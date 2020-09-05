High school roundup: Indian Trail hosts Tremper in SEC girls golf dual

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Indian Trail hosted Tremper in a Southeast Conference girls golf dual match at Petrifying Springs Golf Course on Friday.

It was the first competition for both programs, which are led by first-year coaches.

"It was great to get out on the course and play competitive golf again," Tremper coach Nick Myers said. "We've only been able to have four team practices since the WIAA cleared girls golf for participation, and the girls are thrilled they get to have a season."

The Trojans shot a team score of 214, led by senior Katie Peltz and sophomore Phina Troha, who each fired a 50. Other scores for Tremper were posted by senior Madison Kushner (55), freshman Rebecca Susmilch (59) and senior Kelsey Cantrell (62).

No scores were reported for Indian Trail.

Cross country

The Wilmot cross country team hosted Union Grove in a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet Friday.

The Wilmot boys edged Union Grove by three points, led by freshman Cael Handorf's third-place finish. Sophomores Kieran Kendall (fourth), Josh Melka (sixth) and Caleb Bruley (seventh) and senior Christian Obertin (ninth) also scored for Wilmot.