High school roundup: Four Pacers, one Lancer claim Metro Classic wrestling titles

The Shoreland Lutheran wrestling team claimed four individual titles and St. Joseph claimed one on Saturday in the Metro Classic Conference Championships at Shoreland.
Micah Babinec (113 pounds), Asher Patterson (120), Mason Gill (126) and Nick Durham (170) all finished first for the Pacers, while Jayden Gordon (152) did so for the Lancers.
The meet comprised four Metro Classic teams. Racine St. Catherine's won the team title with 182.5 points, Greendale Martin Luther was second (153), Shoreland placed third (133) and St. Joseph finished fourth (80.5).
Gill, who was ranked No. 3 in Division-2 at 126 pounds in the latest Wisconsin Wrestling Online rankings, remained unbeaten on the season by going 3-0 with three pins Saturday.
He pinned Martin Luther's Eli Lofy in 36 seconds, St. Catherine's Angel Aranda in 3:07 and Shoreland's Noah Fisher, his teammate, in 59 seconds.
Patterson, meanwhile, went 3-0 at 120 with two forfeits and a 17-7 major decision victory over Martin Luther's Deondre Williams. Babinec also went 3-0 at 113, but all three victories cam via forfeit.
At 170, Durham notched one forfeit victory to go with a pin over St. Joseph's Nathan Mullen in 2:47 and a tight 17-16 decision over Martin Luther's Jaylen Washington.
Gordon, meanwhile, posted an impressive 4-1 record at 152 for the Lancers.
He pinned Martin Luther's Carter Smith in 21 seconds, Shoreland's Ben Bixby in 6 seconds and St. Catherine's Jacob Sanchez in 35 seconds and defeated Martin Luther's Aevean Rodriguez by a 16-1 technical fall in 2:40. Gordon's only loss came via pin against St. Catherine's Micah Bouwma.
St. Joseph's Marco Matteucci (195) and Mullen (170) notched second-place finishes, while Shoreland's Tyler Peterson (138), Gabe Bixby (145), Adam Behm (195) and Joshua Bakich (285) and St. Joseph's Ryan Paupore (160) and Danny Vo (220) all finished third.
CLS wrestlers ranked No. 4
Christian Life remained at No. 4 in Division-3 in the latest Wisconsin Wrestling Online rankings.
The Eagles had eight wrestlers appear in the individual rankings.
Drew Dolphin was No. 7 at 106, Ian Grubbs received honorable mention at 113, Troy Dolphin was No. 2 at 126, Javis Pinter was No. 3 at 138, Kade Pinter was No. 7 at 145, Harley Rivera received honorable mention at 152, Carl Travis was No. 8 at 170 and Isaiah Hernandez was No. 7 at 220.
Christian Life will host a Division-3 regional on Saturday. Team sectionals will then be held on Tuesday, with individual sectionals scheduled for Feb. 6. The Eagles are slotted for the sectional at Dodgeland.
In this year's format, the top two finishers in each weight class from each of the four sectionals will advance to the WIAA State Individual Wrestling Tournament.
For the team tournament, state qualifiers will be determined by point values assigned to individual placements in order to determine sectional team scores. The sectional team champion at each of the four sectionals will qualify for team state in Division-3.
The Division-3 State Tournament will be held on Feb. 13 at Wausau West.
Boys swimming
The Badger Combined team, which includes athletes from Central and Wilmot, won the Southern Lakes Conference Championships on Saturday at Whitewater.
The Badgers finished first in all 11 events, led by Nathaniel Rafe's two first-place finishes in the 200 individual medley and the 100 backstroke.
Carson Biller won the 200 freestyle, Ethan Marunde won the 50 freestyle, Evan Langelund won the 100 butterfly, Benton Greenberg won the 100 freestyle, Ben Shane won the 500 freestyle and Tommy Anderson won the 100 breaststroke.
Badger was also first in the 200 medley relay (Rafe, Anderson, Andreas Scocos, Langelund), the 200 freestyle relay (Greenberg, Langelund, Anderson, Marunde) and the 400 freestyle relay (Greenberg, Biller, Rafe, Marunde).