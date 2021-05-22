High school roundup: Indian Trail boys tennis team rolls to SEC win over Oak Creek

Softball

Bradford 5, Union Grove 3

The Red Devils, ranked No. 7 in Division-1 in the latest state coaches poll, scored a run in the bottom of the fifth and another in the bottom of the sixth to hold off the Broncos on Friday for a non-conference win at Bullen Middle School.

Bradford got out to a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first courtesy of a triple by Chloe Garofalo and a double by Jenna Schnabel, who finished 2-for-3 with an RBI. Mya Robinson also had two hits and an RBI for the Red Devils, Livie Lehmann drove in two, Rachael Madsen drove in one and Garofalo made a fantastic over-the-shoulder catch in the top of the seventh with the tying run at the plate.

Lehmann worked six innings in the circle to get the win and improve to 8-0, allowing three runs (one earned) on six hits with a walk and two strikeouts. Jenna Sykora worked a scoreless seventh for the save, as Bradford improved to 12-1.

"This was an exciting high school softball game, and our players once again found a way to finish on top against a quality opponent," Bradford coach John Ruffolo said.

St. Joseph 4, Christian Life 1