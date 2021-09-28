High school roundup: Meier leads Indian Trail boys XC team to 4th-place finish at Midwest Invite

Led by senior Keegan Meier, Indian Trail finished fourth among 44 boys cross country teams that posted scores in a huge field during Saturday's Midwest Invitational at Blackhawk Golf Course in Janesville.
Meier finished 29th individually out of 299 boys finishers with a time of 16 minutes, 26.6 seconds, while freshman teammate Remy Strichartz placed 34th with a time of 16:30.1.
Also scoring for the Hawks in the boys field, senior Nick Fonk finished 53rd (16:52.2), senior Chad Helmke placed 57th (16:54.3) and senior Gabe Islas placed 71st (17:01.3).
The Indian Trail boys totaled 244 points as a team, behind only Mequon Homestead (98), Warren of Gurnee, Ill. (120) and Milwaukee Marquette (207).
Bradford also competed in the invite and finished 29th in the boys field with 774 points.
Scoring for the Red Devils were senior Noah Bliss (74th, 17:03), junior Zackery Meyer (102nd, 17:23), junior Eli Fredrickson (156th, 17:58.3), junior Danny Torresin (224th, 18:44.7) and junior Owen Erickson (226th, 18:45.4).
Warren senior Luke Wiley was the top boys finisher with a time of 15:05.
In the girls field, meanwhile, Indian Trail finished 15th out of 35 teams that scored with 406 points, while Bradford did not have enough girls runners to post a team score.
For the Hawks, sophomore Audre Shreve was 53rd out of 248 girls finishers with a time of 20:25.8, junior Alissa Taylor was 58th (20:27.9), sophomore Kate Herrmann finished 66th (20:30), senior Payton Scoggin was 106th (21:00.4) and sophomore Rachel Helmke finished 134th (21:24.6).
For Bradford, senior Reaghan Spencer competed and finished 110th (21:03.2) and junior Kaila Stibeck finished 161st (21:46).
Monona Grove freshman Mackenzie Babcock was the top girls finisher (17:54.4), while Hinsdale Central (Ill.) was first in the girls team standings with 63 points.
Bradford and Indian Trail will next compete with Tremper, Central, Wilmot, Shoreland Lutheran, St. Joseph and Christian Life in the Kenosha County Invitational on Thursday at UW-Parkside's Wayne E. Dannehl National Cross Country Course. The girls race will begin at 4:15 p.m., with the boys race set to begin at 5.
Boys volleyball
Indian Trail Invite
The Hawks knocked off a ranked opponent en route to winning their own invite on Saturday at Indian Trail.
Indian Trail won four matches on the weekend to improve to 13-11 overall. The Hawks opened with a 25-20, 25-17 win over Beloit Memorial to start the tournament, followed by a 25-17, 23-25, 15-11 win over Green Bay Notre Dame. With those wins, the Hawks guaranteed themselves a spot in the Gold Bracket, where they defeated Union Grove, 25-20, 25-21.
That set up the championship match with Waukesha West, which at the time was ranked No. 12 in the state coaches poll. After dropping the first set, Indian Trail rallied for an 18-25, 25-23, 15-13 victory and the championship.
"We didn't start playing our best volleyball until playoffs," Indian Trail coach Brian Sharkey said. "But once we started to believe in ourselves and trust our teammates and our training, we really pulled through in the clutch."
Leading the way for the Hawks on the weekend were setter Zander Feudner with 68 assists, right-side hitter Nathan Hill with 33 kills, middle hitters Kendall Cole and Aiden Bratzke with five blocks each and libero Jackson Tirado with 28 digs.
Indian Trail, which is 4-0 in the Southeast Conference, hosts Bradford in an SEC match at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Boys soccer
St. Joseph 4, Brookfield Academy 0
The Lancers recorded a non-conference road shutout on Monday in Brookfield.
Andrew Alia scored all four goals for St. Joseph, as Matt Schulte found him on a perfect through ball in the 31st minute for the Lancers' first goal. Alia then converted the penalty kick after Peter Visconti was taken down in the box for a 2-0 halftime lead and added goals in the 49th and 60th minutes.
St. Joseph coach Gino Alia also cited the play of midfielders Phil Rizzitano and Keegan Bradley and defenders James Zematis and Caiden Lecce.
“Our midfield and backline played fantastic," Gino Alia said. "Although all our scoring came from our striker, none of it happens without solid defending and good ball movement, which created those quality chances. The boys played with great energy and earned a big win over a high-quality program.”
Monday's victory came after the Lancers went 1-0-1 in a pair of matches last week.
After a 0-0 draw in a Metro Classic Conference game against Greendale Martin Luther last week Wednesday at Anderson Park/Troha Field, St. Joseph routed Cudahy/St. Francis, 10-0, in a non-conference road match on Friday.
Alia scored five goals in Friday's victory, while Schulte scored four goals, Rizzitano had a goal and three assists and Bradley added three assists.
According to WisSports.net, Alia is tied for sixth in the state with 21 goals and tied for eighth with 47 points through Monday's matches.
Girls volleyball
Sprawl Qualifier
Central competed Friday and Saturday against a strong field in Slinger and posted a 2-3 record.
In pool play on Friday, the Falcons were defeated by 10th-ranked Manitowoc Lincoln (25-13, 25-7), bounced back to beat De Pere (25-12, 16-25, 15-8) and then lost to Greendale (27-25, 25-21).
That placed Central in Saturday's Silver Bracket, and there the Falcons lost to Hartford (25-20, 25-20) before defeating Oak Creek (25-21, 17-25, 15-10) to conclude the weekend.
Leading Central on the weekend were Karis Bridleman (47 kills, three aces, 25 digs), Sydney Selburg (58 assists, 20 digs, nine aces), Jessie Richards (eight blocks) and Shelby Fabbri (eight aces, 35 digs).