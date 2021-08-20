High school roundup: Litkey records eagle on way to 82 for Bradford girls golf team

Ava Litkey had quite a round for the Bradford girls golf team on Thursday.
The junior recorded an eagle on the par-5, 404-yard second hole at Oakwood Park Golf Course in Franklin on her way to a 18-hole total of 82 and a tie for second place in the Oak Creek Invite.
Litkey carded a sizzling 38 on the front nine and a 44 on the back to match the 82 of Franklin's Kjerstin Bartell. They finished three shots back of Brookfield East's Madison Haugen, who claimed medalist honors with a 79.
Also for the Red Devils, senior Jenna Hutchings carded a 133 (63-70), while senior Skyler Battersby had to withdraw due to an injury.
Indian Trail was also in the meet, as Breanna Witt (54-58) and Morgan Calhoun (56-56) each shot a 112 for the Hawks, Bailey Schumann carded a 122 (60-62) and Annie Hermann had a 132 (68-64).
Franklin won the team title in the event.
Girls tennis
Tremper 7, Wilmot 0
The Trojans defeated the Panthers in a non-conference dual match Wednesday at Wilmot.
In singles, Tremper's Isabella Gentz defeated Wilmot's Gianna Abbate, 6-2, 6-2, at No. 1, Tremper's Anna McCormick defeated Wilmot's Maddie Hansen, 6-2, 6-2, at No. 2, Tremper's Helen Bergeson defeated Wilmot's Rachael Pofahl, 6-0, 6-0, at No. 3 and Tremper's Savannah Keaskowski defeated Wilmot's Mary Catherine Slagle, 6-3, 6-1, at No. 4.
In doubles, Tremper's Allison Renner and Leah Weisinger beat Wilmot's Kelsey Smyk and Madeline Haug, 6-4, 6-1, at No. 1, Tremper's Isabelle Capadarco and Drue DeBettignies beat Wilmot's Marissa Dowell and Emily Runge, 6-0, 6-1, at No. 2 and Tremper's Ava Lindquist and Rylee Pearson beat Wilmot's Shaylee Hamm and Taylor Dale, 6-4, 6-1, at No. 3.
Shorewood 5, St. Joseph 2
The Lancers dropped a dual match at Indian Trail on Thursday.
Winning for St. Joseph were Bella Rizzo at No. 2 singles and Lauren Palmieri at No. 3 singles.
Rizzo defeated Shorewood's Leah Rodriguez, 6-2, 6-3, while Palmieri defeated Shorewood's Chloe Osborn, 6-3, 7-5.
Also playing for the Lancers were Casey Mayer (No. 1 singles), Kate Bernhardt (No. 4 singles), Grace Boyd and Aliyah Rivera (No. 1 doubles), Kamryn Hoppe and Miranda Holverson (No. 2 doubles) and Hannah Jucius and Jena Jucius (No. 3 doubles).