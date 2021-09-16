High school roundup: Indian Trail sweeps Tremper in boys volleyball

The Indian Trail boys volleyball team posted a 25-17, 25-23, 25-20 sweep in a Southeast Conference match at crosstown rival Tremper on Wednesday night.
The Hawks committed 27 hitting and service errors, but they were able to persevere to improve to 6-8 overall and 3-0 in the SEC.
"We couldn't get into a good rhythm throughout the course of the night, and there were a lot of reasons for that," Indian Trail coach Brian Sharkey said. "But our offensive efficiency carried us through when we needed it."
Leading Indian Trail were Nathan Hill (15 kills), Jack Esser (12 Kills) and Jackson Wilhelmson (nine kills). Zander Feudner distributed a team-hit 33 assists, while Ben Dankert and Jackson Tirado both tallied three aces.
No other information was submitted to the News for Tremper as of Thursday afternoon.
Racine Case 3, Bradford 0
The Eagles notched an SEC sweep at the Bradford Fieldhouse on Wednesday.
No other information was submitted to the News as of Thursday afternoon.
Boys soccer
St. Joseph 1, St. Thomas More 1
The Lancers and Cavaliers plays to a Metro Classic Conference draw on Wednesday in Milwaukee.
St. Joseph dominated the stat sheet with 19 shots (seven on goal) and seven corner kicks, while allowing just two shots (one on goal).
But the match remained scoreless at halftime before Andrew Alia got the Lancers on the board in the 58th minute. Thomas More, however, got the equalizer with less than 10 minutes left in the match on its only shot on goal.
"The team played exceptional at every level of the field," St. Joseph assistant coach Raul Chavez-Gutierrez said. "We were unlucky on a couple of scoring opportunities and in giving up the equalizer, but the effort and team play was outstanding.”
Chavez-Gutierrez also cited the strong play of Matt Schulte, James Zematis, Caiden Lecce and Peter Visconti.
Whitefish Bay Dominican 3, Shoreland Lutheran 1
The Pacers were hampered by a slow start Wednesday in a Metro Classic loss to the Knights, ranked No. 8 in Division-4 in the latest state coaches poll, in a match played at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.
Dominican scored in the fifth, 25th and 37th minutes for a 3-0 lead before Shoreland got on the board in the 73rd minute when Gabriel Salvidar converted on a Soren Smith assist.
The Knights had 22 shots, 12 of them on goal, while the Pacers (2-4 overall, 1-1 Metro Classic) totaled 16, seven of them on goal.
"We had a sluggish team start that we never could fully recover from," Shoreland coach Dan Hahm said. "And when we found spurts of intensity that put us in scoring opportunities, we found shots going wide or found the Dominican keeper."