High school roundup: Meier leads Indian Trail boys XC team to 4th-place finish at Midwest Invite

That set up the championship match with Waukesha West, which at the time was ranked No. 12 in the state coaches poll. After dropping the first set, Indian Trail rallied for an 18-25, 25-23, 15-13 victory and the championship.

"We didn't start playing our best volleyball until playoffs," Indian Trail coach Brian Sharkey said. "But once we started to believe in ourselves and trust our teammates and our training, we really pulled through in the clutch."

Leading the way for the Hawks on the weekend were setter Zander Feudner with 68 assists, right-side hitter Nathan Hill with 33 kills, middle hitters Kendall Cole and Aiden Bratzke with five blocks each and libero Jackson Tirado with 28 digs.

Indian Trail, which is 4-0 in the Southeast Conference, hosts Bradford in an SEC match at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Boys soccer

St. Joseph 4, Brookfield Academy 0

The Lancers recorded a non-conference road shutout on Monday in Brookfield.