High school roundup: Indian Trail and Tremper girls soccer teams battle to 1-1 draw

Indian Trail scored in the 70th minute to forge a 1-1 tie with Tremper on Tuesday in a Southeast Conference girls soccer match at Jaskwhich Stadium.
The Trojans took a 1-0 lead in the 33rd minute when Melina Flores converted on a follow-up shot, and the score remained that way into the 70th minute. That's when the Hawks notched the equalizer, as Anna Genz put home a second-effort chance off a corner kick from Jay Gomez.
Indian Trail outshot Tremper, 11-10.
"I am so proud of our girls and how we played (Tuesday) night," Indian Trail coach Drew Baker said. "We possessed, stayed composed, even after giving up the first goal, and put together some great passing combinations that led to great scoring opportunities. The girls worked so hard and played for one another. This was the best 90 minutes of soccer that we have played this season.
"(Tuesday) night was another great game between the two programs, and I would like to give credit to Tremper for its efforts."
Rebecca Hannaman made four saves in net for Indian Trail, and Baker also cited the defensive play of Nami Gerritts, Carissa Phillips and Emma Jiter.
Indian Trail hosts Lake Geneva Badger in non-conference play Friday night, while Tremper also has a non-conference match Friday night against Central at Ameche Field.
Bradford 6, Racine Case 0
The Red Devils were frustrated offensively Tuesday until Riley Strelow scored in the 31st minute to open the floodgates to an SEC victory at Case.
Strelow received a pass from Hannah Tenuta, beat her defender and placed a nice shot down low to get Bradford going, then Strelow scored another goal a minute later. She would add a third later in the match.
Kate Brown, meanwhile, scored the other three goals for the Red Devils.
"You always want your forwards to score, so to see both starting forwards score hat tricks, it's pretty to watch," Bradford coach David Naylor said.
Anna Seymour had two assists for the Red Devils, while Tenuta, Leah Klemp and Ava Litkey each had one.
Maddie Brown made eight saves in net, including a penalty-kick stop with 15 seconds left in the match to preserve the shutout, her third.
"Maddie doesn't always get the credit she deserves," Naylor said. "She is a very good goalkeeper, but on a team scoring lots of goals, the (keeper) isn't always appreciated. But Maddie played outstanding in goal."
Bradford (4-1 overall, 3-0 SEC) plays a non-conference match Saturday at Burlington.
Central 2, Lake Geneva Badger 0
Ani Minic scored on a penalty kick in the 17th minute and Maddie Haubrich scored off a Kiley Cummings assist in the 63rd as the Falcons notched a Southern Lakes Conference shutout win in Paddock Lake on Tuesday.
"It was a strong all-around performance by the team," Central assistant coach Jon Kao said. "Our back line and goalkeeper, Lola Minic, combined for another clean sheet and have yet to surrender a goal in non-tournament play.
"Kiley's and Maddie's combination was an incredible goal. Also impressive were the bench players who were able to contribute valuable minutes and be dangerous against a tough opponent."
Kao specifically cited the play of Sara Parker and Anastasia Sdralis off the bench.
Softball
Shoreland Lutheran 9, St. Joseph 1
The Pacers notched a Metro Classic Conference win over the county rival Lancers on Tuesday at Shoreland.
For St. Joseph, Cami Nyara recorded an impressive 15 strikeouts, despite allowing 11 hits. She walked three and gave up nine runs, though just two of those were earned.
Ellie Schuler led the offense for the Lancers, going 2-for-3 with a double and a RBI, while Nyara, Ellie Fani, Lauren Santarelli, Genna Bernhardt and Abby Ellingsworth each added a hit.
"Cami Nyara pitched an awesome game today," St. Joseph coach Doug Townsend said. "She had good command of her pitches. We failed to put runs on the board to support her effort in the circle."
No stats were available for Shoreland.
The teams are scheduled to play again Thursday at UW-Parkside.
Indian Trail 15, Racine Park 0 (3 inn.)
The host Hawks cruised by the Panthers on Tuesday for their third straight win and finished the first half of the SEC season 9-4 overall and 5-2 in conference play.
Natalie Lother doubled, hit her first homer this season and drove in two runs for Indian Trail. Emma Giese also homered, her fifth, and drove in two, Grace Peltier tripled and drove in a run, Riley Kielan drove in a run and Morgan Fuhrer and Alona Boydston each added a hit.
Skyla Schmidt pitched three perfect innings in the circle with five strikeouts.
"The girls stayed focused and disciplined in the win," Indian Trail coach Matt Bradley said. "These types of games can be easy to lose focus and be undisciplined, but the girls didn’t let that happen. I like our direction heading into the second half of the season."
Bradford 29, Racine Horlick 0 (3 inn.)
Livie Lehmann and Jenna Sykora combined for a three-inning no-hitter in the Red Devils' SEC win Tuesday at Douglas Park in Racine.
Bradford (10-1 overall, 6-1) had 21 hits, including nine for extra bases.
Oak Creek 15, Tremper 0 (4 inn.)
The Trojans dropped an SEC game Tuesday at Oak Creek, which was ranked No. 3 in Division-1 in the latest state coaches poll.
The Knights scored seven runs in the third and seven more in the fourth to break open a game that Tremper trailed just 1-0 going into the bottom of the third.
Riley Grudzielanek pitched a no-hitter for Oak Creek, as Tremper fell to 3-10 overall and 3-4 in the SEC.
Boys tennis
Indian Trail 6, Tremper 1;
Indian Trail 7, Racine Park 0
The Hawks picked up a pair of SEC dual-match wins Tuesday at Indian Trail.
Winning for the Hawks against the Trojans were Martin Blagoev at No. 1 singles, Kristian Blagoev at No. 2 singles, Cole Reigel at No. 3 singles, Andrew Del Real at No. 4 singles, Matteo Franke and Gavin Powell at No. 1 doubles and Calvin Windsor and Kevin Chalastawa at No. 3 doubles.
Tremper, meanwhile, notched a win at No. 2 doubles via the team of Blake Callahan and David McCormick.
Against Park, Indian Trail got wins from Del Real at No. 1 singles, Kristian Blagoev at No. 2 singles, Reigel at No. 3 singles, Tadao Lindsay at No. 4 singles, Franke and Powell at No. 1 doubles, Josh Cao and Ethan Weinstein at No. 2 doubles and Windsor and Chalastawa at No. 3 doubles.
St. Joseph 7, Racine St. Catherine's/Lutheran 0
The Lancers swept a Metro Classic Conference dual match Tuesday at Tremper.
Winning for St. Joseph at singles were Ethan Harron (No. 1) and Ian Bischoff (No. 2), both via 6-0, 6-0 scores. Ethan Esposito (No. 3 singles) and Aaron Borchardt (No. 4 singles) won by default.
At doubles, Matthew Antony and Gio Bosco won at No. 1, Tyler Michel and John Roscioli won at No. 2 and Micah Bischoff and Trevor Reindle won at No. 3.