High school roundup: Meier finishes fourth to lead Indian Trail boys at Angel Cross Country Invite

Walker fired an 18-hole total of 70 (35-35), just a stroke behind Janesville Craig's Mya Nicholson and Union Grove's Norah Roberts, who each shot a 69, though Nicholson claimed medalist honors via tiebreaker.

As a team, the Falcons totaled a 317, which tied them with Union Grove behind only Middleton's 308. The Broncos, however, finished in second and the Falcons were third via tiebreaker.

Katelyn Walker also finished in the top 10 for Central, tying for 10th with a 78 (38-40). Also for the Falcons, Elle O'Reilly shot an 84 (47-37), Chloe Brown carded an 85 (44-41) and Carly Lois shot an 89 (43-46).

Girls volleyball

Watertown Invite

Bradford finished 0-5 in the tournament on Saturday, as the Red Devils were defeated by DeForest, Whitnall and Watertown in pool play and De Pere and Whitnall again in the crossover matches.

On the day, Ally Eckel led Bradford with 47 assists and 14 digs, Nevaeh Thomas totaled 29 kills and 28 digs, Aubrey Strelow notched 37 digs, Kate Yackley added 20 digs and Ella Cannady chipped in 12 kills.