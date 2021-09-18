High school roundup: Meier finishes fourth to lead Indian Trail boys at Angel Cross Country Invite

In a very large contingent of runners Saturday morning, Indian Trail senior Keegan Meier raced to a fourth-place finish in the 227-runner boys field at the Racine St. Catherine's Invite, held at UW-Parkside's Wayne E. Dannehl National Cross Country Course.
Meier posted a time of 16 minutes, 29.6 seconds, finishing only behind first-place Waukesha North senior Patrick Willis (15:25.8), Wisconsin Lutheran junior Silas Ebeling (16:16.3) and Menomonee Falls senior Braden Reigstad (16:22.1).
With Meier leading the way, the Hawks finished second in the 34-team boys standings with 79 points, just 13 points higher than first-place Wisconsin Lutheran's 66.
Also scoring for the Indian Trail boys were senior Chad Helmke (13th, 16:59.9), senior Gabe Islas (16th, 17:07.5), freshman Remy Strichartz (17th, 17:08.8) and sophomore Holden Forgette (32nd, 17:30.8).
Central, meanwhile, placed eighth in the boys team standings, led by seniors Dan Koffen (46th, 17:50.2) and Steven Verhaalen (47th, 17:50.4).
For Bradford, which finished 15th in the team standings, senior Noah Bliss placed 33rd in 17:35.2 and junior Eli Fredrickson was 57th in 18:04.1.
St. Joseph and Christian Life were also in the boys field, as the Lancers were led by junior Aidan Mullen's 87th-place finish in 18:46.6 and the Eagles were led by sophomore Alex St. John's 123rd-place finish in 19:29.
In the girls field, meanwhile, Indian Trail finished third among 21 teams with 131 points, behind only Brookfield Central (52) and New Berlin Eisenhower (123).
Junior Alissa Taylor led the Hawks' contingent by placing 17th overall in the 160-runner girls field with a time of 20:45.4, while sophomore Kate Herrmann (21st, 20:56.6), sophomore Audrey Shreve (29th, 21:10.7), senior Payton Scoggin (34th, 21:32.7) and sophomore Rachel Helmke (49th, 22:07.9) rounded out Indian Trail's scoring.
For Bradford, which didn't have enough girls competitors to post a team score, senior Reaghan Spencer placed 51st individually with a time of 22:13.4 and junior Simona Tenuta was 59th in 22:28.2.
Central, meanwhile, placed 16th in the girls team standings, as senior Ariana Eiler finished 38th in 21:48.3 and sophomore Margaret Gillmore finished 46th in 22:00.3.
St. Joseph also placed in the girls team standings and finished 21st, led by junior Hannah Shibilski (104th, 24:03.9) and sophomore Stella Matteucci (110th, 24:23.2).
Oak Creek senior Isabela Ross finished first overall in the girls field in 18:14.8.
Girls golf
Janesville Parker Invitational
Led by Kylie Walker, who placed third in the individual standings, Central finished third out of 17 teams Saturday at Riverside Golf Course in Janesville.
Walker fired an 18-hole total of 70 (35-35), just a stroke behind Janesville Craig's Mya Nicholson and Union Grove's Norah Roberts, who each shot a 69, though Nicholson claimed medalist honors via tiebreaker.
As a team, the Falcons totaled a 317, which tied them with Union Grove behind only Middleton's 308. The Broncos, however, finished in second and the Falcons were third via tiebreaker.
Katelyn Walker also finished in the top 10 for Central, tying for 10th with a 78 (38-40). Also for the Falcons, Elle O'Reilly shot an 84 (47-37), Chloe Brown carded an 85 (44-41) and Carly Lois shot an 89 (43-46).
Girls volleyball
Watertown Invite
Bradford finished 0-5 in the tournament on Saturday, as the Red Devils were defeated by DeForest, Whitnall and Watertown in pool play and De Pere and Whitnall again in the crossover matches.
On the day, Ally Eckel led Bradford with 47 assists and 14 digs, Nevaeh Thomas totaled 29 kills and 28 digs, Aubrey Strelow notched 37 digs, Kate Yackley added 20 digs and Ella Cannady chipped in 12 kills.
"For the third straight weekend, we used different lineups since we didn’t have our full roster due to scheduling conflicts," Bradford coach Kyle Yackley said. "The last two weekends we handled it better than we did (Saturday). Also, the level of competition was better than the last two weekends.
"As a team, we need to do a better job of handing adversity and having true mental toughness."
Girls swimming
Blackhawk Invite
Mackenzie Thomas, a sophomore at Central, helped lead the Badger Combined co-op team to a second-place finish Saturday at Fort Atkinson.
Thomas placed third in the 50-yard freestyle (24.9) and fourth in the 100 breaststroke (1:11.08) and was also part of the Badgers' winning 200 medley (1:50.89) and 200 freestyle (1:38.87) relay teams.
Central junior Zoe McNeill was also on the 200 freestyle relay team and placed third individually in the 100 butterfly (1:05.28).