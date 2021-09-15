High school roundup: Indian Trail beats Tremper in Southeast Conference girls volleyball action

"Though we didn’t get the results we were hoping for, we played the best volleyball we have played all season," Bradford coach Kyle Yackley said. "We made some adjustments to our lineup and they seemed to work. We had our chances in each set, but we didn’t catch many breaks. That’s just how it goes sometimes."

Central 3, Waterford 1

The Falcons notched a four-set victory in Tuesday's Southern Lakes Conference battle in Paddock Lake by scores of 25-15, 25-23, 22-25, 25-20.

Central was led by Lauren Foerster (26 kills, three aces, eight digs), Karis Bridleman (nine kills, five aces, 12 digs), Shelby Fabbri (19 digs) and Sydney Selburg (40 assists).

Both the Falcons and Wolverines are now 2-1 in SLC play.

"It was a great atmosphere to be back on our home court and to have a crowd present," Central coach Megan Awe said. "Kudos to Waterford. They are a strong serving team and have some strong pins that can generate offense and put up a strong block. With that, we knew we had to serve aggressively and buckle down in serve-receive so we could run our offense efficiently.

"(Tuesday) night was a team effort, every player owned their roles and we really buckled down in serve-receive and defense."