High school roundup: Indian Trail sweeps Tremper in boys volleyball

St. Joseph dominated the stat sheet with 19 shots (seven on goal) and seven corner kicks, while allowing just two shots (one on goal).

But the match remained scoreless at halftime before Andrew Alia got the Lancers on the board in the 58th minute. Thomas More, however, got the equalizer with less than 10 minutes left in the match on its only shot on goal.

"The team played exceptional at every level of the field," St. Joseph assistant coach Raul Chavez-Gutierrez said. "We were unlucky on a couple of scoring opportunities and in giving up the equalizer, but the effort and team play was outstanding.”

Chavez-Gutierrez also cited the strong play of Matt Schulte, James Zematis, Caiden Lecce and Peter Visconti.

Whitefish Bay Dominican 3, Shoreland Lutheran 1

The Pacers were hampered by a slow start Wednesday in a Metro Classic loss to the Knights, ranked No. 8 in Division-4 in the latest state coaches poll, in a match played at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.

Dominican scored in the fifth, 25th and 37th minutes for a 3-0 lead before Shoreland got on the board in the 73rd minute when Gabriel Salvidar converted on a Soren Smith assist.