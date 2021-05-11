High school roundup: Indian Trail's Moore wins medalist honors at Southeast Conference Mini-Meet

In a game played under the lights and to honor the team's seniors, the Lancers cruised to a Metro Classic Conference victory Monday at Ameche Field.

Martina Harrington scored three goals for St. Joseph, while Allie Prochnow, Ava Rizzitano, Katelyn Vitkus and Sydney Antonneau each scored one. Elizabeth Russert also had an assist on a corner kick as the Lancers improved to 2-0 in the Metro Classic.

St. Joseph coach Gino Alia cited his seniors, Antonneau, Madison Leinenweber, Molly Morrow, Elizabeth Sobczak, Jenica Angel-Dahlquist and Savannah Reed, who were freshmen when the Lancers won the WIAA Division-4 state title in 2018.

"They know what it takes to find success," Alia said. "(Monday) night was our chance to say thank you, and the effort and positive attitude displayed reflects well of those seniors."

It also wrapped up a stretch of four games in six days for St. Joseph, which next plays Wednesday against St. Thomas More at Anderson Park/Troha Fields before a big Metro Classic showdown Friday night at Shoreland Lutheran.

Shoreland Lutheran 7, Greendale Martin Luther 1

The Pacers scored three times off corner kicks and got back on track Monday with a Metro Classic win in Greendale.