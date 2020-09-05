 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school roundup: Indian Trail hosts Tremper in SEC girls golf dual
View Comments
High School Roundup

High school roundup: Indian Trail hosts Tremper in SEC girls golf dual

{{featured_button_text}}
Sports banner

Indian Trail hosted Tremper in a Southeast Conference girls golf dual match at Petrifying Springs Golf Course on Friday.

It was the first competition for both programs, which are led by first-year coaches.

"It was great to get out on the course and play competitive golf again," Tremper coach Nick Myers said. "We've only been able to have four team practices since the WIAA cleared girls golf for participation, and the girls are thrilled they get to have a season."

The Trojans shot a team score of 214, led by senior Katie Peltz and sophomore Phina Troha, who each fired a 50. Other scores for Tremper were posted by senior Madison Kushner (55), freshman Rebecca Susmilch (59) and senior Kelsey Cantrell (62).

No scores were reported for Indian Trail.

Cross country

The Wilmot cross country team hosted Union Grove in a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet Friday.

The Wilmot boys edged Union Grove by three points, led by freshman Cael Handorf's third-place finish. Sophomores Kieran Kendall (fourth), Josh Melka (sixth) and Caleb Bruley (seventh) and senior Christian Obertin (ninth) also scored for Wilmot.

The Wilmot girls, meanwhile, were paced by sophomore Amber Blount's fourth-place finish. Senior Helena Gomez, sophomores Olivia Raymond and Emilee Olenick and junior Ruth Ake also scored for the Panthers.

COLLECTION: All-Decade Boys Basketball Team, Moments of the Decade

With a new decade upon us (and time on his hands due to the COVID-19 pandemic), Kenosha News Sports Editor Mike Johnson figured there'd never be a better time to do Kenosha County All-Decade teams than right now.

Over the next weeks and months, he will be unveiling the top athletes to grace the fields, courts and gyms of Kenosha high school sports during the 2010s.

Here are the athletes who have been featured so far.

1 of 6
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert