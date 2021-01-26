High school roundup: Four Pacers, one Lancer claim Metro Classic wrestling titles

He pinned Martin Luther's Carter Smith in 21 seconds, Shoreland's Ben Bixby in 6 seconds and St. Catherine's Jacob Sanchez in 35 seconds and defeated Martin Luther's Aevean Rodriguez by a 16-1 technical fall in 2:40. Gordon's only loss came via pin against St. Catherine's Micah Bouwma.

St. Joseph's Marco Matteucci (195) and Mullen (170) notched second-place finishes, while Shoreland's Tyler Peterson (138), Gabe Bixby (145), Adam Behm (195) and Joshua Bakich (285) and St. Joseph's Ryan Paupore (160) and Danny Vo (220) all finished third.

CLS wrestlers ranked No. 4

Christian Life remained at No. 4 in Division-3 in the latest Wisconsin Wrestling Online rankings.

The Eagles had eight wrestlers appear in the individual rankings.

Drew Dolphin was No. 7 at 106, Ian Grubbs received honorable mention at 113, Troy Dolphin was No. 2 at 126, Javis Pinter was No. 3 at 138, Kade Pinter was No. 7 at 145, Harley Rivera received honorable mention at 152, Carl Travis was No. 8 at 170 and Isaiah Hernandez was No. 7 at 220.

Christian Life will host a Division-3 regional on Saturday. Team sectionals will then be held on Tuesday, with individual sectionals scheduled for Feb. 6. The Eagles are slotted for the sectional at Dodgeland.