lancers.

Girls golf

Central 164, Wilmot 205

Led by medalist Kylie Walker's 38, the Falcons posted a Southern Lakes Conference dual-match victory over the country rival Panthers on Monday at Brighton Dale Links.

Katelyn Walker followed her twin sister by shooting a 40 for Central, while Wilmot's Payton Morton and Central's Chloe Brown each carded a 42 to finish behind the Walkers.

Also for Central, Elle O'Reilly shot a 44 and Carly Lois carded a 45.

For Wilmot, in addition to Morton, Emma Schlagenhaft and Julia Awe each shot a 53, Vivian Kveck had a 57 and Shauna Starzec carded a 67.

Southeast Conference Mini-Meet

Bradford junior Ava Litkey shot a 44 on Friday to lead the county contingent in a Southeast Conference Mini-Meet at Bristol Oaks Country Club.

Litkey's score was behind Franklin senior Kjerstin Bartell's 42 and Franklin junior Olivia Schueller's 43, as the Sabers were first in the team totals with a 177.

Also for the Red Devils, meanwhile, senior Skyler Battersby shot a 51 and senior Jenna Hutchings carded a 59.

For Tremper, junior Phina Troha shot a 50, sophomore McKenna Furest had a 55, sophomore Rebecca Smith carded a 58 and junior Emily Larson shot a 62.

For Indian Trail, junior Maddie Dahlk shot a 50, freshman Morgan Calhoun carded a 51, junior Annie Herrmann shot a 53 and senior Breanna Witt totaled a 65.

