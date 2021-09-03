High school roundup: Indian Trail hosts girls volleyball quadrangular

The Indian Trail girls volleyball team hosted a quadrangular Thursday night that included Tremper and Christian Life, in addition to the Hawks.
Indian Trail went 2-1 in its three matches, as the Hawks defeated Racine Horlick (25-15, 25-19) and Tremper (25-20, 25-17) and were defeated by Christian Life (23-25, 25-17, 15-5).
Alyssa Ray totaled 16 aces on the night for the Hawks, including a single-match school record of 12 against Horlick, to go with 48 assists. Mia Johnson had 24 digs, Avery Longrie tallied 27 kills and Callesta Styles had five blocks.
Tremper, meanwhile finished 1-2, as the Trojans beat Horlick (25-22, 25-23) and were beaten by Tremper and Christian Life (25-21, 25-7).
Leading the Trojans were Megan Jankowski (14 kills, 10 digs, two aces), Kasie Kahl (eight kills) and Meghan Ignarski (six kills, two blocks).
"We found important areas we need to improve on this season," Tremper coach Ashley Pecha said. "We need to hold ourselves accountable and play the volleyball we know how to play. We cannot let the team on the other side of the net dictate both our physical and mental game. We need to learn how to adapt, battle under pressure and compete consistently."
No further information was submitted for CLS.
Boys volleyball
Indian Trail 3, Franklin 1
Playing in front of a crowd Wednesday night for the first time since October 2019, the Hawks opened their Southeast Conference slate with a 25-15, 25-18, 21-25, 25-14 home win over the Sabers.
Senior right-side hitter Nathan Hill (16 kills, .550 hitting percentage) and senior setter Zander Feudner (34 assists) provided a terrific combination for Indian Trail.
"Nathan and Zander had a connection that we had not seen all year," Indian Trail coach Brian Sharkey said. "Zander knew the right time to set him, and Nathan took care of the rest."
Other statistical leaders for the Hawks were sophomore Ben Dankert, junior libero Jackson Tirado (11 digs), junior outside hitter Jackson Wilhelmson (13 kills) and senior outside hitter Jack Esser (10 kills).
"It's a great feeling to get that first conference win under our belt against a good Franklin squad," Sharkey said.
Indian Trail (3-5 overall) will compete Saturday in the Brookfield East Invitational.
Girls golf
Central 171, Waterford 234
Led by medalist Kylie Walker's 31, the Falcons notched a Southern Lakes Conference dual-meet win over the Wolverines on Thursday at Brighton Dale Links.
Katelyn Walker fired a 41 for Central, while Elle O'Reilly shot a 46 and Carly Lois and Chloe Brown each carded a 47.
Girls tennis
Indian Trail 6, Racine Case 1
The host Hawks rolled to an SEC dual-match win on Thursday.
Winning at singles for Indian Trail were Lainy Ristau (No. 1), Olivia Roberts (No. 3) and Srisupraja Kandrakota (No. 4).
Winning at doubles were Victoria Rizzo and Mia Franke (No. 1), Annie Konicki and Bella Greno (No. 2) and Lily Peterson and Taylor Wilmot (No. 3).
Cross country
Christian Life's Alex St. John finished first in the boys field with a time of 19 minutes, 25 seconds in a triangular meet with Burlington Catholic Central and Racine St. Catherine's at Case Eagle Park in Rochester on Thursday.
No other information was available.