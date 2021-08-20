 Skip to main content
High school roundup: Litkey records eagle on way to 82 for Bradford girls golf team
High Schools

High school roundup: Litkey records eagle on way to 82 for Bradford girls golf team

GOLF MINI MEET

Bradford's Ava Litkey putts on the 10th hole of Petrifying Springs Golf Course during a Southeast Conference Girls Golf Mini-Meet on Wednesday. On Thursday in the Oak Creek Invite at Oakwood Park Golf Course in Franklin, Litkey recorded an eagle en route to shooting an 82.

 SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News

Ava Litkey had quite a round for the Bradford girls golf team on Thursday.

The junior recorded an eagle on the par-5, 404-yard second hole at Oakwood Park Golf Course in Franklin on her way to a 18-hole total of 82 and a tie for second place in the Oak Creek Invite.

Litkey carded a sizzling 38 on the front nine and a 44 on the back to match the 82 of Franklin's Kjerstin Bartell. They finished three shots back of Brookfield East's Madison Haugen, who claimed medalist honors with a 79.

Also for the Red Devils, senior Jenna Hutchings carded a 133 (63-70), while senior Skyler Battersby had to withdraw due to an injury.

Indian Trail was also in the meet, as Breanna Witt (54-58) and Morgan Calhoun (56-56) each shot a 112 for the Hawks, Bailey Schumann carded a 122 (60-62) and Annie Hermann had a 132 (68-64).

Franklin won the team title in the event.

Girls tennis

Tremper 7, Wilmot 0

The Trojans defeated the Panthers in a non-conference dual match Wednesday at Wilmot.

In singles, Tremper's Isabella Gentz defeated Wilmot's Gianna Abbate, 6-2, 6-2, at No. 1, Tremper's Anna McCormick defeated Wilmot's Maddie Hansen, 6-2, 6-2, at No. 2, Tremper's Helen Bergeson defeated Wilmot's Rachael Pofahl, 6-0, 6-0, at No. 3 and Tremper's Savannah Keaskowski defeated Wilmot's Mary Catherine Slagle, 6-3, 6-1, at No. 4.

In doubles, Tremper's Allison Renner and Leah Weisinger beat Wilmot's Kelsey Smyk and Madeline Haug, 6-4, 6-1, at No. 1, Tremper's Isabelle Capadarco and Drue DeBettignies beat Wilmot's Marissa Dowell and Emily Runge, 6-0, 6-1, at No. 2 and Tremper's Ava Lindquist and Rylee Pearson beat Wilmot's Shaylee Hamm and Taylor Dale, 6-4, 6-1, at No. 3.

Shorewood 5, St. Joseph 2

The Lancers dropped a dual match at Indian Trail on Thursday.

Winning for St. Joseph were Bella Rizzo at No. 2 singles and Lauren Palmieri at No. 3 singles.

Rizzo defeated Shorewood's Leah Rodriguez, 6-2, 6-3, while Palmieri defeated Shorewood's Chloe Osborn, 6-3, 7-5.

Also playing for the Lancers were Casey Mayer (No. 1 singles), Kate Bernhardt (No. 4 singles), Grace Boyd and Aliyah Rivera (No. 1 doubles), Kamryn Hoppe and Miranda Holverson (No. 2 doubles) and Hannah Jucius and Jena Jucius (No. 3 doubles).

Caden Tolefree talks about St. Joseph’s Week 1 win.

IN PHOTOS: The Bradford football team runs its first day of practice for the 2021 season

1 of 9
