High school roundup: Indian Trail and Tremper girls soccer teams battle to 1-1 draw

Indian Trail scored in the 70th minute to forge a 1-1 tie with Tremper on Tuesday in a Southeast Conference girls soccer match at Jaskwhich Stadium.

The Trojans took a 1-0 lead in the 33rd minute when Melina Flores converted on a follow-up shot, and the score remained that way into the 70th minute. That's when the Hawks notched the equalizer, as Anna Genz put home a second-effort chance off a corner kick from Jay Gomez.

Indian Trail outshot Tremper, 11-10.

"I am so proud of our girls and how we played (Tuesday) night," Indian Trail coach Drew Baker said. "We possessed, stayed composed, even after giving up the first goal, and put together some great passing combinations that led to great scoring opportunities. The girls worked so hard and played for one another. This was the best 90 minutes of soccer that we have played this season.

"(Tuesday) night was another great game between the two programs, and I would like to give credit to Tremper for its efforts."

Rebecca Hannaman made four saves in net for Indian Trail, and Baker also cited the defensive play of Nami Gerritts, Carissa Phillips and Emma Jiter.