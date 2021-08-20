High school roundup: Litkey records eagle on way to 82 for Bradford girls golf team

Ava Litkey had quite a round for the Bradford girls golf team on Thursday.

The junior recorded an eagle on the par-5, 404-yard second hole at Oakwood Park Golf Course in Franklin on her way to a 18-hole total of 82 and a tie for second place in the Oak Creek Invite.

Litkey carded a sizzling 38 on the front nine and a 44 on the back to match the 82 of Franklin's Kjerstin Bartell. They finished three shots back of Brookfield East's Madison Haugen, who claimed medalist honors with a 79.

Also for the Red Devils, senior Jenna Hutchings carded a 133 (63-70), while senior Skyler Battersby had to withdraw due to an injury.

Indian Trail was also in the meet, as Breanna Witt (54-58) and Morgan Calhoun (56-56) each shot a 112 for the Hawks, Bailey Schumann carded a 122 (60-62) and Annie Hermann had a 132 (68-64).

Franklin won the team title in the event.

Girls tennis

Tremper 7, Wilmot 0

The Trojans defeated the Panthers in a non-conference dual match Wednesday at Wilmot.