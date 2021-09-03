High school roundup: Indian Trail hosts girls volleyball quadrangular

The Indian Trail girls volleyball team hosted a quadrangular Thursday night that included Tremper and Christian Life, in addition to the Hawks.

Indian Trail went 2-1 in its three matches, as the Hawks defeated Racine Horlick (25-15, 25-19) and Tremper (25-20, 25-17) and were defeated by Christian Life (23-25, 25-17, 15-5).

Alyssa Ray totaled 16 aces on the night for the Hawks, including a single-match school record of 12 against Horlick, to go with 48 assists. Mia Johnson had 24 digs, Avery Longrie tallied 27 kills and Callesta Styles had five blocks.

Tremper, meanwhile finished 1-2, as the Trojans beat Horlick (25-22, 25-23) and were beaten by Tremper and Christian Life (25-21, 25-7).

Leading the Trojans were Megan Jankowski (14 kills, 10 digs, two aces), Kasie Kahl (eight kills) and Meghan Ignarski (six kills, two blocks).

"We found important areas we need to improve on this season," Tremper coach Ashley Pecha said. "We need to hold ourselves accountable and play the volleyball we know how to play. We cannot let the team on the other side of the net dictate both our physical and mental game. We need to learn how to adapt, battle under pressure and compete consistently."

No further information was submitted for CLS.