High school roundup: Indian Trail boys tennis team rolls to SEC win over Oak Creek

The Indian Trail boys tennis team won six of seven flights Thursday to cruise to a 6-1 victory over Oak Creek in a Southeast Conference dual match at Indian Trail.
The Hawks won all four singles matches, as Martin Blagoev defeated Nil Massaneda, 6-0, 6-1, at No. 1 and Kristian Blagoev defeated Aleix Massaneda, 6-2, 6-0, at No. 2.
At No. 3 singles, meanwhile, Cole Reigel cruised to a 6-1, 6-1, defeat of Jacob Rottmann, and at No. 4 singles, Andrew Del Real defeated Jack Fadness in straight sets, 6-0, 6-1.
At No. 1 doubles, the Hawks' team of Matteo Franke and Gavin Powell defeated the Knights, 6-3, 6-4. Names for the Knights were unavailable. And at No. 3 doubles for Indian Trail, Calvin Windsor and Kevin Chalastawa defeated Cameron Schneider and Andrew Schuerman, 6-1, 7-6 (2).
Oak Creek's lone win came at No. 2 doubles, as Tyler Rottmann and Trevor Holten defeated Indian Trail's Josh Cao and Ethan Weinstein, 6-1, 6-0.
Central 6, Waterford 1
The Falcons won six of seven flights to beat the Wolverines on Thursday in a Southern Lakes Conference dual match.
Winning for Central in singles were Christos Dovas (No. 1), Reid Glassen (No. 2) and Brett Hanke (No. 3).
Winning for Central in doubles were Ben Marecek and John Kinzler (No. 1), Luke Hanke and Jake Hanke (No. 2) and Andrei Kuvshinikov and Steven Verhaalen (No. 3).
Softball
Bradford 5, Union Grove 3
The Red Devils, ranked No. 7 in Division-1 in the latest state coaches poll, scored a run in the bottom of the fifth and another in the bottom of the sixth to hold off the Broncos on Friday for a non-conference win at Bullen Middle School.
Bradford got out to a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first courtesy of a triple by Chloe Garofalo and a double by Jenna Schnabel, who finished 2-for-3 with an RBI. Mya Robinson also had two hits and an RBI for the Red Devils, Livie Lehmann drove in two, Rachael Madsen drove in one and Garofalo made a fantastic over-the-shoulder catch in the top of the seventh with the tying run at the plate.
Lehmann worked six innings in the circle to get the win and improve to 8-0, allowing three runs (one earned) on six hits with a walk and two strikeouts. Jenna Sykora worked a scoreless seventh for the save, as Bradford improved to 12-1.
"This was an exciting high school softball game, and our players once again found a way to finish on top against a quality opponent," Bradford coach John Ruffolo said.
St. Joseph 4, Christian Life 1
The Lancers got a 15-strikeout performance from Cami Nyara, her second in three games, to defeat the Eagles on Friday in a non-conference game at UW-Parkside.
Nyara worked all seven innings and allowed an unearned run on just one hit and three walks.
Offensively for St. Joseph, Ellie Fani was 2-for-4 with a triple and a run, Ellen Santarelli went 2-for-3 with a double, Alyssa Hubli was 2-for-3 with a double, a run and an RBI and Abby Ellingsworth added two hits.
Ashlie Miles pitched a strong game for CLS, allowing four runs on nine hits with no walks and seven strikeouts.