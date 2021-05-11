High school roundup: Indian Trail's Moore wins medalist honors at Southeast Conference Mini-Meet

Indian Trail senior Dylan Moore fired a 36 to win medalist honors Monday at Meadowbrook Country Club in Racine in the fifth Southeast Conference Mini-Meet of the season for boys golf.
The Hawks carded a team total of 166 to finish just a stroke behind Racine Case, which had the top team score at 165.
Also for Indian Trail, Alex Martin shot a 41, Tyler Fisel carded a 43, AJ Hamelink shot a 46 and Ean Clyne had a 53.
Tremper, meanwhile, placed fifth in the team standings at 191. Marco Conforti led the Trojans with a 43, Tyler Dahl shot a 47, Owen DeRousse carded a 49, Kamden Logan shot a 52 and Tyson Baldwin had a 54.
Bradford had just two golfers and didn't have a complete score in the team standings. Mitchell Swanson shot a 50 and Dominic Manna had a 65 for the Red Devils.
Franklin was third in the team standings at 173, Oak Creek was fourth at 188, Racine Horlick was sixth at 207 and Racine Park joined Bradford with an incomplete team score.
The sixth SEC Mini-Meet of the season is Thursday at Johnson Park Golf Course in Racine.
Softball
Burlington 2, Indian Trail 1
In a pitcher's duel between the Hawks' Skylar Schmidt and the Demons' Morgan Klein, Indian Trail dropped its third straight game in non-conference action Monday at Burlington to fall to 6-3.
Schmidt worked six innings and allowed two runs on five hits with two walks and eight strikeouts. But Klein was just a bit sharper, allowing a run on four hits with two walks and eight strikeouts.
Emma Giese's solo homer in the top of the fourth accounted for Indian Trail's lone run, and Morgan Fuhrer added two hits for the Hawks.
"It was a tough loss, but we played well against another top pitcher," Indian Trail coach Matt Bradley said. "Skylar gave us an amazing effort, we just need to get the bats going again. I think facing strong pitching will pay off for us in the long run."
Indian Trail was scheduled to face Bradford in Southeast Conference play Tuesday at Bullen Middle School. That game ended too late to be included in Wednesday's edition of the News.
Christian Life 10, Brookfield Academy 0 (5 inn.)
Ashlie Miles threw a five-inning shutout as the Eagles won a Midwest Classic Conference game in Brookfield on Monday.
Ashley Plapp went 2-for-3 and Elisabeth Edwards added a two-run double at the plate for CLS, which was scheduled to host Living Word Lutheran on Tuesday at CYC Park. That game ended too late to be included in Wednesday's edition of the News.
Girls soccer
St. Joseph 7, Racine Lutheran 0
In a game played under the lights and to honor the team's seniors, the Lancers cruised to a Metro Classic Conference victory Monday at Ameche Field.
Martina Harrington scored three goals for St. Joseph, while Allie Prochnow, Ava Rizzitano, Katelyn Vitkus and Sydney Antonneau each scored one. Elizabeth Russert also had an assist on a corner kick as the Lancers improved to 2-0 in the Metro Classic.
St. Joseph coach Gino Alia cited his seniors, Antonneau, Madison Leinenweber, Molly Morrow, Elizabeth Sobczak, Jenica Angel-Dahlquist and Savannah Reed, who were freshmen when the Lancers won the WIAA Division-4 state title in 2018.
"They know what it takes to find success," Alia said. "(Monday) night was our chance to say thank you, and the effort and positive attitude displayed reflects well of those seniors."
It also wrapped up a stretch of four games in six days for St. Joseph, which next plays Wednesday against St. Thomas More at Anderson Park/Troha Fields before a big Metro Classic showdown Friday night at Shoreland Lutheran.
Shoreland Lutheran 7, Greendale Martin Luther 1
The Pacers scored three times off corner kicks and got back on track Monday with a Metro Classic win in Greendale.
Shoreland improved to 2-1 overall and 2-0 in conference play, as Yasmine Van De Water, Julia Heathcock and Kaylee Carter each scored twice and Ashley Adams added a late goal. Heathcock also notched two assists and Shay Lange and Nadiah Ali each had one.
Cami Lowman made four saves in net for Shoreland, which is scheduled to host Racine Lutheran on Wednesday before Friday's big match against St. Joseph.